West Red Lake Gold Drilling Further Expands NT Gold Zones; Positive Results Include 5.91 GPT Gold Over 6.0 Metres

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2020) - West Red Lake Gold Mines Inc. (CSE: RLG) (OTCQB: RLGMF) (FSE: HYK) ("West Red Lake Gold" or the "Company") announces that it has expanded gold mineralization at the NT Zone with several high grade gold intercepts including 5.91 grams per tonne gold ("gpt Au") over 6.0 metres ("m") during exploration drilling on the Rowan Mine property in the prolific Red Lake Gold District of northwestern Ontario. The Company continues to intersect extensive gold mineralization at the NT Zone with ongoing expansion drilling.

Drill Highlights Include:

7.92 gpt Au over 3.0 m including 14.71 gpt over 1.50 m

3.41 gpt Au over 13.5 m including 5.91 gpt over 6.0 m

3.96 gpt Au over 4.50 m including 7.31 gpt over 1.50 m

7.34 gpt Au over 1.50 m

2.76 gpt Au over 4.50 m

1.92 gpt Au over 6.0 m including 4.67 gpt over 1.50 m

1.68 gpt Au over 9.0 m

West Red Lake Gold completed 3,188 metres of diamond drilling in ten holes along a 450 m portion of the 2 km long NT Zone. The exploration drilling program was designed to expand NT Zone gold mineralization to depth and along strike from the previous 3,060 m twelve hole drill program that intersected 12.14 gpt Au over 13.5 m, 9.14 gpt over 7.5 m, 5.38 gpt over 21.0 m and 4.99 gpt over 5.2 m (see news release dated January 15, 2020).

Drilling indicates the presence of several parallel gold zones within the 100 m wide NT Zone structure and alteration halo. The two central gold zones trend along strike within the northeast trending NT Zone. These two zones appear to be the most prospective and are approximately 20 m apart in the central area of the NT Zone structure. The recent drilling confirmed the gold potential of the known mineralization and extended the mineralization to depth and 200 m further along strike to the northeast from the previous drill program.

Future exploration drilling on the property is planned to follow NT Zone gold mineralization to greater depth below the positive drill results and also continue exploration drilling further along strike to the northeast.

Mr. John Kontak, President of West Red Lake Gold stated "we are very pleased that the drilling has further expanded the NT Zone gold mineralization to depth and along strike. The exploration work serves to demonstrate that significant exploration potential exists on this regional scale gold bearing geological structure which is well situated in the Red Lake Gold Camp".

All the current holes intersected the largescale NT Zone which consists of a broad hydrothermal deformation zone comprised of ultramafic, mafic and felsic volcanics as well as iron formation. The drilling intersected in excess of 100 m of pervasive alteration in every hole and most of the holes ended in alteration. All the lithologies have undergone intensive pervasive hydrothermal alteration consisting of extensive sericitization, silicification and carbonatization. This results in a sequence of rocks consisting of predominately sericite, iron carbonate, silica/quartz and fuchsite. Sulphide mineralization, consisting of pyrite, pyrrhotite and sphalerite, is also associated with the alteration package.

Technical Information

The technical information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Kenneth Guy, P.Geo., a consultant to West Red Lake Gold and the Qualified Person for exploration at the West Red Lake Project, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects" ("NI 43-101").

All drilling was completed using NQ size core. Gold analyses on the samples collected by West Red Lake Gold were performed by SGS Laboratories Ltd. Analysis consisted of a fire assay of a 50-gram sample with an atomic absorption finish. Samples assaying over 10.0 gpt Au are re-assayed with gravimetric finish. Samples noted to contain visible gold are analyzed via total metallic assay method. A rigorous Quality Control and Assurance Program is in place using control samples including blanks and standards.

The Rowan Mine property presently hosts a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") inferred mineral resource of 4,468,900 tonnes at an average grade of 7.57 grams per tonne Au containing 1,087,700 ounces of gold with a cut-off grade of 3.0 grams per tonne (NI 43-101 Technical Report dated February 16, 2016 filed on sedar.com). The inferred resource is located in the area of the historic underground Rowan Mine site and situated within a 1.8 km strike length portion of the regional scale Pipestone Bay St Paul Deformation Zone.

About West Red Lake Gold Mines Inc.

West Red Lake Gold Mines is a Toronto-based minerals exploration company focused on gold exploration and development in the prolific Red Lake Gold District of Northwest Ontario, Canada. The Red Lake Gold District is host to some of the richest gold deposits in the world and has produced 30 million ounces of gold from high grade zones. The Company has assembled a significant property position totalling 3,100 hectares in west Red Lake (the "West Red Lake Project") which contains three former gold mines located 15 km west of the Red Lake mine complex. The Mount Jamie Mine and Red Summit Mine properties are 100% owned by the Company and the Rowan Mine property is held in a 64%/36% joint venture with Evolution Mining Limited. The West Red Lake Project property covers a 12 km strike length along the Pipestone Bay St Paul Deformation Zone and the Company plans to continue to explore the property both along strike and to depth.

About Evolution Mining Limited

Evolution Mining is a leading, growth-focused global mid-tier gold miner. Evolution operates four wholly-owned mines in Australia - Cowal in New South Wales, Mungari in Western Australia, and Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon in Queensland. The Company also holds an economic interest in the Ernest Henry copper-gold mine in Queensland, Australia. In April 2020 Evolution acquired a 100% interest in the Red Lake gold mine in Ontario, Canada. In the 2021 Financial Year Evolution is guiding gold production of 670,000 - 730,000 ounces at an All-In Sustaining Cost of US$900 - US$940 per ounce.

For more information, please contact: John Kontak, President Phone: 416-203-9181 Email: jkontak@rlgold.ca

Twitter: @WestRedLakeGold

LinkedIn: west-red-lake-gold/

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward looking statements". When used in this document, the words "anticipated", "expect", "estimated", "forecast", "planned", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements or information. These statements are based on current expectations of management, however, they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward looking statements in this news release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements. West Red Lake Gold does not undertake any obligation to revise or update any forward looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date hereof, except as required by securities laws.

