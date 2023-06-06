West Red Lake Gold Mines : Jasvir Kaloti​

Ms. Kaloti has an extensive background in Corporate Finance spanning over 15 years and has served as an officer and director of multiple public companies primarily focused in the resource sector. She has also been responsible for coordinating equity financings, private placements, debt financings and reverse takeovers transactions. Ms. Kaloti is a graduate of Simon Fraser University where she received a bachelor of business administration.
