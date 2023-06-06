Advanced search
    WRLG   CA95556L1013

WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES

(WRLG)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  01:37:14 2023-06-06 pm EDT
0.7000 CAD    0.00%
West Red Lake Gold Mines : Susan Neale​
PU
West Red Lake Gold Mines : John Heslop​
PU
West Red Lake Gold Mines : Rob van Egmond​
PU
West Red Lake Gold Mines : Jasvir Kaloti​

06/06/2023 | 01:07pm EDT
Ms. Kaloti has an extensive background in Corporate Finance spanning over 15 years and has served as an officer and director of multiple public companies primarily focused in the resource sector. She has also been responsible for coordinating equity financings, private placements, debt financings and reverse takeovers transactions. Ms. Kaloti is a graduate of Simon Fraser University where she received a bachelor of business administration.

West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 17:06:05 UTC.


Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -0,59 M -0,44 M -0,44 M
Net cash 2022 4,45 M 3,31 M 3,31 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 39,5 M 29,4 M 29,4 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES
Duration : Period :
West Red Lake Gold Mines Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thomas W. Meredith Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Kontak President
John Boyd Heslop Vice Chairman
Ryan Weymark Independent Director
Susan M. Neale Independent Director
