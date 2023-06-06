West Red Lake Gold Mines : John Heslop​

Mr. Heslop is a professional geologist with over 40 years in the natural resource sector serving in various exploration and development management roles including initiation of gold production at the Hoyle Pond Mine in Timmins, Ontario. Starting in 1987 Mr. Heslop was President & CEO and a Director of Thundermin Resources, which explored and developed several mineral projects including the Duck Pond Mine and the Little Deer Mine until it was acquired by Rambler Metals in January of 2016. Mr. Heslop served as President of the PDAC in 1996 and 1997. Currently Mr. Heslop is Chairman of the PDAC Mining Matters charitable foundation.