West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended May 31, 2024
July 26, 2024 at 09:26 pm EDT
West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended May 31, 2024. For the second quarter, the company reported net loss was CAD 23 million compared to CAD 2.06 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.1 compared to CAD 0.04 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.1 compared to CAD 0.04 a year ago.
For the six months, net loss was CAD 38.16 million compared to CAD 4.08 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.17 compared to CAD 0.09 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.17 compared to CAD 0.09 a year ago.