West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd., formerly DLV Resources Ltd., is a Canada-based company. The Company is focused on gold exploration and development in the prolific Red Lake Gold District of Northwestern Ontario, Canada. The Company's West Red Lake Project is situated on the Red Lake Archean Greenstone Belt, which hosts the high-grade gold mines of the Red Lake Gold District. The Company's West Red Lake Project has approximately 3100-hectare property encompassing three former gold mines, including Rowan Mine, Red Summit Mine and Mount Jamie Mine. The Rowan Mine Property is comprised of approximately 119 claims. The Mount Jamie Mine Property is 100% owned and consists of approximately 26 claims. The Red Summit Mine Property consist of over two 100% owned patented claims situated within the Rowan Mine property. The NT Zone is located on the Rowan Mine Property portion of the West Red Lake Project.