West Red Lake Gold Mines : Susan Neale​

Ms. Neale has over 20 years of experience in the resource sector as Chief Financial Officer for various domestic and international public junior exploration to mid-cap development and producing mining companies. She has extensive business experience with senior management, complex transactions, corporate finance, financial reporting, governance and regulatory compliance. Most recently, she held the CFO position with IDM Mining Ltd, that was acquired by Ascot Resources Ltd. Additionally, Ms. Neale is an active volunteer, currently serving as President and Director of the Women in Mining Association of BC and former President and Director of the Vancouver Youth Symphony Orchestra.