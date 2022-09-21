West Shore Bank : 2022.09.21. West Shore Bank Helping Small Business Owners Tackle the Financial Side of Business Through a Free Event

CONTACT:

WEST SHORE BANK HELPING SMALL BUSINESS OWNERS TACKLE THE

FINANCIAL SIDE OF BUSINESS THROUGH A FREE EVENT

LUDINGTON, MI - West Shore Bank is offering breakfast and a presentation designed for small business owners who are ready to tackle the financial side of their business. The Business You - Empowering Owner Essentials event is hosted by West Shore Bank with presenters including Beth Melcher of MoneyFit and Halle Simpson. This unique session offers a straight talk introduction to solid financial statement reporting and how a successful small business operates their accounting back office.

The Business You - Empowering Owner Essentials event will be held on Wednesday, October 18 at 8:30 to 11 am at West Shore Bank located on the 3rd floor of 400 E. Eighth Street Traverse City, MI 49686. The event is free and open to the public. For more information or to register to attend, visit https://bit.ly/3QRkEQx. Seating is limited.

West Shore Bank continues to make a difference by offering valuable banking services and community support through its dedication to helping the people and businesses along Michigan's lakeshore. For more information on this event, visit https://bit.ly/3QRkEQx.

