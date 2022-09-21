Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. West Shore Bank Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WSSH   US9558091081

WEST SHORE BANK CORP.

(WSSH)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  10:21 2022-09-08 am EDT
31.00 USD   -0.26%
09:50aWEST SHORE BANK : 2022.09.21. West Shore Bank Helping Small Business Owners Tackle the Financial Side of Business Through a Free Event
PU
09/14WEST SHORE BANK : 2022.09.14 West Shore Bank to Host a Safe Banking Workshop Geared to Help the Public Identify and Avoid Scams
PU
08/10WEST SHORE BANK : 2022.08.10 West Shore Bank's Rhythm and Dunes Concert Series Raises over $15,000 for Local High School Music Programs
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

West Shore Bank : 2022.09.21. West Shore Bank Helping Small Business Owners Tackle the Financial Side of Business Through a Free Event

09/21/2022 | 09:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CONTACT:

Alison Haller, M.S.

VP Marketing Officer

(888) 295-4373

PRESS RELEASE

For Immediate Release

September 21, 2022

WEST SHORE BANK HELPING SMALL BUSINESS OWNERS TACKLE THE

FINANCIAL SIDE OF BUSINESS THROUGH A FREE EVENT

LUDINGTON, MI - West Shore Bank is offering breakfast and a presentation designed for small business owners who are ready to tackle the financial side of their business. The Business You - Empowering Owner Essentials event is hosted by West Shore Bank with presenters including Beth Melcher of MoneyFit and Halle Simpson. This unique session offers a straight talk introduction to solid financial statement reporting and how a successful small business operates their accounting back office.

The Business You - Empowering Owner Essentials event will be held on Wednesday, October 18 at 8:30 to 11 am at West Shore Bank located on the 3rd floor of 400 E. Eighth Street Traverse City, MI 49686. The event is free and open to the public. For more information or to register to attend, visit https://bit.ly/3QRkEQx. Seating is limited.

West Shore Bank continues to make a difference by offering valuable banking services and community support through its dedication to helping the people and businesses along Michigan's lakeshore. For more information on this event, visit https://bit.ly/3QRkEQx.

# # #

Founded in 1898, West Shore Bank is here to help make a real difference in your life.

Offering both valuable banking services and community support, we remain committed to helping the

people and businesses in Michigan to improve their financial well-being.

Disclaimer

West Shore Bank Corporation published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 13:49:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WEST SHORE BANK CORP.
09:50aWEST SHORE BANK : 2022.09.21. West Shore Bank Helping Small Business Owners Tackle the Fin..
PU
09/14WEST SHORE BANK : 2022.09.14 West Shore Bank to Host a Safe Banking Workshop Geared to Hel..
PU
08/10WEST SHORE BANK : 2022.08.10 West Shore Bank's Rhythm and Dunes Concert Series Raises over..
PU
08/02WEST SHORE BANK : 2022.08.02 Raymond Biggs Appointed Treasurer for the Michigan Bankers As..
PU
06/10WEST SHORE BANK : 2022.06.10 West Shore Bank Named As "Red Hot Best - Best Place to Bank"
PU
01/19WEST SHORE BANK : 2022.01.19 West Shore Bank Announces 2022 Rhythm & Dunes Concert Lineup
PU
2021West Shore Bank Corp. announced that it has received $20 million in funding
CI
2021WEST SHORE BANK : 2021.11.15 West Shore Bank Corporation Completes $20 Million Offering of..
PU
2021West Shore Bank Corp. announced that it expects to receive $20 million in funding
CI
2008WEST SHORE BANK : Corporation Announces Officer Appointment at Subsidiary Bank
PR
More news
Chart WEST SHORE BANK CORP.
Duration : Period :
West Shore Bank Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Raymond A. Biggs President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Bradley T. Howes Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Dennis Brian McCarthy Chairman
John K. Wilson Director
Michael J. Ennis Director