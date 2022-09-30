Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. West Shore Bank Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WSSH   US9558091081

WEST SHORE BANK CORP.

(WSSH)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  10:21 2022-09-08 am EDT
31.00 USD   -0.26%
04:54pWest Shore Bank : 2022.09.30 West Shore Bank Kicks Off Spirit of Giving Fundraiser to Support Community Members in Need
PU
09/27West Shore Bank : 2022.09.27 Mason County Garden Club Awards West Shore Bank with the 2022 Landscape Design and Civic Beautification Award
PU
09/26West Shore Bank : 2022.09.26 West Shore bank to Host a Safe Banking Workshop Geared to Help Protect Elderly Against Scams
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

West Shore Bank : 2022.09.30 West Shore Bank Kicks Off Spirit of Giving Fundraiser to Support Community Members in Need

09/30/2022 | 04:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CONTACT:

Alison Haller, M.S.

VP Marketing Officer

(888) 295-4373

PRESS RELEASE

For Immediate Release

September 30, 2022

WEST SHORE BANK KICKS OFF SPIRIT OF GIVING FUNDRAISER TO SUPPORT

COMMUNITY MEMBERS IN NEED

LUDINGTON, MI - West Shore Bank will be kicking off its annual Spirit of Giving fundraiser campaign on September 30 to support community members in need. This annual fundraiser will strive to raise funds to support community members in Benzie, Grand Traverse, Mason, Manistee and Oceana County.

This year, donors will have the choice to help fight hunger through local pantry support or other non-profits that are helping "make a real difference" in that community.

West Shore Bank will match the first $1,000 raised in each of the counties they serve including Mason, Grand Traverse, Oceana, Manistee, and Benzie.

"Making a real difference is not only part of our mission, but something we take very seriously. We can only be as successful as our local community, through the good times and bad. We have a broader sense of responsibilities beyond just taking deposits and making loans - it is trying to find ways to make a difference by giving back." -Raymond A. Biggs, President and CEO of West Shore Bank

Donations can be made at any West Shore Bank branch or online. For more information or to donate today, visit https://www.westshorebank.com/about-us/spirit-of-giving.html.

# # #

Founded in 1898, West Shore Bank is here to help make a real difference in your life.

Offering both valuable banking services and community support, we remain committed to helping the

people and businesses in Michigan to improve their financial well-being.

Disclaimer

West Shore Bank Corporation published this content on 30 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2022 20:53:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WEST SHORE BANK CORP.
04:54pWest Shore Bank : 2022.09.30 West Shore Bank Kicks Off Spirit of Giving Fundraiser to Supp..
PU
09/27West Shore Bank : 2022.09.27 Mason County Garden Club Awards West Shore Bank with the 2022..
PU
09/26West Shore Bank : 2022.09.26 West Shore bank to Host a Safe Banking Workshop Geared to Hel..
PU
09/26West Shore Bank : 2022.09.26 West Shore Bank to Host a Safe Banking Workshop Geared to Fin..
PU
09/21West Shore Bank : 2022.09.21. West Shore Bank Helping Small Business Owners Tackle the Fin..
PU
09/14West Shore Bank : 2022.09.14 West Shore Bank to Host a Safe Banking Workshop Geared to Hel..
PU
08/10West Shore Bank : 2022.08.10 West Shore Bank's Rhythm and Dunes Concert Series Raises over..
PU
08/02West Shore Bank : 2022.08.02 Raymond Biggs Appointed Treasurer for the Michigan Bankers As..
PU
06/10West Shore Bank : 2022.06.10 West Shore Bank Named As "Red Hot Best - Best Place to Bank"
PU
01/19West Shore Bank : 2022.01.19 West Shore Bank Announces 2022 Rhythm & Dunes Concert Lineup
PU
More news
Chart WEST SHORE BANK CORP.
Duration : Period :
West Shore Bank Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Raymond A. Biggs President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Bradley T. Howes Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Dennis Brian McCarthy Chairman
John K. Wilson Director
Michael J. Ennis Director