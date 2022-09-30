West Shore Bank : 2022.09.30 West Shore Bank Kicks Off Spirit of Giving Fundraiser to Support Community Members in Need

CONTACT:

Alison Haller, M.S.

VP Marketing Officer

(888) 295-4373

PRESS RELEASE

For Immediate Release

September 30, 2022

WEST SHORE BANK KICKS OFF SPIRIT OF GIVING FUNDRAISER TO SUPPORT

COMMUNITY MEMBERS IN NEED

LUDINGTON, MI - West Shore Bank will be kicking off its annual Spirit of Giving fundraiser campaign on September 30 to support community members in need. This annual fundraiser will strive to raise funds to support community members in Benzie, Grand Traverse, Mason, Manistee and Oceana County.

This year, donors will have the choice to help fight hunger through local pantry support or other non-profits that are helping "make a real difference" in that community.

West Shore Bank will match the first $1,000 raised in each of the counties they serve including Mason, Grand Traverse, Oceana, Manistee, and Benzie.

"Making a real difference is not only part of our mission, but something we take very seriously. We can only be as successful as our local community, through the good times and bad. We have a broader sense of responsibilities beyond just taking deposits and making loans - it is trying to find ways to make a difference by giving back." -Raymond A. Biggs, President and CEO of West Shore Bank

Donations can be made at any West Shore Bank branch or online. For more information or to donate today, visit https://www.westshorebank.com/about-us/spirit-of-giving.html.

# # #

Founded in 1898, West Shore Bank is here to help make a real difference in your life.

Offering both valuable banking services and community support, we remain committed to helping the

people and businesses in Michigan to improve their financial well-being.