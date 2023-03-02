Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. West Shore Bank Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WSSH   US9558091081

WEST SHORE BANK CORP.

(WSSH)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  01:59:37 2023-02-24 pm EST
30.00 USD   -0.83%
02:32pWest Shore Bank : 2023.03.02 West Shore Bank Matches Donations for the Ludington Rotary Club
PU
2022West Shore Bank : 2022.12.20 West Shore Bank to Provide Personal Finance Curriculum to More Michigan Schools
PU
2022West Shore Bank : 2022.12.07 West Shore Bank Best in Banking - As Seen in Forbes and Fortune
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

West Shore Bank : 2023.03.02 West Shore Bank Matches Donations for the Ludington Rotary Club

03/02/2023 | 02:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CONTACT:

Alison Haller, M.S.

VP Marketing Officer

(888) 295-4373

PRESS RELEASE

For Immediate Release

March 2, 2023

WEST SHORE BANK MATCHES DONATIONS FOR THE LUDINGTON ROTARY CLUB

"CELEBRITY BARTENDER" FUNDRAISER

LUDINGTON, MI - Last week members of the Ludington Rotary Club were "Celebrity Bartenders" at Ludington Bay Brewery's fundraising event. This event continued their efforts to provide "Service Above Self" by raising funds for academic scholarships for local schools. As a proud partner and sponsor of several non-profits in Mason County, West Shore Bank is honored to announce their donation match for the Rotary Club of Ludington which brought their fundraising efforts to a total of $4,710.76.

Debra Kinnaird stated, "This was a proud moment for me, not only being a member of the Rotary Club, but also an employee of West Shore Bank. I was thrilled to make the announcement that night that West Shore Bank would match any funds we raised."

The Ludington Rotary Club provides service to others, promoting integrity, and advancing the community through their fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders. The Club consists of 79 members, several of whom are West Shore Bank employees. The Rotary's' efforts are directly in line with West Shore Bank's goals and objectives of serving the community.

This is the second time this year, the Bank has allocated funds to academic scholarships for local schools. In addition to the donated funds to the Rotary's scholarships, West Shore Bank is celebrating its Quasquicentennial Anniversary, by awarding approximately ten (10) scholarships, in the amount of $1,250 per award to students who reside within Benzie, Mason, Manistee, Muskegon, Oceana and Grand Traverse Counties. To learn more about the scholarships visit https://info.westshorebank.com/wsb-scholarship.

"Making a real difference is not only part of our mission, but something we take very seriously. We can only be as successful as our local community, through the good times and bad. We have a broader sense of responsibilities beyond just taking deposits and making loans - it is trying to find ways to make a difference by giving back to our community."-Raymond A. Biggs, President and CEO of West Shore Bank

West Shore Bank has been Making a Real Difference in the lives of community members from generation to generation through a wide array of bank-wide efforts and initiatives. To learn more about West Shore Bank visit www.westshorebank.com

# # #

Founded in 1898, West Shore Bank is here to help make a real difference in your life.

Offering both valuable banking services and community support, we remain committed to helping the

people and businesses in Michigan to improve their financial well-being.

Disclaimer

West Shore Bank Corporation published this content on 02 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2023 19:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about WEST SHORE BANK CORP.
02:32pWest Shore Bank : 2023.03.02 West Shore Bank Matches Donations for the Ludington Rotary Cl..
PU
2022West Shore Bank : 2022.12.20 West Shore Bank to Provide Personal Finance Curriculum to Mor..
PU
2022West Shore Bank : 2022.12.07 West Shore Bank Best in Banking - As Seen in Forbes and Fortu..
PU
2022West Shore Bank : 2022.12.06 West Shor Bank Complete 14th Annual Spirit of Giving Fundrais..
PU
2022West Shore Bank : 2022.10.18 West Shore Bank Expands Wealth Management Team in Muskegon
PU
2022West Shore Bank : 2022.09.30 West Shore Bank Kicks Off Spirit of Giving Fundraiser to Supp..
PU
2022West Shore Bank : 2022.09.27 Mason County Garden Club Awards West Shore Bank with the 2022..
PU
2022West Shore Bank : 2022.09.26 West Shore bank to Host a Safe Banking Workshop Geared to Hel..
PU
2022West Shore Bank : 2022.09.26 West Shore Bank to Host a Safe Banking Workshop Geared to Fin..
PU
2022West Shore Bank : 2022.09.21. West Shore Bank Helping Small Business Owners Tackle the Fin..
PU
More news
Chart WEST SHORE BANK CORP.
Duration : Period :
West Shore Bank Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Raymond A. Biggs President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Bradley T. Howes Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Dennis Brian McCarthy Chairman
John K. Wilson Director
Michael J. Ennis Director