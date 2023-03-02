West Shore Bank : 2023.03.02 West Shore Bank Matches Donations for the Ludington Rotary Club

CONTACT:

March 2, 2023

WEST SHORE BANK MATCHES DONATIONS FOR THE LUDINGTON ROTARY CLUB

"CELEBRITY BARTENDER" FUNDRAISER

LUDINGTON, MI - Last week members of the Ludington Rotary Club were "Celebrity Bartenders" at Ludington Bay Brewery's fundraising event. This event continued their efforts to provide "Service Above Self" by raising funds for academic scholarships for local schools. As a proud partner and sponsor of several non-profits in Mason County, West Shore Bank is honored to announce their donation match for the Rotary Club of Ludington which brought their fundraising efforts to a total of $4,710.76.

Debra Kinnaird stated, "This was a proud moment for me, not only being a member of the Rotary Club, but also an employee of West Shore Bank. I was thrilled to make the announcement that night that West Shore Bank would match any funds we raised."

The Ludington Rotary Club provides service to others, promoting integrity, and advancing the community through their fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders. The Club consists of 79 members, several of whom are West Shore Bank employees. The Rotary's' efforts are directly in line with West Shore Bank's goals and objectives of serving the community.

This is the second time this year, the Bank has allocated funds to academic scholarships for local schools. In addition to the donated funds to the Rotary's scholarships, West Shore Bank is celebrating its Quasquicentennial Anniversary, by awarding approximately ten (10) scholarships, in the amount of $1,250 per award to students who reside within Benzie, Mason, Manistee, Muskegon, Oceana and Grand Traverse Counties. To learn more about the scholarships visit https://info.westshorebank.com/wsb-scholarship.

"Making a real difference is not only part of our mission, but something we take very seriously. We can only be as successful as our local community, through the good times and bad. We have a broader sense of responsibilities beyond just taking deposits and making loans - it is trying to find ways to make a difference by giving back to our community."-Raymond A. Biggs, President and CEO of West Shore Bank