  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. West Shore Bank Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WSSH   US9558091081

WEST SHORE BANK CORP.

(WSSH)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  01:55:15 2023-05-03 pm EDT
27.50 USD   +0.92%
02:27pWest Shore Bank : 2023.05.12 West Shore Bank Awards Eleven "Making a Difference" Scholarships
PU
03/02West Shore Bank : 2023.03.02 West Shore Bank Matches Donations for the Ludington Rotary Club
PU
2022West Shore Bank : 2022.12.20 West Shore Bank to Provide Personal Finance Curriculum to More Michigan Schools
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

West Shore Bank : 2023.05.12 West Shore Bank Awards Eleven "Making a Difference" Scholarships

05/12/2023 | 02:27pm EDT
CONTACT:

Alison Haller, M.S.

VP Marketing Officer

(888) 295-4373

PRESS RELEASE

For Immediate Release

May 12, 2023

WEST SHORE BANK AWARDS ELEVEN "MAKING A DIFFERENCE" SCHOLARSHIPS

LUDINGTON, MI - In celebration of the bank's Quasquicentennial (125th) Anniversary, West Shore Bank is proud to announce they will be awarding eleven (11) scholarships in the amount of $1,250 to students residing in Benzie, Mason, Manistee, Muskegon, Oceana and Grand Traverse Counties.

The Bank received over fifty applicants, granting the following number of scholarships in the corresponding Counties: 3 recipients in Mason (Ludington High School); 2 recipients in Grand Traverse (St. Francis and Traverse City Central High School); 2 recipients in Muskegon (North Muskegon and Reeths-Puffer High School); 2 recipients in Manistee (Brethren and Manistee High School); and 1 recipient in Benzie (Frankfort High School) and Oceana (Hart High School). All of the award recipients demonstrated academic excellence and community stewardship.

These scholarships will assist students with higher education tuition and expenses for their chosen college or university. West Shore Bank staff will be presenting these scholarships while attending each high school awards ceremony beginning now through June 10th.

West Shore Bank has been Making a Real Difference in the lives of community members from generation to generation since 1898 through a wide array of efforts and initiatives. To learn more about West Shore Bank

visit www.westshorebank.com.

# # #

Founded in 1898, West Shore Bank is here to help make a real difference in your life.

Offering both valuable banking services and community support, we remain committed to helping the

people and businesses in Michigan to improve their financial well-being.

Disclaimer

West Shore Bank Corporation published this content on 12 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2023 18:26:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Managers and Directors
Raymond A. Biggs President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Bradley T. Howes Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Dennis Brian McCarthy Chairman
John K. Wilson Director
Michael J. Ennis Director
