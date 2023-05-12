West Shore Bank : 2023.05.12 West Shore Bank Awards Eleven "Making a Difference" Scholarships

CONTACT:

Alison Haller, M.S.

VP Marketing Officer

(888) 295-4373

PRESS RELEASE

For Immediate Release

May 12, 2023

WEST SHORE BANK AWARDS ELEVEN "MAKING A DIFFERENCE" SCHOLARSHIPS

LUDINGTON, MI - In celebration of the bank's Quasquicentennial (125th) Anniversary, West Shore Bank is proud to announce they will be awarding eleven (11) scholarships in the amount of $1,250 to students residing in Benzie, Mason, Manistee, Muskegon, Oceana and Grand Traverse Counties.

The Bank received over fifty applicants, granting the following number of scholarships in the corresponding Counties: 3 recipients in Mason (Ludington High School); 2 recipients in Grand Traverse (St. Francis and Traverse City Central High School); 2 recipients in Muskegon (North Muskegon and Reeths-Puffer High School); 2 recipients in Manistee (Brethren and Manistee High School); and 1 recipient in Benzie (Frankfort High School) and Oceana (Hart High School). All of the award recipients demonstrated academic excellence and community stewardship.

These scholarships will assist students with higher education tuition and expenses for their chosen college or university. West Shore Bank staff will be presenting these scholarships while attending each high school awards ceremony beginning now through June 10th.

West Shore Bank has been Making a Real Difference in the lives of community members from generation to generation since 1898 through a wide array of efforts and initiatives. To learn more about West Shore Bank

visit www.westshorebank.com.

# # #

Founded in 1898, West Shore Bank is here to help make a real difference in your life.

Offering both valuable banking services and community support, we remain committed to helping the

people and businesses in Michigan to improve their financial well-being.