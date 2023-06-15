West Shore Bank : 2023.06.15 West Shore Bank - Senior Housing Crime Prevention

CONTACT:

Alison Haller, M.S.

VP Marketing Officer

(888) 295-4373

PRESS RELEASE

For Immediate Release

May 15, 2023

WEST SHORE BANK, SENIOR HOUSING CRIME PREVENTION OFFER TIPS TO HELP PREVENT ELDER FINANCIAL ABUSE IN RECOGNITION OF WORLD ELDER ABUSE AWARENESS DAY

LUDINGTON, MI - West Shore Bank and the Senior Housing Crime Prevention Foundation (SHCPF) are providing tips for preventing the disturbing trend of elder financial abuse in recognition of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on June 15.

Older Americans lose roughly $3 billion to a growing number of scams each year, according to the United States Senate Special Committee on Aging. But only one in 44 cases get reported, according to the National Adult Protective Services Association, putting the true cost as high as $35.5 billion annually.

"As financial stewards of the community and trusted lenders, West Shore Bank takes a number of preventative steps to identify, prevent and report suspicious activity for the protection of our customers," said Ray Biggs, President and CEO at West Shore Bank. "But we want to ensure all residents along the lakeshore are equipped to recognize the warning signs and take steps to protect themselves or their loved ones so together we can stop bad actors from robbing millions of Americans of their financial nest egg."

West Shore Bank and SHCPF offer the following suggestions to help curb the rising tide of elder financial abuse: