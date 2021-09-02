Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. West Vault Mining Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WVM   CA95640X1033

WEST VAULT MINING INC.

(WVM)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

West Vault Announces Resignation of President and CEO and Appointment of Interim CEO

09/02/2021 | 05:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2021) - West Vault Mining Inc. (TSXV: WVM) (OTCQX: WVMDF) ("West Vault" or the "Company") announces that R. Michael Jones has resigned from the Board of Directors and as the Company's President and CEO, effective September 1, 2021. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Jones for his contributions to the Company over the years.

The Company also announces the appointment of Sandy McVey as the Company's CEO on an interim basis. Mr. McVey will retain his role as the Company's COO. He joined the Company in 2012, spearheading the acquisition of the Company's flagship property, the Hasbrouck Gold Project, and has overseen its subsequent permitting, mine design and construction-readiness planning. He has over 30 years' experience in management of underground and surface mines, and mine and heavy civil construction in Canada, USA, UK, and Africa. Mr. McVey is a Professional Mining Engineer and a registered Project Management Professional.

The Board of Directors of the Company is currently in the process of identifying and appointing a new CEO and Director for the Company.

About West Vault Mining Inc.

Located in Nevada, the Hasbrouck Gold Project is permitted for construction and operations. West Vault is focused on maximizing shareholder value for its 100% interest in the Hasbrouck Gold Project.

On behalf of the Board of
West Vault Mining Inc.

Frank Hallam
Chief Financial Officer

Investor Relations
Kris Begic
(604) 685 8311/info@westvaultmining.com

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws including, without limitation, statements regarding the appointment of a new director and CEO and the status of the Hasbrouck Gold Project. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "postulate" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Although West Vault believes that such information as set out in this press release is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations and estimates will prove to be correct. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking information as a result of various factors. The reader is referred to the Company's public filings for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects which may be accessed through the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/95336.


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about WEST VAULT MINING INC.
05:35pWest Vault Announces Resignation of President and CEO and Appointment of Inte..
NE
08/19West Vault Mining Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended ..
CI
06/28West Vault Announces Positive Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
NE
05/26West Vault Mining Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended M..
CI
05/03Global Metals & Mining Live Virtual Investor Conference May 4th, 5th, and 6th
AQ
04/22West Vault Mining Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decem..
CI
03/01West Vault Closes Gold and Silver Stream Transaction with Sprott
NE
02/22West Vault Enters USD 7.3 Million Gold and Silver Stream Agreement with Sprot..
CI
02/22West Vault Enters US $7.3 Million Gold and Silver Stream Agreement with Sprot..
NE
02/02West Vault Mining Inc Acquires 100% Ownership Interest in the Hill of Gold Pr..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -2,28 M -1,82 M -1,82 M
Net cash 2020 2,14 M 1,70 M 1,70 M
P/E ratio 2020 -31,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 63,9 M 50,9 M 50,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart WEST VAULT MINING INC.
Duration : Period :
West Vault Mining Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
R. Michael Jones President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank R. Hallam Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Peter Franklin Palmedo Chairman
Sandy A. McVey Chief Operating Officer
Pierre Bruno Lebel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEST VAULT MINING INC.-25.68%52
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION14.77%27 873
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED-1.54%8 347
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC3.41%6 105
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED-22.04%5 400
PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK19.90%4 029