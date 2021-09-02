West Vault Announces Resignation of President and CEO and Appointment of Interim CEO

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2021) - West Vault Mining Inc. (TSXV: WVM) (OTCQX: WVMDF) ("West Vault" or the "Company") announces that R. Michael Jones has resigned from the Board of Directors and as the Company's President and CEO, effective September 1, 2021. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Jones for his contributions to the Company over the years.

The Company also announces the appointment of Sandy McVey as the Company's CEO on an interim basis. Mr. McVey will retain his role as the Company's COO. He joined the Company in 2012, spearheading the acquisition of the Company's flagship property, the Hasbrouck Gold Project, and has overseen its subsequent permitting, mine design and construction-readiness planning. He has over 30 years' experience in management of underground and surface mines, and mine and heavy civil construction in Canada, USA, UK, and Africa. Mr. McVey is a Professional Mining Engineer and a registered Project Management Professional.

The Board of Directors of the Company is currently in the process of identifying and appointing a new CEO and Director for the Company.

About West Vault Mining Inc.

Located in Nevada, the Hasbrouck Gold Project is permitted for construction and operations. West Vault is focused on maximizing shareholder value for its 100% interest in the Hasbrouck Gold Project.

