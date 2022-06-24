West Vault Mining : Announces Positive Results Of Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, June 24, 2022 - West Vault Mining Inc. (TSXV:WVM, OTCQX:WVMDF) ("West Vault" or the "Company") is pleased to announce positive results from its Annual General Meeting (the "Annual Meeting") held on June 23, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The Annual Meeting had a turnout of shareholders representing 74.37% of its issued shares eligible to vote at the meeting. Shareholders strongly supported the appointment of the Board and the resolutions proposed.

On a show of hands the shareholders elected management's four nominees for directors. Details of the proxy voting are as follows:

DIRECTOR NUMBER

OF SHARES PERCENTAGE

OF VOTES CAST FOR FOR WITHHELD Peter Palmedo 41,991,134 97.20% 2.80% Pierre Lebel 41,991,134 97.20% 2.80% Priscila Costa Lima 41,991,132 97.20% 2.80% Stephen Quin 41,991,134 97.20% 2.80%

Significant shareholder support was received for the Approval of the new Share Compensation Plan for the Company with 97.19% of the shares voted in favour of this resolution. Shareholders also voted 100.00% in favour of re-appointing Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors.

Following the Annual Meeting, the directors appointed Sandy McVey as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer, and Frank Hallam as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company for the ensuing year.

For more information on these matters, please refer to West Vault's information circular, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or visit our website at www.westvaultmining.com.

About West Vault Mining Inc.

The Company owns the Hasbrouck Gold Project, a heap-leach project in Nevada. The Hasbrouck Gold Project is fully-permitted and shovel-ready, and there are no known technical, environmental, economic, or social obstacles preventing immediate construction and mining.

On behalf of the Board of

West Vault Mining Inc.

"Frank Hallam"

Chief Financial Officer

For further information please see the Company's website at www.westvaultmining.com or contact us by email at [email protected].

Investor Relations:

Sandy McVey

(604) 685 8311 / [email protected]

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "postulate" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Although West Vault believes that such information as set out in this press release is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations and estimates will prove to be correct. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking information as a result of various factors. The reader is referred to the Company's public filings for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects which may be accessed through the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.