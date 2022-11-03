West Vault Mining : Corporate Presentation – November 2022
11/03/2022 | 12:33pm EDT
Grow your investment in the WVM Vault
November 2022
WVM-TSXV
WVMDF-OTCQX
Compliance with NI 43-101 and Cautionary Statements
Hasbrouck Project Pre-Feasibility Study and Mineral Reserve Estimate.
Certain information in this presentation has been taken from the Technical Report and Updated Preliminary Feasibility Study: Hasbrouck and Three Hills Gold-Silver Project, Esmeralda County, Nevada - MDA, September 14, 2016 -www.sedar.com- (the "Technical Report") which was prepared by Tom Dyer, P.E. and Paul Tietz, C.P.G. of RESPEC Company LLC, formerly Mine Development Associates ("MDA"), and with contributions from Herb Osborne, SME, Metallurgical Eng., of H.C. Osborne & Associates, Ryan Baker, P.E. of NewFields Mining Design and Technical Services LLC, (civil and heap leach) and Carl Defilippi, SME of Kappes Cassiday
Associates (metallurgy and process design). Each aforementioned person is a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), is independent of WVM and has reviewed and approved the information in this presentation, as of the time that the Technical Report was produced and as relevant to the portion of the Technical Report for which they are responsible. RESPEC has reviewed and verified the data disclosed in this presentation to be in conformity with generally accepted CIM "Estimation of Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserves Best Practices" guidelines as of the time of the Technical Report and to be in accordance with NI 43-101.
For readers to fully understand the information in this presentation, they should read the Technical Report (available on www.SEDAR.comor at www.westvaultmining.com) in its entirety, including all qualifications, assumptions, and exclusions that relate to the information set out in this presentation that qualify the technical information contained in the Technical Report. The Technical Report is intended to be read as a whole, and sections should not be read or relied upon when taken out of the context of the full Technical Report. The technical information in this presentation is subject to the assumptions, qualifications, and exclusions contained in the Technical Report.
Exploration targets include conceptual geophysical targets, geochemical targets from soil, rock and trench samples, and results from widely spaced drill holes; as a result, the potential size and tenor of the targets are conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to define mineral resources on these prospects and this data may not be indicative of the occurrence of a mineral deposit. Such results do not provide assurance that further work will establish sufficient grade, continuity, metallurgical characteristics and economic potential to be classed as a category of mineral resource. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.
Mineral resources exclusive of mineral reserves are reported based on a fixed gold cut-off grade of 0.45 g/t for sulfide and 0.40 g/t for oxide, and in relation to conceptual mineral resource pit shells and mineral reserve pits to demonstrate potential economic viability as required under NI 43-101. Indicated mineral resources exclusive of mineral reserves are reported to demonstrate potential for future expansion should economic conditions warrant. Inferred mineral resources exclusive of mineral reserves are reported to demonstrate potential to increase in-pit production should inferred mineral resources be successfully converted to mineral reserves; mineralization lying outside of mineral resource pit shells is not reported as a mineral resource. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. These mineral resource estimates include inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves. It is reasonably expected that the majority of inferred mineral resources could be upgraded to indicated.
References in this presentation to active mines and other mineral projects is for illustration purposes only. There can be no assurances the Company will achieve comparable results.
Historical Estimate: This presentation contains information on a historical estimate for Hill of Gold deposit prepared in 1996 (the "Historical Estimate") for prior owners (Eastfield Resources). A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the Historical Estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves under NI 43-101 and West Vault is not treating the Historical Estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. West Vault cautions that there can be no certainty, following further evaluation and/or exploration work, that the Historical Estimate can be upgraded or verified as mineral resources or mineral reserves.
This presentation has been prepared by West Vault Mining Inc. ("West Vault", "WVM" or the "Company") in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101, and has been reviewed and verified by Sandy McVey P.Eng., West Vault's Chief Executive Office, a non-independent Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 as conforming to NI 43-101
2022-11-03-WVM-Presentation
WVM-TSXV
WVMDF-OTCQX
Forward-looking Statements and Cautionary Note to US Investors
Forward-lookingInformation. This presentation contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable
securities laws. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: "will', "believe", "plans to", "achieve", "opportunity", "expansion potential", "high grade feeder", "root potential", high-grade underground potential", "current potential", "re-rating potential", and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Forward-looking information in this presentation includes, without limitation, the statements regarding the ability to achieve the recoveries and the processing capacity of the mines; regulatory processes and permitting; estimates of gold or other minerals grades; anticipated costs, anticipated sales, project economics, the realization of expansion and construction activities and the timing thereof; production estimates and other statements that are not historical facts. Information concerning mineral reserve estimates and the economic analysis thereof contained in the Technical Report are also forward-looking information in that they reflect a prediction of the mineralization that would be have been encountered, and the results of mining it, if a mineral deposit had been developed and mined at the time of the Technical Report and the assumptions in the Technical Report had remained correct. Although West Vault believes that such timings and expenses as set out in this presentation are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations and estimates will prove to be correct. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking information as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the state of the financial markets for the Company's equity securities, the state of the market for gold or other minerals that may be produced generally, significant increases in any of the machinery, equipment or supplies required to develop and operate a mine, a significant change in the availability or cost of the labor force required to operate a mine, a significant increases in the cost of transportation for the Company's products, variations in the nature, quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located, the Company's ability to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for its activities, to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies and other risks associated with the exploration and development of mineral properties. The reader is referred to the Company's public filings for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects which may be accessed through the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Cautionary Note to US Investors Regarding the Use of Mining Terms. This presentation has been prepared in accordance with the securities laws in effect in Canada, which
differ from the requirements of U.S. securities laws. Unless otherwise indicated, all reserve estimates included in this presentation have been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy, and Petroleum Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (the "CIM Definition Standards"). NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators which establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. Canadian standards, including NI 43-101, differ from the requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") under subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K (the "SEC Modernization Rules"), and resources and reserve information contained herein may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by U.S. companies. The SEC Modernization Rules replaced the historical property disclosure requirements included in SEC Industry Guide 7. As a foreign private issuer the Company is not currently subject to the SEC Modernization Rules. The SEC Modernization Rules includes the adoption of terms describing mineral reserves and mineral resources that are "substantially similar" to the corresponding terms under the CIM Definition Standards. As a result of the adoption of the SEC Modernization Rules, the SEC now recognizes estimates of "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources". In addition, the SEC has amended its definitions of "proven mineral reserves" and "probable mineral reserves" to be "substantially similar" to the corresponding CIM Definitions. U.S. investors are
cautioned that while the above terms are "substantially similar" to CIM Definitions, there are differences in the definitions under the SEC Modernization Rules and the CIM Definition Standards. Accordingly, there is
no assurance any mineral reserves or mineral resources that the Company may report as "proven mineral reserves", "probable mineral reserves", "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources" under NI 43-101 would be the same had the Company prepared the reserve or resource estimates under the standards adopted under the SEC Modernization Rules. U.S. investors are also cautioned that while the SEC recognizes "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources" under the SEC Modernization Rules, investors should not assume that any part or all of the mineralization in these categories will ever be converted into a higher category of mineral resources or into mineral reserves. Mineralization described using these terms has a greater amount of uncertainty as to its existence and feasibility than mineralization that has been characterized as reserves. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to assume that any measured mineral resources, indicated mineral resources, or inferred mineral resources that the Company reports are or will be economically or legally mineable. Further, "inferred mineral resources" have a greater amount of uncertainty as to their existence and as to whether they can be mined legally or economically. Therefore, U.S. investors are also cautioned not to assume that all or any part of the "inferred mineral resources" exists. Under Canadian securities laws, estimates of "inferred mineral resources" may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies, except in rare cases. For these reasons, the mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates and related information in this presentation may not be comparable to similar information made public by U.S. companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements under the United States federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder.
Table
of contents
Gold vault strategy
Value proposition
Team
Hasbrouck project
1. Gold vault strategy
5
