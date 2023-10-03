WVM-TSXV

WVMDF-OTCQX

Forward-looking Statements and Cautionary Note to US Investors

Forward-lookingInformation. This presentation contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable

securities laws. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: "will', "believe", "plans to", "achieve", "opportunity", "expansion potential", "high grade feeder", "root potential", high-grade underground potential", "current potential", "re-rating potential", and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Forward-looking information in this presentation includes, without limitation, the statements regarding the ability to achieve the recoveries and the processing capacity of the mines; regulatory processes and permitting; estimates of gold or other minerals grades; anticipated costs, anticipated sales, project economics, the realization of expansion and construction activities and the timing thereof; production estimates and other statements that are not historical facts. Information concerning Mineral Reserve estimates and the economic analysis thereof contained in the Technical Report are also forward-looking information in that they reflect a prediction of the mineralization that would be have been encountered, and the results of mining it, if a mineral deposit had been developed and mined at the time of the Technical Report and the assumptions in the Technical Report had remained correct. Although West Vault believes that such timings and expenses as set out in this presentation are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations and estimates will prove to be correct. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking information as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the state of the financial markets for the Company's equity securities, the state of the market for gold or other minerals that may be produced generally, significant increases in any of the machinery, equipment or supplies required to develop and operate a mine, a significant change in the availability or cost of the labor force required to operate a mine, a significant increases in the cost of transportation for the Company's products, variations in the nature, quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located, the Company's ability to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for its activities, to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies and other risks associated with the exploration and development of mineral properties. The reader is referred to the Company's public filings for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects which may be accessed through the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Cautionary Note to US Investors Regarding the Use of Mining Terms. This presentation has been prepared in accordance with the securities laws in effect in Canada, which

differ from the requirements of U.S. securities laws. Unless otherwise Indicated, all reserve estimates included in this presentation have been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy, and Petroleum Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (the "CIM Definition Standards"). NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators which establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. Canadian standards, including NI 43-101, differ from the requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") under subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K (the "SEC Modernization Rules"), and resources and reserve information contained herein may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by U.S. companies. The SEC Modernization Rules replaced the historical property disclosure requirements included in SEC Industry Guide 7. As a foreign private issuer the Company is not currently subject to the SEC Modernization Rules. The SEC Modernization Rules includes the adoption of terms describing Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources that are "substantially similar" to the corresponding terms under the CIM Definition Standards. As a result of the adoption of the SEC Modernization Rules, the SEC now recognizes estimates of "Measured Mineral Resources", "Indicated Mineral Resources" and "Inferred Mineral Resources". In addition, the SEC has amended its definitions of "proven Mineral Reserves" and "probable Mineral Reserves" to be "substantially similar" to the corresponding CIM Definitions. U.S.

investors are cautioned that while the above terms are "substantially similar" to CIM Definitions, there are differences in the definitions under the SEC Modernization Rules and the CIM Definition Standards.

Accordingly, there is no assurance any Mineral Reserves or Mineral Resources that the Company may report as "proven Mineral Reserves", "probable Mineral Reserves", "Measured Mineral Resources", "Indicated Mineral Resources" and "Inferred Mineral Resources" under NI 43-101 would be the same had the Company prepared the reserve or resource estimates under the standards adopted under the SEC Modernization Rules. U.S. investors are also cautioned that while the SEC recognizes "Measured Mineral Resources", "Indicated Mineral Resources" and "Inferred Mineral Resources" under the SEC Modernization Rules, investors should not assume that any part or all of the mineralization in these categories will ever be converted into a higher category of Mineral Resources or into Mineral Reserves. Mineralization described using these terms has a greater amount of uncertainty as to its existence and feasibility than mineralization that has been characterized as reserves. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to assume that any Measured Mineral Resources, Indicated Mineral Resources, or Inferred Mineral Resources that the Company reports are or will be economically or legally mineable. Further, "Inferred Mineral Resources" have a greater amount of uncertainty as to their existence and as to whether they can be mined legally or economically. Therefore, U.S. investors are also cautioned not to assume that all or any part of the "Inferred Mineral Resources" exists. Under Canadian securities laws, estimates of "Inferred Mineral Resources" may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies, except in rare cases. For these reasons, the Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates and related information in this presentation may not be comparable to similar information made public by U.S. companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements under the United States federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder.