Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. West Vault Mining Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WVM   CA95640X1033

WEST VAULT MINING INC.

(WVM)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:58 2022-08-19 pm EDT
1.010 CAD   +2.02%
05:56pWEST VAULT MINING : WVM Q2 2022 Financials
PU
05:46pWEST VAULT MINING : WVM Q2 2022 CFO Certificate
PU
08/09WEST VAULT MINING : Corporate Presentation – August 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

West Vault Mining : WVM Q2 2022 CFO Certificate

08/19/2022 | 05:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Form 52-109FV2

Certification of Interim Filings

Venture Issuer Basic Certificate

I, Frank Hallam, Chief Financial Officer of West Vault Mining Inc., certify the following:

  1. Review: I have reviewed the interim financial report and interim MD&A (together, the "interim filings") of West Vault Mining Inc. (the "issuer") for the interim period ended June 30, 2022.
  2. No misrepresentations: Based on my knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, the interim filings do not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated or that is necessary to make a statement not misleading in light of the circumstances under which it was made, with respect to the period covered by the interim filings.
  3. Fair presentation: Based on my knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, the interim financial report together with the other financial information included in the interim filings fairly present in all material respects the financial condition, financial performance and cash flows of the issuer, as of the date of and for the periods presented in the interim filings.

Date: August 19, 2022

/s/ Frank Hallam Frank Hallam

Chief Financial Officer

NOTE TO READER

In contrast to the certificate required for non-venture issuers under National Instrument 52-109Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings (NI 52-109), this Venture Issuer Basic Certificate does not include representations relating to the establishment and maintenance of disclosure controls and procedures (DC&P) and internal control over financial reporting (ICFR), as defined in NI 52-109. In particular, the certifying officers filing this certificate are not making any representations relating to the establishment and maintenance of

  1. controls and other procedures designed to provide reasonable assurance that information required to be disclosed by the issuer in its annual filings, interim filings or other reports filed or submitted under securities legislation is recorded, processed, summarized and reported within the time periods specified in securities legislation; and
  2. a process to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with the issuer's GAAP.

The issuer's certifying officers are responsible for ensuring that processes are in place to provide them with sufficient knowledge to support the representations they are making in this certificate. Investors should be aware that inherent limitations on the ability of certifying officers of a venture issuer to design and implement on a cost effective basis DC&P and ICFR as defined in NI 52-109 may result in additional risks to the quality, reliability, transparency and timeliness of interim and annual filings and other reports provided under securities legislation.

Disclaimer

West Vault Mining Inc. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 21:45:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WEST VAULT MINING INC.
05:56pWEST VAULT MINING : WVM Q2 2022 Financials
PU
05:46pWEST VAULT MINING : WVM Q2 2022 CFO Certificate
PU
08/09WEST VAULT MINING : Corporate Presentation – August 2022
PU
07/26WEST VAULT MINING : Corporate Presentation – July 2022
PU
07/18WEST VAULT MINING INC.(TSXV : WVM) added to S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index
CI
07/12WEST VAULT MINING : Confirms CEO Appointment
PU
07/12West Vault Mining Inc. Appoints Sandy McVey as CEO
CI
06/27West Vault Announces Positive Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
06/24WEST VAULT MINING : Announces Positive Results Of Annual Meeting Of Shareholders
PU
06/24WEST VAULT MINING : WVM 2022 Notice and Access Form
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,89 M - -
Net cash 2021 7,15 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -31,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 57,5 M 44,3 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart WEST VAULT MINING INC.
Duration : Period :
West Vault Mining Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sandy A. McVey Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Frank R. Hallam Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Peter Franklin Palmedo Chairman
Pierre Bruno Lebel Independent Director
Stephen Paul Quin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEST VAULT MINING INC.-2.94%45
BHP GROUP LIMITED25.40%144 825
RIO TINTO PLC1.11%99 156
GLENCORE PLC32.88%78 032
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)85.22%47 643
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-3.61%42 365