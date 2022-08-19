West Vault Mining : WVM Q2 2022 Financials

Under National Instrument 51-102, "Continuous Disclosure Obligations", Part 4 subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The Company's external auditors, Deloitte LLP, have not performed a review of these financial statements.

August 19, 2022