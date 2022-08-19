West Vault Mining : WVM Q2 2022 Financials

Under National Instrument 51-102, "Continuous Disclosure Obligations", Part 4 subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The Company's external auditors, Deloitte LLP, have not performed a review of these financial statements.
August 19, 2022
West Vault Mining Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
June 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
Assets
Current:
$
6,718,974
Cash
$
7,145,088
Accounts receivable
14,257
10,264
Prepaid expenses and deposits
28,462
65,122
Total current assets
6,761,693
7,220,474
Non-current assets:
231,059
Reclamation bonds (Note 3)
239,931
Mineral properties (Note 4)
44,405,444
43,463,304
Total assets
$
51,398,196
$
50,923,709
Liabilities and Equity
Current:
$
194,959
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
185,465
Total current liabilities
194,959
185,465
Non-current liabilities:
8,875,388
Deferred Revenue (Note 5)
8,293,757
Reclamation provision
71,289
70,138
Total liabilities
$
9,141,636
$
8,549,360
Equity:
$
74,890,353
Share capital (Note 6)
$
74,729,995
Warrant reserve
190,810
310,748
Share based payment reserve (Note 6)
1,876,288
2,116,478
Foreign currency translation reserve
5,528,945
4,807,721
Deficit
(40,229,836)
(39,590,593)
Total shareholders' equity
$
42,256,560
$
42,374,349
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
51,398,196
$
50,923,709
Commitments and contingencies (Note 11)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements. Approved by the Board of Directors and authorized for issue on August 19, 2022.
West Vault Mining Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Three months
Three months
Six months
Six months
ended June 30,
ended June 30,
ended June 30,
ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Expenses
Professional Fees
$
152,744
$
81,421
$
178,104
$
109,840
Salaries and benefits
63,890
64,005
117,310
101,305
Office and general
28,490
17,816
57,850
39,058
Filing and transfer agent fees
35,846
44,438
47,999
60,772
Shareholder relations
3,102
38,718
11,239
92,997
Travel
6,572
-
6,572
-
Fees associated with deferred revenue
-
61,022
-
410,535
Consulting fees
-
16,500
-
33,000
Foreign exchange loss
42,632
-
33,903
-
Accretion (Note 5)
225,027
197,158
442,501
263,634
Loss before finance and other income
$
558,303
$
521,078
$
895,478
$
1,111,141
Finance and Other Income
(12,750)
(1,784)
(16,045)
(4,970)
Interest income
Net loss
$
545,553
$
519,294
$
879,433
$
1,106,171
Item that may be subsequently reclassified to net loss
Exchange differences on translating foreign
(1,348,877)
(721,224)
operations
613,882
1,149,926
Comprehensive (gain) loss for the period
$
(803,324)
$
1,133,176
$
158,209
$
2,256,097
Basic and diluted loss per share
$
0.01
$
0.01
$
0.02
$
0.02
Weighted average number of common
shares outstanding:
58,070,824
58,080,480
Basic and diluted
58,077,055
58,033,820
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
West Vault Mining Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Share Capital
Foreign
Share Based
Currency
Warrant
Payment
Translation
Number
Amount
Reserve
Reserve
Reserve
Deficit
Total
Balance at December 31, 2020
57,989,630
$
74,559,615
$
311,323
$
2,351,420
$
5,143,895
$
(37,870,032)
$
44,496,221
Shares issued upon exercise of options
100,000
169,100
-
(69,100)
-
-
100,000
Share issuance - warrants
612
1,280
(575)
-
-
-
705
Expired stock options
-
-
-
(165,842)
-
165,842
-
Other comprehensive loss
-
-
-
-
(1,149,926)
-
(1,149,926)
Net loss
-
-
-
-
-
(1,106,171)
(1,106,171)
Balance June 30, 2021
58,090,242
$
74,729,995
$
310,748
$
2,116,478
$
3,993,969
$
(38,810,361)
42,340,829
Other comprehensive gain
-
-
-
-
813,752
-
813,752
Net loss
-
-
-
-
-
(780,232)
(780,232)
Balance December 31, 2021
58,090,242
$
74,729,995
$
310,748
$
2,116,478
$
4,807,721
$
(39,590,593)
$
42,374,349
Shares repurchased in normal course issuer bid
(100,000)
(105,001)
-
-
-
-
(105,001)
Share repurchase costs
-
(1,313)
-
-
-
-
(1,313)
Share issuance - warrants
127,595
266,672
(119,938)
-
-
-
146,734
Expired stock options
-
-
-
(240,190)
-
240,190
-
Other comprehensive gain
-
-
-
-
721,224
-
721,224
Net loss
-
-
-
-
-
(879,433)
(879,433)
Balance June 30, 2022
58,117,837
$
74,890,353
$
190,810
$
1,876,288
$
5,528,945
$
(40,229,836)
$
42,256,560
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
