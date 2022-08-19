Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. West Vault Mining Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WVM   CA95640X1033

WEST VAULT MINING INC.

(WVM)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:58 2022-08-19 pm EDT
1.010 CAD   +2.02%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

West Vault Mining : WVM Q2 2022 Financials

08/19/2022 | 05:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

WEST VAULT MINING INC.

For the period ended June 30, 2022

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

TSXV: WVM

Office:

Phone: (604) 685-8311

Suite 838 - 1100 Melville Street

Fax: (604) 484-4710

Vancouver, BC V6E 4A6

info@westvaultmining.com

Canada

www.westvaultmining.com

Under National Instrument 51-102, "Continuous Disclosure Obligations", Part 4 subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The Company's external auditors, Deloitte LLP, have not performed a review of these financial statements.

August 19, 2022

West Vault Mining Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

June 30,

December 31,

2022

2021

Assets

Current:

$

6,718,974

Cash

$

7,145,088

Accounts receivable

14,257

10,264

Prepaid expenses and deposits

28,462

65,122

Total current assets

6,761,693

7,220,474

Non-current assets:

231,059

Reclamation bonds (Note 3)

239,931

Mineral properties (Note 4)

44,405,444

43,463,304

Total assets

$

51,398,196

$

50,923,709

Liabilities and Equity

Current:

$

194,959

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

185,465

Total current liabilities

194,959

185,465

Non-current liabilities:

8,875,388

Deferred Revenue (Note 5)

8,293,757

Reclamation provision

71,289

70,138

Total liabilities

$

9,141,636

$

8,549,360

Equity:

$

74,890,353

Share capital (Note 6)

$

74,729,995

Warrant reserve

190,810

310,748

Share based payment reserve (Note 6)

1,876,288

2,116,478

Foreign currency translation reserve

5,528,945

4,807,721

Deficit

(40,229,836)

(39,590,593)

Total shareholders' equity

$

42,256,560

$

42,374,349

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

51,398,196

$

50,923,709

Commitments and contingencies (Note 11)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements. Approved by the Board of Directors and authorized for issue on August 19, 2022.

/s/ Pierre Lebel

/s/ Priscila Costa Lima

Director

Director

5

West Vault Mining Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Three months

Three months

Six months

Six months

ended June 30,

ended June 30,

ended June 30,

ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Expenses

Professional Fees

$

152,744

$

81,421

$

178,104

$

109,840

Salaries and benefits

63,890

64,005

117,310

101,305

Office and general

28,490

17,816

57,850

39,058

Filing and transfer agent fees

35,846

44,438

47,999

60,772

Shareholder relations

3,102

38,718

11,239

92,997

Travel

6,572

-

6,572

-

Fees associated with deferred revenue

-

61,022

-

410,535

Consulting fees

-

16,500

-

33,000

Foreign exchange loss

42,632

-

33,903

-

Accretion (Note 5)

225,027

197,158

442,501

263,634

Loss before finance and other income

$

558,303

$

521,078

$

895,478

$

1,111,141

Finance and Other Income

(12,750)

(1,784)

(16,045)

(4,970)

Interest income

Net loss

$

545,553

$

519,294

$

879,433

$

1,106,171

Item that may be subsequently reclassified to net loss

Exchange differences on translating foreign

(1,348,877)

(721,224)

operations

613,882

1,149,926

Comprehensive (gain) loss for the period

$

(803,324)

$

1,133,176

$

158,209

$

2,256,097

Basic and diluted loss per share

$

0.01

$

0.01

$

0.02

$

0.02

Weighted average number of common

shares outstanding:

58,070,824

58,080,480

Basic and diluted

58,077,055

58,033,820

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

6

West Vault Mining Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Share Capital

Foreign

Share Based

Currency

Warrant

Payment

Translation

Number

Amount

Reserve

Reserve

Reserve

Deficit

Total

Balance at December 31, 2020

57,989,630

$

74,559,615

$

311,323

$

2,351,420

$

5,143,895

$

(37,870,032)

$

44,496,221

Shares issued upon exercise of options

100,000

169,100

-

(69,100)

-

-

100,000

Share issuance - warrants

612

1,280

(575)

-

-

-

705

Expired stock options

-

-

-

(165,842)

-

165,842

-

Other comprehensive loss

-

-

-

-

(1,149,926)

-

(1,149,926)

Net loss

-

-

-

-

-

(1,106,171)

(1,106,171)

Balance June 30, 2021

58,090,242

$

74,729,995

$

310,748

$

2,116,478

$

3,993,969

$

(38,810,361)

42,340,829

Other comprehensive gain

-

-

-

-

813,752

-

813,752

Net loss

-

-

-

-

-

(780,232)

(780,232)

Balance December 31, 2021

58,090,242

$

74,729,995

$

310,748

$

2,116,478

$

4,807,721

$

(39,590,593)

$

42,374,349

Shares repurchased in normal course issuer bid

(100,000)

(105,001)

-

-

-

-

(105,001)

Share repurchase costs

-

(1,313)

-

-

-

-

(1,313)

Share issuance - warrants

127,595

266,672

(119,938)

-

-

-

146,734

Expired stock options

-

-

-

(240,190)

-

240,190

-

Other comprehensive gain

-

-

-

-

721,224

-

721,224

Net loss

-

-

-

-

-

(879,433)

(879,433)

Balance June 30, 2022

58,117,837

$

74,890,353

$

190,810

$

1,876,288

$

5,528,945

$

(40,229,836)

$

42,256,560

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

7

Disclaimer

West Vault Mining Inc. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 21:55:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
