01:19aWEST WITS MINING : 2021 AGM Presentation
PU
12/10West Wits Mining Enters Farm-In, JV Deal With Rio Tinto Unit
MT
12/08WEST WITS MINING : Update - Proposed issue of securities - WWI
PU
West Wits Mining : 2021 AGM Presentation

12/16/2021 | 01:19am EST
West Wits Mining Investor Presentation

Progressing strategic transformation as mid-tier gold producer

use only

ersonal

Witwatersrand Basin Project (WBP), S.A.

Mt Cecelia Project, AUS

ASX: WWI

This Announcement includes "forward-lookingstatements" as that term within the meaning of securities laws of applicable jurisdictions. Forward-lookingstatements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are in some cases beyond West Wits Mining Limited's control. These forward-lookingstatements include, but are not limited to, all statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, including, without limitation, those regarding West Wits Mining Limited's future expectations. Readers can identify forward-lookingstatements by terminology such as "aim," "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "risk," "should," "will" or "would" and other similar expressions. Risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause West Wits Mining Limited's actual results, performance, production or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-lookingstatements (and from past results, performance or achievements).
Forward-LookingStatements
objectives and other investment considerations, as well as other matters not yet known to West Wits Mining or not currently considered material by the company.
West Wits Mining accepts no responsibility to update any person regarding any error or omission or change in the information in this presentation or any other information made available to a person or any obligation to furnish the person with further information.
Disclaimer
This presentation may contain certain forward-lookingstatements that have been based on current expectations about future acts, events and circumstances. These forward-lookingstatements are, however, subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause those acts, events and circumstances to differ materially from the expectations described in such forward-lookingstatements. These factors include, among other things, commercial and other risks associated with estimation of resources, the meeting of

These factors include, but are not limited to, the failure to complete and commission the mine facilities and related infrastructure in the time frame and within estimated costs

currently planned; variations in global demand and price for gold and silver; fluctuations in exchange rates between the U.S. Dollar, South African Rand and the Australian Dollar; the failure of West Wits Mining Limited's suppliers, service providers and partners to fulfil their obligations under construction, supply and other agreements; unforeseen geological,

physical or meteorological conditions, natural disasters or cyclones; changes in the regulatory environment, industrial disputes, labour shortages, political and other factors; the inability to obtain additional financing, if required, on commercially suitable terms; and global and regional economic conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The information concerning possible production in this announcement is not intended to be a forecast. They are internally generated goals set by the board of directors of West Wits Mining Limited. The ability of the Company to achieve any targets will be largely determined by the Company's ability to secure adequate funding, implement mining plans, resolve logistical issues associated with mining and enter into any necessary off take arrangements with reputable third parties. Although West Wits Mining Limited believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

2

Investor High Potential Snapshot

Stage 1 - more than USD $1.1 billion revenue opportunity1

only

South Africa, Witwatersrand

Witwatersrand Basin Project (WBP)

Significant resource: 4.28 million ounces of gold

use

JORC Mineral Resource @ 4.58g/t Au2 ; 69% of

MRE in Measured and Indicated categories;

includes declared Ore Reserves

Early Mining: Near production opportunity; first

ore expected in Feb 2022 aiming to produce

approx. 5,000 - 8,500 tonnes per month

ersonal

CAPEX: Low due to historical mine works and

planned toll processing; competitive on AISC

Production Potential: Over 95,000 oz per annum3

of which Stage 1 will deliver up to 55,000 oz per

annum1

3

Western Australia, Eastern Pilbara

Mt Cecelia Project

Up to $10M Farm-In & JV Agreement:

Rio Tinto5

Location: Highly prospective area in Paterson Province

SkyTEM HEM survey: Eight exploration targets identified4

MLTEM survey: Four high-priority targets confirmed

Maiden drilling program: Commences in 2022

Company Highlights

Opportunity for significant Share Price Growth

only

Capital Structure

Shares on Issue

Market Capitalisation6

At closing share price of 3.3 cents on 15/12/2021

Cash

as at 17/11/2021
Enterprise Value

JORC Mineral Resource Estimate2 (Gold)

Mineral Resources include declared Ore Reserves

Enterprise Value per ounce

Listed Options
$0.12 expiring 10/08/2022

Unlisted Options

(26M @ $0.05 & 2.5M @ $0.012 / Proforma + 75M @ $0.05)

Performance Rights

(Issued to Executive Team with various performance hurdles)

WWI Shareholding in Operating Entity

Pro-

forma*

1.57b 1.83b

A$51.9m A$60.5m

A$4.7m A$12.1m

A$47.2m A$48.4m

4.28Moz 4.28Moz

A$11.03 A$11.32

93.5m 110m

28.5m 103.5m

15.75m 15.75m

66% 66%

4

Well positioned for 2022 upside

West Wits Mining SA

(Pty) Ltd

*Proforma Capital Structure allows for the full subscription of shares under the Rights Issue (net of costs) and issue of Placement Options and Broker Options as announced to the ASX on 17/11/2021.9

Experienced Leadership

Michael Quinert

Chairman

only

ASX-experienced commercial lawyer with

extensive involvement in assisting and

advising publicly listed mining companies

Hulme Scholes

Non-Executive Director

One of SA's top legal professionals

use

specialising in mining and mineral law

Tozama Kulati Siwisa

Head of Corporate Affairs

BCom with MBA and broad experience

ersonal

in leading transformation projects from

development through to execution

Luvuyo Jafta

General Manager - Mining

B-Tech (Mine Engineering) with wealth

of managerial and technical experience

in resources companies

BOARD

Jac van Heerden

Managing Director

Mining Engineer with MBA and operations and project experience in South Africa, DRC and Zimbabwe

MANAGEMENT

5

Peter O'Malley

Non-Executive Director

US-based investment finance executive with wide-ranging experience advising on M&A, debt/equity transactions and capital optimisation strategies in multiple jurisdictions

Tim Chapman

Non-Executive Director

Director of Corporate Broking at PAC with experience in financial services and capital markets

Simon Whyte

CFO & Company Secretary

CA with extensive experience in mining, commodities and logistics

Martin Bevenlander

Head of Geology & Exploration

BSc. Hon. (Geology) with mining experience across mining cycle from greenfield exploration to production

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

West Wits Mining Limited published this content on 16 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2021 06:18:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
