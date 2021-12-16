West Wits Mining : 2021 AGM Presentation

This Announcement includes "forward-looking statements" as that term within the meaning of securities laws of applicable jurisdictions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are in some cases beyond West Wits Mining Limited's control. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, all statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, including, without limitation, those regarding West Wits Mining Limited's future expectations. Readers can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "aim," "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "risk," "should," "will" or "would" and other similar expressions. Risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause West Wits Mining Limited's actual results, performance, production or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements (and from past results, performance or achievements).

Forward-Looking Statements

objectives and other investment considerations, as well as other matters not yet known to West Wits Mining or not currently considered material by the company.

West Wits Mining accepts no responsibility to update any person regarding any error or omission or change in the information in this presentation or any other information made available to a person or any obligation to furnish the person with further information.

Disclaimer

This presentation may contain certain forward-looking statements that have been based on current expectations about future acts, events and circumstances. These forward-looking statements are, however, subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause those acts, events and circumstances to differ materially from the expectations described in such forward-looking statements. These factors include, among other things, commercial and other risks associated with estimation of resources, the meeting of

onlyuseThese factors include, but are not limited to, the failure to complete and commission the mine facilities and related infrastructure in the time frame and within estimated costs

currently planned; variations in global demand and price for gold and silver; fluctuations in exchange rates between the U.S. Dollar, South African Rand and the Australian Dollar; the ersonalfailure of West Wits Mining Limited's suppliers, service providers and partners to fulfil their obligations under construction, supply and other agreements; unforeseen geological,

physical or meteorological conditions, natural disasters or cyclones; changes in the regulatory environment, industrial disputes, labour shortages, political and other factors; the inability to obtain additional financing, if required, on commercially suitable terms; and global and regional economic conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The information concerning possible production in this announcement is not intended to be a forecast. They are internally generated goals set by the board of directors of West Wits Mining Limited. The ability of the Company to achieve any targets will be largely determined by the Company's ability to secure adequate funding, implement mining plans, resolve logistical issues associated with mining and enter into any necessary off take arrangements with reputable third parties. Although West Wits Mining Limited believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

2