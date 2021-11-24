West Wits Mining : Addendum to 2021 AGM and updated proxy form
11/24/2021 | 01:10am EST
24 November 2021
Dear Shareholder,
2021 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING - DEFERRAL
West Wits Mining Limited ("the Company") advises that the Company has issued an addendum ("Addendum") to its Notice of 2021 Annual General Meeting ("Notice") that:
includes five additional resolutions to be considered at the 2021 Annual General Meeting ("Meeting"). The additional resolutions seek shareholder approvals for the ratification and issue of securities in connection with the capital raising announced on 17 November 2021; and
changes the time and date of the Meeting to9.00am (AEDT) on 17 December 2021.
In accordance with temporary modifications to the Corporations Act under the Treasury Laws Amendment (2021 Measures No.1) Bill, hard copies of the Addendum are not being mailed to shareholders. If you would like to receive a hard copy of the Addendum, please contact our share registry, Automic, on 1300 288 664 (within Australia) or +61 2 9698 5414 (outside Australia).
The Addendum and the Notice can be viewed, accessed and downloaded at the following direct link to the ASX announcements platform of the Company:
An amended proxy form accompanies this letter. Please note that, if you have already returned the old proxy form, you can complete and return the new proxy form to vote on the new resolutions (or to change your instructions for any resolutions). Otherwise your old proxy form will continue to be treated as your proxy form for the purposes of the Meeting.
Reasons for the Addendum
The Addendum includes additional resolutions (Resolutions 12A to 13B) as set out in the Addendum to be considered at the Meeting. The additional resolutions are proposed in connection with the capital raising announced on 17 November 2021. In particular, the Company seeks:
shareholder ratification pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 7.4 for the prior issue of 50,000,000 ordinary shares at $0.032 per share and 23,437,500 listed options as free-attaching to placement shares on the basis of one listed option for every two placement shares issued.
approval pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 7.1 for the issue of 1,562,500 listed options as free- attaching to placement shares on the basis of one listed option for every two placement shares issued. The issue of these 1,562,500 listed options is subject to shareholder approval and were not issued at the same time as the other listed options due to the placement capacity available to the Company under the ASX Listing Rules.
approval pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 7.1 to issue 15,000,000 listed options and 75,000,000 unlisted options ($0.05 exercise price, expiring 3 years from issue) to Evolution Capital Pty Ltd ("Evolution") as part consideration for Evolution acting as lead manager of the placement (15,000,000 listed options) and underwriter of the rights issue (75,000,000 unlisted options).
To avoid potential delays and the costs involved in holding a second meeting to seek the above approvals from shareholders, the Company has determined to defer the date of the Meeting to allow shareholders the opportunity to consider and vote upon the additional resolutions at the Meeting.
Conduct of the Meeting
The health and safety of members and personnel, and other stakeholders, is the highest priority and the Company is acutely aware of the current circumstances resulting from COVID-19.
While the COVID-19 situation remains volatile and uncertain, based on the best information available to the Board at the time of the Notice, the Company intends to conduct the Meeting virtually.
If you wish to virtually attend the Meeting (which will be broadcast as a live webinar), please pre- register in advance of the Meeting here:
After registering, you will receive a confirmation containing information on how to attend the virtual meeting on the day of the Meeting. Shareholders will be able to vote and ask questions at the Meeting.
Shareholders who wish to attend and vote virtually on the day of the Meeting will need to login to the Automic website (investor.automic.com.au) using their username and password. Shareholders who do not have an account with Automic are strongly encouraged to register for an account as soon as possible and well in advance of the Meeting to avoid any delays on the day of the Meeting.
If you have already registered to attend the Meeting you will not need to register again.
Proxy voting
Shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote by lodging a directed proxy appointing the Chairman as set out in the proxy form. A personalised proxy form for the Meeting, including the additional resolutions, is enclosed. Proxies can be lodged in accordance with the instructions in the personalised proxy form. As noted above, if you have already returned the old proxy form, you can complete and return the new proxy form to vote on the new resolutions (or to change your instructions for any resolutions). Otherwise your old proxy form will continue to be treated as your proxy form for the purposes of the Meeting.
The Company thanks shareholders for their ongoing support.
Simon Whyte
Joint Company Secretary and CFO
WEST WITS MINING LIMITED
ABN 89 124 894 060
ADDENDUM
TO THE NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
The AGM has been postponed to 9.00am (AEDT) 17 December 2021.
The conduct and time of the AGM remain the same.
The deadline for returning proxies is now 9.00am (AEDT) on 15 December 2021.
This addendum (Addendum) is an addendum to the Company's Notice of Annual General Meeting (Notice) dated 22 October 2021 for the Annual General Meeting (the AGM or the Meeting) to be held by virtual technology.
Details of how to attend the Meeting are set out in the Notice.
This Addendum varies the Notice and the Explanatory Memorandum (Memorandum) which accompanied and formed part of the Notice, and should be read together with the Notice and the Memorandum.
A new proxy form accompanies this Addendum. The new proxy form replaces the proxy form which accompanied the Notice and includes provision to vote on the new resolutions in this Addendum.
If you have already returned the old proxy form, you can complete and return the new proxy form to vote on the new resolutions (or to change your instructions for any resolutions). Otherwise your old proxy form will continue to be treated as your proxy form for the purposes of the Meeting.
POSTPONEMENT OF THE MEETING
The Company hereby gives notice of the postponement of the AGM to 9.00am (AEDT) on 17 December 2021. The meeting is still proposed to be held by virtual technology as set out in the Notice.
The deadline for returning proxy forms is now 9.00am (AEDT) on 15 December 2021.
NEW RESOLUTIONS
The Notice is also amended to include five additional resolutions (Resolutions 12A to 13B) as set out in this Addendum in the business to be considered at the AGM. The additional resolutions are proposed in connection with the placement and underwritten rights issue announced by the Company on 17 November 2021. The below resolutions and voting exclusion statements are added to the Agenda in the Notice after Resolution 11.
RESOLUTION 12A: RATIFICATION OF PRIOR ISSUE OF SHARES
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following Resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, shareholders ratify the prior issue of 50,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.032 (3.2 cents) per share to unrelated professional, sophisticated or other exempt investors as described in the Memorandum which accompanied and formed part of this Notice."
A voting exclusion as set out below in this Notice applies to Resolution 12A.
RESOLUTION 12B: RATIFICATION OF PRIOR ISSUE OF OPTIONS
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following Resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, shareholders ratify the prior issue of 23,437,500 options (each with an exercise price of $0.12 (12 cents), expiring 10 August 2022 and which, upon exercise, entitle the holder to one fully paid ordinary share in the Company) to unrelated professional,
sophisticated or other exempt investors who participated in the share placement the subject of Resolution 12A, as described in the Memorandum which accompanied and formed part of this Notice."
A voting exclusion as set out below in this Notice applies to Resolution 12B.
Voting Exclusion Statement - Resolutions 12A and 12B
The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of Resolutions 12A and/or 12B respectively by or on behalf of a person who participated in the issue or is a counterparty to the agreement being approved or any associate of that person in respect of Resolutions 12A and/or 12B respectively.
However, this does not apply to a vote cast in favour of Resolutions 12A and/or 12B respectively by:
a person as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the resolution, in accordance with the directions given to the proxy or attorney to vote on the resolution in that way; or
the chair of the Meeting as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the resolution, in accordance with a direction given to the chair to vote on the resolution as the chair decides; or
a holder acting solely as nominee, trustee, custodial or other fiduciary capacity on behalf of a beneficiary provided the following conditions are met: o the beneficiary provides written confirmation to the holder that the beneficiary is not excluded from voting, and is not an associate of a person excluded from voting, on the resolution; and o the holder votes on the resolution in accordance with directions given by the beneficiary to the holder to vote in that way.
RESOLUTION 12C: APPROVAL TO ISSUE OPTIONS
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.1 and for all other purposes, shareholders approve the issue of 1,562,500 options (each with an exercise price of $0.12 (12 cents), expiring 10 August 2022 and which, upon exercise, entitle the holder to one fully paid ordinary share in the Company) to unrelated professional, sophisticated or other exempt investors who participated in the share placement the subject of Resolution 12A, as described in the Memorandum which accompanied and formed part of this Notice."
Voting Exclusion Statement
The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of Resolution 12C by or on behalf of any person who is expected to participate in, or who will obtain a material benefit as a result of, the proposed issue (except a benefit solely by reason of being a holder of ordinary securities in the Company) and any of their associates.
However, this does not apply to a vote cast in favour of Resolution 12C by:
a person as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the resolution, in accordance with the directions given to the proxy or attorney to vote on the resolution in that way; or
the chair of the Meeting as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the resolution, in accordance with a direction given to the chair to vote on the resolution as the chair decides; or
a holder acting solely as nominee, trustee, custodial or other fiduciary capacity on behalf of a beneficiary provided the following conditions are met: o the beneficiary provides written confirmation to the holder that the beneficiary is not excluded from voting, and is not an associate of a person excluded from voting, on the resolution; and o the holder votes on the resolution in accordance with directions given by the beneficiary to the holder to vote in that way.
RESOLUTION 13A: APPROVAL TO ISSUE OPTIONS - EVOLUTION CAPITAL PTY LTD
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.1 and for all other purposes, shareholders approve the issue of 15,000,000 options (each with an exercise price of $0.12 (12 cents), expiring 10 August 2022 and which, upon exercise, entitle the holder to one fully paid ordinary share in the Company) to Evolution Capital Pty Ltd (and/or its nominee(s)), as described in the Memorandum which accompanied and formed part of this Notice."
A voting exclusion as set out below in this Notice applies to Resolution 13A.
RESOLUTION 13B: APPROVAL TO ISSUE OPTIONS - EVOLUTION CAPITAL PTY LTD
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.1 and for all other purposes, shareholders approve the issue of 75,000,000 options (each with an exercise price of $0.05 (5 cents), expiring 3 years from issue and which, upon exercise, entitle the holder to one fully paid ordinary share in the Company) to Evolution Capital Pty Ltd (and/or its nominee(s)), as described in the Memorandum which accompanied and formed part of this Notice."
A voting exclusion as set out below in this Notice applies to Resolution 13B.
Voting Exclusion Statement - Resolutions 13A and 13B
The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of Resolutions 13A and/or 13B respectively by or on behalf of any person who is expected to participate in, or who will obtain a material benefit as a result of, the proposed issue (except a benefit solely by reason of being a holder of ordinary securities in the Company) and any of their associates in respect of Resolutions 13A and/or 13B respectively.
However, this does not apply to a vote cast in favour of Resolution 13A and/or 13B respectively by:
a person as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the resolution, in accordance with the directions given to the proxy or attorney to vote on the resolution in that way; or
the chair of the Meeting as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the resolution, in accordance with a direction given to the chair to vote on the resolution as the chair decides; or
a holder acting solely as nominee, trustee, custodial or other fiduciary capacity on behalf of a beneficiary provided the following conditions are met: o the beneficiary provides written confirmation to the holder that the beneficiary is not excluded from voting, and is not an associate of a person excluded from voting, on the resolution; and o the holder votes on the resolution in accordance with directions given by the beneficiary to the holder to vote in that way.
By the order of the Board
Simon Whyte
Joint Company Secretary and CFO
Dated: 24 November 2021
The accompanying updated Memorandum forms part of the Notice.
