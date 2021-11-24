West Wits Mining : Addendum to 2021 AGM and updated proxy form

WEST WITS MINING LIMITED

ABN 89 124 894 060

ADDENDUM

TO THE NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The AGM has been postponed to 9.00am (AEDT) 17 December 2021.

The conduct and time of the AGM remain the same.

The deadline for returning proxies is now 9.00am (AEDT) on 15 December 2021.

This addendum (Addendum) is an addendum to the Company's Notice of Annual General Meeting (Notice) dated 22 October 2021 for the Annual General Meeting (the AGM or the Meeting) to be held by virtual technology.

Details of how to attend the Meeting are set out in the Notice.

This Addendum varies the Notice and the Explanatory Memorandum (Memorandum) which accompanied and formed part of the Notice, and should be read together with the Notice and the Memorandum.

A new proxy form accompanies this Addendum. The new proxy form replaces the proxy form which accompanied the Notice and includes provision to vote on the new resolutions in this Addendum.

If you have already returned the old proxy form, you can complete and return the new proxy form to vote on the new resolutions (or to change your instructions for any resolutions). Otherwise your old proxy form will continue to be treated as your proxy form for the purposes of the Meeting.

POSTPONEMENT OF THE MEETING

The Company hereby gives notice of the postponement of the AGM to 9.00am (AEDT) on 17 December 2021. The meeting is still proposed to be held by virtual technology as set out in the Notice.

The deadline for returning proxy forms is now 9.00am (AEDT) on 15 December 2021.

NEW RESOLUTIONS

The Notice is also amended to include five additional resolutions (Resolutions 12A to 13B) as set out in this Addendum in the business to be considered at the AGM. The additional resolutions are proposed in connection with the placement and underwritten rights issue announced by the Company on 17 November 2021. The below resolutions and voting exclusion statements are added to the Agenda in the Notice after Resolution 11.

RESOLUTION 12A: RATIFICATION OF PRIOR ISSUE OF SHARES

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following Resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, shareholders ratify the prior issue of 50,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.032 (3.2 cents) per share to unrelated professional, sophisticated or other exempt investors as described in the Memorandum which accompanied and formed part of this Notice."

A voting exclusion as set out below in this Notice applies to Resolution 12A.

RESOLUTION 12B: RATIFICATION OF PRIOR ISSUE OF OPTIONS

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following Resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, shareholders ratify the prior issue of 23,437,500 options (each with an exercise price of $0.12 (12 cents), expiring 10 August 2022 and which, upon exercise, entitle the holder to one fully paid ordinary share in the Company) to unrelated professional,