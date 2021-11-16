Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. West Wits Mining Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WWI   AU000000WWI4

WEST WITS MINING LIMITED

(WWI)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/12
0.039 AUD   -2.50%
05:57pWEST WITS MINING : Proposed issue of securities - WWI
PU
05:57pWEST WITS MINING : Application for quotation of securities - WWI
PU
10/24West Wits Mining Limited advances exploration work on Uranium at WBP
CI
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

West Wits Mining : Application for quotation of securities - WWI

11/16/2021 | 05:57pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary



Entity name

WEST WITS MINING LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday November 17, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

Other

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

WWI

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

50,000,000

16/11/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of entity

WEST WITS MINING LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

89124894060

1.3

ASX issuer code

WWI

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

17/11/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are: Other



2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

2.3c Have these +securities been offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS? No

2.3d Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are applying to have these +securities quoted on ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Issue of shares in response to subscriptions received, agreement to issue and issue occurred at or about the same time.

2.4 Any on-sale of the +securities to be quoted within 12 months of their date of issue will comply with the secondary sale provisions in sections 707(3) and 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act by virtue of:

The publication of a cleansing notice under section 708A(5), 708AA(2)(f), 1012DA(5) or 1012DAA(2)(f)

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an

Appendix 3B

only

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class

ASX +security code and description

WWI : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

16/11/2021

use

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the

existing issued +securities in that class? Yes

Issue details

For personal

Number of +securities to be quoted

50,000,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.03200000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities

Other

Please provide additional details

To raise funds for mine development, early mining initiatives, exploration and stages 2 and 3 feasibility studies at the Witwatersrand Basin project, meeting general working capital requirements and progressing exploration activities at Mt Cecilia.

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 4 - Issued capital following quotation



Following the quotation of the +securities the subject of this application, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX following the +quotation of the +securities subject of this application)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

WWI : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

1,572,369,625

WWIO : OPTION EXPIRING 10-AUG-2022

70,071,972

4.2 Unquoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

WWIAC : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

28,500,000

WWIAD : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

15,750,000

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

West Wits Mining Limited published this content on 16 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2021 22:56:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
