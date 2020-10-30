Log in
WEST WITS MINING LIMITED

(WWI)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/29
0.078 AUD   -10.34%
West Wits Mining : Change of Director's Interest Notice

10/30/2020

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

West Wits Mining Limited

ABN

124 894 060

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Jacobus van Heerden

Date of last notice

21/04/2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

N/A

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving

rise to the relevant interest.

Date of change

28/10/2020

No. of securities held prior to change

Shares

Performance

Rights

Direct

5,714,285

7,000,000

Indirect

-

-

Total

5,714,285

7,000,000

INTEREST IN RELATED BODY CORPORATE

1% direct interest in subsidiary company, West Wits MLI (Pty)

Ltd

Class

Ordinary Securities

Performance Rights

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number acquired

Shares

Performance

Rights

Direct

500,000

-

Indirect

-

-

Total

500,000

-

Number disposed

Shares

Performance

Rights

Direct

-

500,000

Indirect

-

-

Total

-

500,000

Value/Consideration

Shares issued on conversion of Performance Rights having met

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

the applicable performance hurdle below:

and estimated valuation

"Expanding the JORC Resource by 600,000oz at a grade of at least

3g/t by 30/06/2021"

Indicative value of $0.082 (8.2c) each, being WWI closing share

price on the day prior to the day on which the Performance Rights

were converted to shares OR $41,000

No. of securities held after change

Shares

Performance

Rights

Direct

6,214,285

6,500,000

Indirect

-

-

Total

6,214,285

6,500,000

INTEREST IN RELATED BODY CORPORATE

1% direct interest in subsidiary company, West Wits MLI (Pty)

Ltd

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade,

Conversion of performance rights to ordinary shares having met

exercise of options, issue of securities under

the applicable performance hurdle.

dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-

back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

NO

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade

N/A

to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

N/A

provided?

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

West Wits Mining Limited published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 04:29:05 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 0,14 M 0,10 M 0,10 M
Net income 2020 -1,67 M -1,18 M -1,18 M
Net Debt 2020 0,65 M 0,46 M 0,46 M
P/E ratio 2020 -11,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 93,3 M 65,4 M 65,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,98x
EV / Sales 2020 156x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 81,0%
Chart WEST WITS MINING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
West Wits Mining Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEST WITS MINING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jac van Heerden Managing Director & Director
Michael Quinert Executive Chairman
Simon Whyte Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
John Hulme Scholes Non-Executive Director
Andrew James Tunks Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WEST WITS MINING LIMITED766.67%74
BHP GROUP-12.62%113 261
RIO TINTO PLC-3.75%93 051
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-16.89%28 780
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.16.83%22 557
FRESNILLO PLC82.44%11 102
