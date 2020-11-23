West Wits Mining : Change of Director's Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity
West Wits Mining Limited
ABN
124 894 060
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Jacobus van Heerden
Date of last notice
30/10/2020
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Direct
Nature of indirect interest
N/A
(including registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving
rise to the relevant interest.
Date of change
20/11/2020
No. of securities held prior to change
Shares
Performance
Rights
Direct
6,214,285
6,500,000
Indirect
-
-
Total
6,214,285
6,500,000
INTEREST IN RELATED BODY CORPORATE
1% direct interest in subsidiary company, West Wits MLI
(Pty) Ltd
Class
Ordinary Shares
Number acquired
Shares
Performance
Rights
Direct
1,842,105
-
Indirect
-
-
Total
1,842,105
-
Number disposed
Shares
Performance
Rights
Direct
-
-
Indirect
-
-
Total
-
-
Value/Consideration
Shares issued in lieu of cash for services provided to the
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation
Company.
and estimated valuation
Deemed issue price of $0.019 (1.9 cents) per share
being the 30-day VWAP at the end of the bonus
period, up to and including 30 June 2020.
Aggregate value $35,000
No. of securities held after change
Shares
Performance
Rights
Direct
8,056,390
6,500,000
Indirect
-
-
Total
8,056,390
6,500,000
INTEREST IN RELATED BODY CORPORATE
1% direct interest in subsidiary company, West Wits MLI (Pty)
Ltd
Nature of change
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade,
Issue of securities under the Company's ESOP
exercise of options, issue of securities under
dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-
back
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
(if issued securities)
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to which
N/A
interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in
relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
N/A
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details
and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
N/A
Part 3 -
+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above
traded during a
+closed period where prior written clearance was
NO
required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to
N/A
proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
N/A
provided?
See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3
