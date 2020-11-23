Log in
WEST WITS MINING LIMITED

(WWI)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/23
0.081 AUD   -1.22%
News 
West Wits Mining : Change of Director's Interest Notice

West Wits Mining : Change of Director's Interest Notice

11/23/2020
Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

West Wits Mining Limited

ABN

124 894 060

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Jacobus van Heerden

Date of last notice

30/10/2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

N/A

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving

rise to the relevant interest.

Date of change

20/11/2020

No. of securities held prior to change

Shares

Performance

Rights

Direct

6,214,285

6,500,000

Indirect

-

-

Total

6,214,285

6,500,000

INTEREST IN RELATED BODY CORPORATE

1% direct interest in subsidiary company, West Wits MLI

(Pty) Ltd

Class

Ordinary Shares

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number acquired

Shares

Performance

Rights

Direct

1,842,105

-

Indirect

-

-

Total

1,842,105

-

Number disposed

Shares

Performance

Rights

Direct

-

-

Indirect

-

-

Total

-

-

Value/Consideration

Shares issued in lieu of cash for services provided to the

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

Company.

and estimated valuation

Deemed issue price of $0.019 (1.9 cents) per share

being the 30-day VWAP at the end of the bonus

period, up to and including 30 June 2020.

Aggregate value $35,000

No. of securities held after change

Shares

Performance

Rights

Direct

8,056,390

6,500,000

Indirect

-

-

Total

8,056,390

6,500,000

INTEREST IN RELATED BODY CORPORATE

1% direct interest in subsidiary company, West Wits MLI (Pty)

Ltd

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade,

Issue of securities under the Company's ESOP

exercise of options, issue of securities under

dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-

back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above

traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was

NO

required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to

N/A

proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

N/A

provided?

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

West Wits Mining Limited published this content on 23 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2020 22:42:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 0,14 M 0,10 M 0,10 M
Net income 2020 -1,67 M -1,22 M -1,22 M
Net Debt 2020 0,65 M 0,47 M 0,47 M
P/E ratio 2020 -11,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 98,3 M 71,5 M 71,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,98x
EV / Sales 2020 156x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 81,8%
Chart WEST WITS MINING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
West Wits Mining Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEST WITS MINING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jac van Heerden Managing Director & Director
Michael Quinert Executive Chairman
Simon Whyte Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
John Hulme Scholes Non-Executive Director
Andrew James Tunks Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WEST WITS MINING LIMITED800.00%73
BHP GROUP-4.80%77 875
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-1.33%35 169
RIO TINTO PLC6.00%27 006
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.28.04%25 723
FRESNILLO PLC77.13%11 107
