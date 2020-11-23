West Wits Mining : Final Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Z

Name of entity West Wits Mining (ASX:WWI) ABN 89 124 894 060

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director Andrew Tunks Date of last notice 24 June 2020 Date that director ceased to be director 19 November 2020

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

Number & class of securities

2,644,026 - Ordinary Shares

12,000,000 - Unlisted options, exercise price of $0.05 and expiry date of 30/11/2022 2,500,000 - Unlisted options, exercise price of $0.012 and expiry date of 18/12/2023

