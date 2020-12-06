West Wits Mining : Mining Right Application Update

ASX Announcement and Media Release

7 December 2020

Monday, 7 December 2020

Mining Right Application Update

West Wits Mining (ASX: WWI, "West Wits" or "the Company") has become aware of speculation through online investor chat sites concerning the status of its Mining Right application for the Witwatersrand Basin Project ("WBP") in South Africa. To mitigate the risk of misconceptions arising through such speculation WWI provides the following outline of the current status of the application.

On 23 June 2020, the Department of Mineral Resources ("DMR") granted the Company an environmental approval ("EA") for the WBP. This EA was a key step to securing the Mining Right. Three parties lodged appeals with respect to the EA within the appeal period which was extended from 20 to 50 days on account of special rules implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. These appeals are to be determined by the Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries ("DEFF"). By the end of August WWI filed its responses to the appeals with the Appeal Administrator at the DEFF.

Under the regulations governing appeals of this nature, a determination was due on or around 20 October 2020. However, when a determination was not forthcoming by that date WWI, via its lawyers, sought clarification. Advice received from the Appeal Administrator in mid-November stated that the DEFF was seeking information from the DMR before finalising a recommendation. WWI understands that the DMR provided such further information to the Appeal Administrator in the week ending 27 November 2020. That being the case, WWI believes the Appeal Administrator would then proceed directly to finalise a recommendation for a determination on the appeals. On 30 November 2020, WWI's lawyers made a written request to the Appeal Administrator requesting advice on when a decision in respect of the appeals would be forthcoming having regard to the fact that the DMR's comments were to have been provided by 27 November 2020. WWI's lawyers are continuing further engagement with the Appeal Administrator with respect to the matter.

Whilst the process is delayed and certainly has exceeded the timeframes provided for in the regulations, WWI and its advisers believe these delays have been caused by the backlog of appeals resulting from the two months plus shutdown of the South African public service which was implemented mid-year to combat the COVID- 19 pandemic. In the circumstances WWI believes these delays, whilst frustrating to all concerned, were unavoidable.

WWI respects the independence and role of the Appeal Administrator and the DEFF in the appeal process. WWI accepts that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused inevitable delays to the conduct of government processes in South Africa as it has across much of the World. As such, WWI has taken the position, thus far, that it would be inappropriate to vigorously pursue the DEFF in terms of expediting a decision on the appeals. The Company now believes that a more strident approach is warranted and is seeking a formal response from the DEFF on the ongoing delay.

The Company understands that these delays are an ongoing source of angst to its shareholders. However, WWI remains confident of a successful outcome and has therefore continued to progress its feasibility study and associated work including current drilling on the Kimberly East area of the WBP. As such, the Company is continuing to move the project forward and these appeal delays should not materially impact the ultimate commencement timeframe for the WBP.