West Wits Mining : Notification regarding unquoted securities - WWI
Announcement Summary
Entity name
WEST WITS MINING LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Friday January 14, 2022
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
WWIAC
OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX
17,850,000
14/01/2022
VARIOUS PRICES
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
WEST WITS MINING LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
89124894060
1.3
ASX issuer code
WWI
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
14/1/2022
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
ASX +security code and description
WWIAC : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
14/1/2022
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Number of +securities
5,025,000
Jac van Heerden
Jac van Heerden
3,750,000
Michael Quinert
Kastin Pty Ltd
2,025,000
Timothy Chapman
Inverness Capital Pty Ltd
2,025,000
Peter Joseph O'Malley
Peter Joseph O'Malley
2,025,000
John Hulme Scholes
John Hulme Scholes
3,000,000
Simon John Whyte
Simon John Whyte
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02439627-3A578933?access_token=83 ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Part 4 of this Appendix 3G does not include the conversion of 3,800,000 performance rights to ordinary shares (refer Appendix 2A released to ASX at or about the same time as this Appendix 3G) or the lapse of 1,750,000 performance rights (refer Appendix 3H released to ASX on 13 January 2022).
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Issue details
Number of +securities
17,850,000
Disclaimer
West Wits Mining Limited published this content on 14 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2022 05:11:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
Sales 2021
-
-
-
Net income 2021
-0,34 M
-0,25 M
-0,25 M
Net cash 2021
0,90 M
0,66 M
0,66 M
P/E ratio 2021
-310x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
66,0 M
48,2 M
48,1 M
EV / Sales 2020
156x
EV / Sales 2021
-
Nbr of Employees
5
Free-Float
61,7%
