  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  West Wits Mining Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WWI   AU000000WWI4

WEST WITS MINING LIMITED

(WWI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/14 12:10:52 am
0.036 AUD   --.--%
West Wits Mining : Notification regarding unquoted securities - WWI

01/14/2022 | 12:12am EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

WEST WITS MINING LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Friday January 14, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

WWIAC

OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX

17,850,000

14/01/2022

VARIOUS PRICES

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

WEST WITS MINING LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

89124894060

1.3

ASX issuer code

WWI

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

14/1/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

For personal use only

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

ASX +security code and description

WWIAC : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

14/1/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

5,025,000

Jac van Heerden

Jac van Heerden

3,750,000

Michael Quinert

Kastin Pty Ltd

2,025,000

Timothy Chapman

Inverness Capital Pty Ltd

2,025,000

Peter Joseph O'Malley

Peter Joseph O'Malley

2,025,000

John Hulme Scholes

John Hulme Scholes

3,000,000

Simon John Whyte

Simon John Whyte

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02439627-3A578933?access_token=83 ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Part 4 of this Appendix 3G does not include the conversion of 3,800,000 performance rights to ordinary shares (refer Appendix 2A released to ASX at or about the same time as this Appendix 3G) or the lapse of 1,750,000 performance rights (refer Appendix 3H released to ASX on 13 January 2022).

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Issue details

Number of +securities

17,850,000

For personal use only

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

West Wits Mining Limited published this content on 14 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2022 05:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
