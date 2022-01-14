West Wits Mining : Notification regarding unquoted securities - WWI

For personal use only

ASX +security code and description

WWIAC : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

14/1/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP Name of registered holder Number of +securities 5,025,000 Jac van Heerden Jac van Heerden 3,750,000 Michael Quinert Kastin Pty Ltd 2,025,000 Timothy Chapman Inverness Capital Pty Ltd 2,025,000 Peter Joseph O'Malley Peter Joseph O'Malley 2,025,000 John Hulme Scholes John Hulme Scholes 3,000,000 Simon John Whyte Simon John Whyte

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02439627-3A578933?access_token=83 ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Part 4 of this Appendix 3G does not include the conversion of 3,800,000 performance rights to ordinary shares (refer Appendix 2A released to ASX at or about the same time as this Appendix 3G) or the lapse of 1,750,000 performance rights (refer Appendix 3H released to ASX on 13 January 2022).