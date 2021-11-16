West Wits Mining : Proposed issue of securities - WWI

1.1 Name of +Entity

WEST WITS MINING LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2 Registered Number Type Registration Number ABN 89124894060 1.3 ASX issuer code WWI

The announcement is New announcement Date of this announcement

17/11/2021

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A standard +pro rata issue (non-renounceable or renounceable)

1.6a The proposed standard +pro rata issue is: + Non-renounceable