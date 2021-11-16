Log in
    WWI   AU000000WWI4

WEST WITS MINING LIMITED

(WWI)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/12
0.039 AUD   -2.50%
05:57pWEST WITS MINING : Proposed issue of securities - WWI
PU
05:57pWEST WITS MINING : Application for quotation of securities - WWI
PU
10/24West Wits Mining Limited advances exploration work on Uranium at WBP
CI
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

West Wits Mining : Proposed issue of securities - WWI

11/16/2021
Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary



Entity name

WEST WITS MINING LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

17/11/2021

The Proposed issue is:

A standard pro rata issue (including non-renounceable or renounceable)

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a standard pro rata issue (including non-renounceable or renounceable)

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

WWI

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

262,061,604

Ex date

25/11/2021

+Record date

26/11/2021

Offer closing date

14/12/2021

Issue date

21/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities



Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of +Entity

WEST WITS MINING LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

89124894060

1.3

ASX issuer code

WWI

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

17/11/2021

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A standard +pro rata issue (non-renounceable or renounceable)

1.6a The proposed standard +pro rata issue is: + Non-renounceable

Proposed issue of securities



Proposed issue of securities

Part 3 - Details of proposed entitlement offer issue



Part 3A - Conditions

3A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the entitlement offer can

proceed on an unconditional basis?



No

Part 3B - Offer details

Class or classes of +securities that will participate in the proposed issue and class or classes of +securities



proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

WWI : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

If the entity has quoted company

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

options, do the terms entitle option

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

holders to participate on exercise?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

No

No

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

WWI : ORDINARY FULLY PAID



ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

ISIN Code for the entitlement or right to participate in a non-renounceable

issue (if Issuer is foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Offer ratio (ratio to existing holdings at which the proposed +securities will be issued)

The quantity of additional +securities to be issued

For a given quantity of +securities held

1

6

Proposed issue of securities



Proposed issue of securities

What will be done with fractional entitlements?

Maximum number of +securities proposed to be issued (subject to rounding)



Fractions rounded up to the next

262,061,604

whole number

Offer price details for retail security holders

In what currency will the offer be

What is the offer price per +security

made?

for the retail offer?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.03000



Oversubscription & Scale back details



Will individual +security holders be permitted to apply for more than their

entitlement (i.e. to over-subscribe)?

Yes

Describe the limits on over-subscription

Scale back will be applied at the discretion of the Board in consultation with the Underwriter in the event that entitlement

applications and shortfall subscriptions exceed the maximum raising amount (see below).

Will a scale back be applied if the offer is over-subscribed?

Yes

Describe the scale back arrangements

Scale back will be applied at the discretion of the Board having regard for factors which include the pro-rata entitlement of

shortfall applicants based on their holding in shares at the Record Date.

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with

the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes



Part 3C - Timetable

3C.1 +Record date

26/11/2021

3C.2 Ex date

25/11/2021

Proposed issue of securities



Proposed issue of securities

3C.4 Record date 26/11/2021

3C.5 Date on which offer documents will be sent to +security holders entitled to participate in the +pro rata issue

30/11/2021



3C.6 Offer closing date

14/12/2021

3C.7 Last day to extend the offer closing date

9/12/2021



3C.9 Trading in new +securities commences on a deferred settlement basis

15/12/2021

3C.11 +Issue date and last day for entity to announce results of +pro rata

issue

21/12/2021

3C.12 Date trading starts on a normal T+2 basis



22/12/2021

3C.13 First settlement date of trades conducted on a +deferred settlement

basis and on a normal T+2 basis

24/12/2021

Part 3E - Fees and expenses

3E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed offer?

No

3E.2 Is the proposed offer to be underwritten?

Yes

3E.2a Who are the underwriter(s)?



Evolution Capital Pty Ltd

3E.2b What is the extent of the underwriting (ie the amount or proportion of the offer that is underwritten)?

approximately 97% ($7,600,000.11, being 253,333,337 shares)

3E.2c What fees, commissions or other consideration are payable to them for acting as underwriter(s)?

6% of funds raised, 75,000,000 options with an exercise price of $0.05 and expiring three years from issue. Refer to

announcement on 17 November 2021 and Appendix 3B released at or about the same time as this Appendix 3B.

3E.2d Please provide a summary of the significant events that could lead to the underwriting being terminated

Withdrawal of rights issue offer by WWI

WWI prevented from allotting or issuing rights issue securities within time required under relevant law

Proposed issue of securities



This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

West Wits Mining Limited published this content on 16 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2021 22:56:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
