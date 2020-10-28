West Wits Mining : Quarterly Cash Report

Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity
quarterly cash flow report
Name of entity
WEST WITS MINING LIMITED (ASX: WWI)
ABN
Quarter ended ("current quarter")
89 124 894 060
30 September 2020
Consolidated statement of cash flows
Current quarter
Year to date
$A'000
(3 months)
$A'000
1.
Cash flows from operating activities
1.1
Receipts from customers
-
-
1.2
Payments for
(a)
exploration & evaluation (if expensed)
(23)
(23)
(b)
development
(7)
(7)
(c)
production
(12)
(12)
(d)
staff costs
(224)
(224)
(e)
administration and corporate costs
(177)
(177)
1.3
Dividends received (see note 3)
-
-
1.4
Interest received
-
-
1.5
Interest and other costs of finance paid
-
-
1.6
Income taxes paid
9
9
1.7
Government grants and tax incentives
-
-
1.8
Other (provide details if material)
-
-
1.9
Net cash from / (used in) operating
(434)
(434)
activities
2.
Cash flows from investing activities
2.1
Payments to acquire:
(a)
entities
-
-
(b)
tenements
(113)
(113)
(c)
property, plant and equipment
-
-
(d)
exploration & evaluation (if capitalised)
(469)
(469)
(e)
investments
-
-
(f)
other non-current assets
-
-
Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report
Consolidated statement of cash flows
Current quarter
Year to date
$A'000
(3 months)
$A'000
2.2
Proceeds from the disposal of:
(a)
entities
-
-
(b)
tenements
-
-
(c) property, plant and equipment
-
-
(d)
investments
-
-
(e)
other non-current assets
-
-
2.3
Cash flows from loans to other entities
-
-
2.4
Dividends received (see note 3)
-
-
2.5
Other (provide details if material)
-
-
2.6
Net cash from / (used in) investing
(582)
(582)
activities
3. Cash flows from financing activities
3.1 Proceeds from issues of equity securities
(excluding convertible debt securities)
3,401
3,401
3.2
Proceeds from issue of convertible debt
-
-
securities
3.3
Proceeds from exercise of options
-
-
3.4
Transaction costs related to issues of equity
(241)
(241)
securities or convertible debt securities
3.5
Proceeds from borrowings
-
-
3.6
Repayment of borrowings
-
-
3.7
Transaction costs related to loans and
-
-
borrowings
3.8
Dividends paid
-
-
3.9
Other (provide details if material)
-
-
3.10
Net cash from / (used in) financing
3,160
3,160
activities
4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period
4.1
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of
1,201
1,201
period
4.2
Net cash from / (used in) operating
(434)
(434)
activities (item 1.9 above)
4.3
Net cash from / (used in) investing activities
(582)
(582)
(item 2.6 above)
4.4
Net cash from / (used in) financing activities
3,160
3,160
(item 3.10 above)
Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report
Consolidated statement of cash flows
Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
Current quarter
Year to date
$A'000
(3 months)
$A'000
(22)
(22)
3,323
3,323
5.
Reconciliation of cash and cash
Current quarter
Previous quarter
equivalents
$A'000
$A'000
at the end of the quarter (as shown in the
consolidated statement of cash flows) to the
related items in the accounts
5.1
Bank balances
3,323
1,201
5.2
Call deposits
5.3
Bank overdrafts
5.4
Other (provide details)
5.5
Cash and cash equivalents at end of
3,323
1,201
quarter (should equal item 4.6 above)
6.
Payments to related parties of the entity and their
Current quarter
associates
$A'000
6.1
Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their
151
associates included in item 1
6.2
Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their
24
associates included in item 2
Note: if any amounts are shown in items 6.1 or 6.2, your quarterly activity report must include a description of, and an explanation for, such payments
The amount at 6.1 includes payment of director's fees and salaries, excluding GST where applicable.
Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report
7. Financing facilities
Note: the term "facility' includes all forms of financing arrangements available to the entity.
Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the sources of finance available to the entity.
7.1 Loan facilities
7.2 Credit standby arrangements
7.3 Other (please specify)
7.4 Total financing facilities
Total facility
Amount drawn at
amount at quarter
quarter end
end
$A'000
$A'000
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
7.5
Unused financing facilities available at quarter end
-
7.6 Include in the box below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate, maturity date and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional financing facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include a note providing details of those facilities as well.
-
8.
Estimated cash available for future operating activities
$A'000
8.1
Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (Item 1.9)
Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end (Item 4.6)
3,323
8.5
Unused finance facilities available at quarter end (Item 7.5)
-
8.6
Total available funding (Item 8.4 + Item 8.5)
3,323
8.7
Estimated quarters of funding available (Item 8.6 divided by
3.68
Item 8.3)
8.8 If Item 8.7 is less than 2 quarters, please provide answers to the following questions:
1. Does the entity expect that it will continue to have the current level of net operating cash flows for the time being and, if not, why not?
Answer: N/A
2. Has the entity taken any steps, or does it propose to take any steps, to raise further cash to fund its operations and, if so, what are those steps and how likely does it believe that they will be successful?
Answer: N/A
3. Does the entity expect to be able to continue its operations and to meet its business objectives and, if so, on what basis?
Answer: N/A
