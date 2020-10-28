Log in
WEST WITS MINING LIMITED

(WWI)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/28
0.087 AUD   +6.10%
03:45aWEST WITS MINING : Appendix 2A
PU
03:30aWEST WITS MINING : Section 708A Cleansing Notice
PU
10/26WEST WITS MINING : Vesting of Performance Rights
PU
West Wits Mining : Quarterly Cash Report

10/28/2020 | 06:40pm EDT

Rule 5.5

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity

quarterly cash flow report

Name of entity

WEST WITS MINING LIMITED (ASX: WWI)

ABN

Quarter ended ("current quarter")

89 124 894 060

30 September 2020

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date

$A'000

(3 months)

$A'000

1.

Cash flows from operating activities

1.1

Receipts from customers

-

-

1.2

Payments for

(a)

exploration & evaluation (if expensed)

(23)

(23)

(b)

development

(7)

(7)

(c)

production

(12)

(12)

(d)

staff costs

(224)

(224)

(e)

administration and corporate costs

(177)

(177)

1.3

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

-

1.4

Interest received

-

-

1.5

Interest and other costs of finance paid

-

-

1.6

Income taxes paid

9

9

1.7

Government grants and tax incentives

-

-

1.8

Other (provide details if material)

-

-

1.9

Net cash from / (used in) operating

(434)

(434)

activities

2.

Cash flows from investing activities

2.1

Payments to acquire:

(a)

entities

-

-

(b)

tenements

(113)

(113)

(c)

property, plant and equipment

-

-

(d)

exploration & evaluation (if capitalised)

(469)

(469)

(e)

investments

-

-

(f)

other non-current assets

-

-

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 5B (01/12/19)
Page 1

Page 1

+ See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms.

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date

$A'000

(3 months)

$A'000

2.2

Proceeds from the disposal of:

(a)

entities

-

-

(b)

tenements

-

-

(c) property, plant and equipment

-

-

(d)

investments

-

-

(e)

other non-current assets

-

-

2.3

Cash flows from loans to other entities

-

-

2.4

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

-

2.5

Other (provide details if material)

-

-

2.6

Net cash from / (used in) investing

(582)

(582)

activities

3. Cash flows from financing activities

3.1 Proceeds from issues of equity securities

(excluding convertible debt securities)

3,401

3,401

3.2

Proceeds from issue of convertible debt

-

-

securities

3.3

Proceeds from exercise of options

-

-

3.4

Transaction costs related to issues of equity

(241)

(241)

securities or convertible debt securities

3.5

Proceeds from borrowings

-

-

3.6

Repayment of borrowings

-

-

3.7

Transaction costs related to loans and

-

-

borrowings

3.8

Dividends paid

-

-

3.9

Other (provide details if material)

-

-

3.10

Net cash from / (used in) financing

3,160

3,160

activities

4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period

4.1

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of

1,201

1,201

period

4.2

Net cash from / (used in) operating

(434)

(434)

activities (item 1.9 above)

4.3

Net cash from / (used in) investing activities

(582)

(582)

(item 2.6 above)

4.4

Net cash from / (used in) financing activities

3,160

3,160

(item 3.10 above)

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 5B (01/12/19)
Page 2

Page 2

+ See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms.

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report

Consolidated statement of cash flows

  1. Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held
  2. Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

Current quarter

Year to date

$A'000

(3 months)

$A'000

(22)

(22)

3,323

3,323

5.

Reconciliation of cash and cash

Current quarter

Previous quarter

equivalents

$A'000

$A'000

at the end of the quarter (as shown in the

consolidated statement of cash flows) to the

related items in the accounts

5.1

Bank balances

3,323

1,201

5.2

Call deposits

5.3

Bank overdrafts

5.4

Other (provide details)

5.5

Cash and cash equivalents at end of

3,323

1,201

quarter (should equal item 4.6 above)

6.

Payments to related parties of the entity and their

Current quarter

associates

$A'000

6.1

Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their

151

associates included in item 1

6.2

Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their

24

associates included in item 2

Note: if any amounts are shown in items 6.1 or 6.2, your quarterly activity report must include a description of, and an explanation for, such payments

The amount at 6.1 includes payment of director's fees and salaries, excluding GST where applicable.

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 5B (01/12/19)
Page 3

Page 3

+ See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms.

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report

7. Financing facilities

Note: the term "facility' includes all forms of financing arrangements available to the entity.

Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the sources of finance available to the entity.

7.1 Loan facilities

7.2 Credit standby arrangements

7.3 Other (please specify)

7.4 Total financing facilities

Total facility

Amount drawn at

amount at quarter

quarter end

end

$A'000

$A'000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

7.5

Unused financing facilities available at quarter end

-

7.6 Include in the box below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate, maturity date and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional financing facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include a note providing details of those facilities as well.

-

8.

Estimated cash available for future operating activities

$A'000

8.1

Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (Item 1.9)

(434)

8.2

Capitalised exploration & evaluation (Item 2.1(d))

(469)

8.3

Total relevant outgoings (Item 8.1 + Item 8.2)

(903)

8.4

Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end (Item 4.6)

3,323

8.5

Unused finance facilities available at quarter end (Item 7.5)

-

8.6

Total available funding (Item 8.4 + Item 8.5)

3,323

8.7

Estimated quarters of funding available (Item 8.6 divided by

3.68

Item 8.3)

8.8 If Item 8.7 is less than 2 quarters, please provide answers to the following questions:

1. Does the entity expect that it will continue to have the current level of net operating cash flows for the time being and, if not, why not?

Answer: N/A

2. Has the entity taken any steps, or does it propose to take any steps, to raise further cash to fund its operations and, if so, what are those steps and how likely does it believe that they will be successful?

Answer: N/A

3. Does the entity expect to be able to continue its operations and to meet its business objectives and, if so, on what basis?

Answer: N/A

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 5B (01/12/19)
Page 4

Page 4

+ See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

West Wits Mining Limited published this content on 28 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2020 22:39:07 UTC

