MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  West Wits Mining Limited    WWI   AU000000WWI4

WEST WITS MINING LIMITED

(WWI)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/27
0.082 AUD   -18.00%
03:45aWEST WITS MINING : Appendix 2A
PU
03:30aWEST WITS MINING : Section 708A Cleansing Notice
PU
10/26WEST WITS MINING : Vesting of Performance Rights
PU
West Wits Mining : Section 708A Cleansing Notice

10/28/2020 | 03:30am EDT

WEST WITS MINING LIMITED

ABN 89 124 894 060

ASX:WWI

E info@westwitsmining.com

P +61 3 8692 9049

F +61 3 8692 9040

A Level 3, 62 Lygon Street,

Carlton, Victoria Australia 3053

Wednesday, 28 October 2020

ASX Announcement

(ASX: WWI)

708A CLEANSING NOTICE

West Wits Mining Limited ("the Company") gives notice under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) ("Act") in compliance with the requirements of section 708A(6) of the Act as follows:

  1. On 28 October 2020, the Company issued 10,975,059 fully paid shares in the Company without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act.
  2. As at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with:
    1. the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company; and
    2. the provisions of section 674 of the Act.
  4. the Company is not aware of any information required to be disclosed for the purpose of section 708A(6)(e) of the Act, being information:
    1. that has been excluded from a continuous disclosure notice in accordance with the Listing Rules of the ASX; and
    2. that investors and their professional advisors would reasonably require for the purposes of making an informed assessment of:
      • the assets and liabilities, financial position and performance, profits and losses and prospects of the Company; or
      • the rights and liabilities attaching to the ordinary shares of the Company.

An Appendix 2A with the respect to the issue accompanies this Notice.

Authorised by:

Simon Whyte

CFO & Company Secretary

West Wits Mining Limited

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

West Wits Mining Limited published this content on 28 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2020 07:29:00 UTC

