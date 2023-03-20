Advanced search
    WABC   US9570901036

WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION

(WABC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:55:04 2023-03-20 pm EDT
49.12 USD   +0.71%
01:27pWestamerica Bancorporation : 2022 Annual Report and 2023 Proxy Statement
PU
03/01Tranche Update on Westamerica Bancorporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on July 28, 2022.
CI
03/01WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
Westamerica Bancorporation : 2022 Annual Report and 2023 Proxy Statement

03/20/2023 | 01:27pm EDT
WESTAMERICA

2022 ANNUAL REPORT | 2023 PROXY STATEMENT | NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING

1108 Fifth Avenue

San Rafael, California 94901

March 17, 2023

To Our Shareholders:

You are cordially invited to attend the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Westamerica Bancorporation. It will be held at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Westamerica Bancorporation, 4550 Mangels Blvd., Fairfield, California as stated in the formal notice accompanying this letter. We hope you will plan to attend.

At the Annual Meeting, the shareholders will be asked to (i) elect eight directors; (ii) approve a non-binding advisory vote on the compensation of our named executive officers; (iii) approve a non-binding advisory vote on the frequency of the advisory vote on the compensation of our named executive officers; (iv) ratify the selection of the independent auditor; and (v) conduct other business that may properly come before the Annual Meeting.

In order to ensure your shares are voted at the Annual Meeting, you can vote through the internet, by telephone or by mail. Instructions regarding internet and telephone voting are included on the Proxy Card. If you elect to vote by mail, please sign, date and return the Proxy Card in the accompanying postage-paid envelope. The Proxy Statement explains more about voting in the section entitled "Voting Information - How You Can Vote."

We look forward to seeing you at the Annual Meeting.

Sincerely,

David L. Payne

Chairman of the Board, President

and Chief Executive Officer

WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION

1108 Fifth Avenue

San Rafael, California 94901

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Time: 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time

Place: Westamerica Bancorporation, 4550 Mangels Blvd., Fairfield, California.

Items of Business

  1. Elect eight directors to serve until the 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders;
  2. Approve a non-binding advisory vote on the compensation of our named executive officers;
  3. Approve a non-binding advisory vote on the frequency of the advisory vote on the compensation of our named executive officers;
  4. Ratify selection of independent auditor; and
  5. Conduct other business that may properly come before the Annual Meeting and any adjournments or postponements.

Management's eight nominees are listed and described in the attached proxy statement.

Who Can Vote?

Shareholders of record at the close of business on March 6, 2023, are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Annual Meeting or any postponement or adjournment thereof.

Admission to the Annual Meeting

No ticket will be necessary for admission to the Annual Meeting. However, to facilitate the admission process, Shareholders of record planning to attend the Annual Meeting should check the appropriate box on the Proxy Card. Your name will be added to a list of attendees. If you hold shares through an intermediary, such as a bank or broker, you may need to register at the desk in the lobby. Please bring the following as evidence of ownership: 1) a legal proxy, or your brokerage statement dated on or after March 6, 2023, evidencing your ownership on March 6, 2023, the record date; and 2) photo identification.

Annual Report

Westamerica Bancorporation's Annual Report on Form 10-K ("Annual Report") to shareholders for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 is enclosed or is available for viewing as indicated on the Shareholder Meeting Notice and on the Company's website at: www.westamerica.com, under "Shareholders." The Annual Report contains financial and other information about the activities of Westamerica Bancorporation, but does not constitute a part of

the proxy soliciting materials.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Kris Irvine

March 17, 2023

VP/Corporate Secretary

Important notice regarding the availability of proxy materials for the shareholder meeting being held on

Thursday, April 27, 2023:

The Proxy Statement and the Annual Report on Form 10-K are available at: www.westamerica.com.

YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT

PLEASE COMPLETE, SIGN, DATE AND PROMPTLY RETURN YOUR PROXY, OR VOTE BY

TELEPHONE OR ONLINE USING THE PROCEDURES DESCRIBED IN THE PROXY STATEMENT.

WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION

1108 Fifth Avenue

San Rafael, California 94901

___________

PROXY STATEMENT

March 17, 2023

___________

GENERAL

The Westamerica Board of Directors is soliciting proxies to be used at the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Westamerica Bancorporation (the "Company"), which will be held at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, Thursday, April 27, 2023, or at any adjournment or postponement of the Annual Meeting (collectively, the "Annual Meeting"). The Board of Directors is soliciting proxies to give all shareholders an opportunity to vote on matters to be presented at the Annual Meeting. In the following pages of this Proxy Statement you will find information on matters to be voted at the Annual Meeting.

Voting Information

Internet Availability of Proxy Materials. We are providing proxy materials to our shareholders primarily via the internet, instead of mailing printed copies of those materials to each shareholder. By doing so, we save costs and reduce the environmental impact of our Annual Meeting. On or about March 17, 2023, we mailed a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials ("Notice") to certain of our shareholders. The Notice contains instructions about how to access our proxy materials and vote online or vote by telephone. If you would like to receive a paper copy of our proxy materials, please follow the instructions included in the Notice. If you previously chose to receive our proxy materials electronically, you will continue to receive access to these materials via email unless you elect otherwise.

Proof of Ownership May Be Required for Attending Annual Meeting in Person. You are entitled to attend the Annual Meeting only if you are a shareholder as of the close of business on March 6, 2023, the record date, or hold a valid proxy for the meeting. In order to be admitted to the Annual Meeting, the Company reserves the right to request proof of ownership of Westamerica Bancorporation common stock on the record date. This can be:

  • a brokerage statement or letter from a bank or broker indicating ownership on March 6, 2023;
  • the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials;
  • a printout of proxy distribution email (if you received your materials electronically);
  • a Proxy Card;
  • a voting instruction form; or
  • a legal proxy provided by your broker, bank or nominee.

Any holder of a proxy from a shareholder must present the Proxy Card properly executed, and a copy of the proof of ownership. The Company reserves the right to ask shareholders and proxy holders to present a form of photo identification such as a driver's license.

Proxy Card. The proxies will vote the shares represented by proxies at the Annual Meeting. If you sign, date and return your Proxy Card but do not specify how to vote your shares, the proxies will vote FOR the election of all of the Director nominees, FOR approval of the advisory vote on the compensation of our named executive officers, for EVERY ONE YEAR on the frequency of the advisory vote on the compensation of our named executive officers, and FOR ratifying the selection of independent auditor. The proxies will also have discretionary authority to vote in accordance with their judgment on any other matter that may properly come before the Annual Meeting that we did

1

Disclaimer

Westamerica Bancorporation published this content on 20 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2023 17:26:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
