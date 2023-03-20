Westamerica Bancorporation : 2022 Annual Report and 2023 Proxy Statement

You are cordially invited to attend the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Westamerica Bancorporation. It will be held at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Westamerica Bancorporation, 4550 Mangels Blvd., Fairfield, California as stated in the formal notice accompanying this letter. We hope you will plan to attend.
At the Annual Meeting, the shareholders will be asked to (i) elect eight directors; (ii) approve a non-binding advisory vote on the compensation of our named executive officers; (iii) approve a non-binding advisory vote on the frequency of the advisory vote on the compensation of our named executive officers; (iv) ratify the selection of the independent auditor; and (v) conduct other business that may properly come before the Annual Meeting.
In order to ensure your shares are voted at the Annual Meeting, you can vote through the internet, by telephone or by mail. Instructions regarding internet and telephone voting are included on the Proxy Card. If you elect to vote by mail, please sign, date and return the Proxy Card in the accompanying postage-paid envelope. The Proxy Statement explains more about voting in the section entitled "Voting Information - How You Can Vote."
We look forward to seeing you at the Annual Meeting.
Elect eight directors to serve until the 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders;
Approve a non-binding advisory vote on the compensation of our named executive officers;
Approve a non-binding advisory vote on the frequency of the advisory vote on the compensation of our named executive officers;
Ratify selection of independent auditor; and
Conduct other business that may properly come before the Annual Meeting and any adjournments or postponements.
Management's eight nominees are listed and described in the attached proxy statement.
Who Can Vote?
Shareholders of record at the close of business on March 6, 2023, are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Annual Meeting or any postponement or adjournment thereof.
Admission to the Annual Meeting
No ticket will be necessary for admission to the Annual Meeting. However, to facilitate the admission process, Shareholders of record planning to attend the Annual Meeting should check the appropriate box on the Proxy Card. Your name will be added to a list of attendees. If you hold shares through an intermediary, such as a bank or broker, you may need to register at the desk in the lobby. Please bring the following as evidence of ownership: 1) a legal proxy, or your brokerage statement dated on or after March 6, 2023, evidencing your ownership on March 6, 2023, the record date; and 2) photo identification.
Annual Report
Westamerica Bancorporation's Annual Report on Form 10-K ("Annual Report") to shareholders for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 is enclosed or is available for viewing as indicated on the Shareholder Meeting Notice and on the Company's website at: www.westamerica.com, under "Shareholders." The Annual Report contains financial and other information about the activities of Westamerica Bancorporation, but does not constitute a part of
the proxy soliciting materials.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Kris Irvine
March 17, 2023
VP/Corporate Secretary
Important notice regarding the availability of proxy materials for the shareholder meeting being held on
Thursday, April 27, 2023:
The Proxy Statement and the Annual Report on Form 10-K are available at: www.westamerica.com.
YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT
PLEASE COMPLETE, SIGN, DATE AND PROMPTLY RETURN YOUR PROXY, OR VOTE BY
TELEPHONE OR ONLINE USING THE PROCEDURES DESCRIBED IN THE PROXY STATEMENT.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
GENERAL
1
Voting Information
1
Additional Information
3
Stock Ownership
4
Anti-Hedging and Anti-Pledging Policy
5
PROPOSAL 1: ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
6
Board of Directors
6
Nominees
6
Name of Nominees, Principal Occupations, and Qualifications
6
Board of Directors and Committees
9
Board Diversity Table
12
Director Compensation
13
Director Compensation Table for Fiscal Year 2022
14
EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION
14
Executive Officers
14
Compensation Discussion and Analysis
15
Employee Benefits Compensation Committee Report
25
Compensation Committee Interlocks and Insider Participation
25
Summary Compensation
26
Summary Compensation Table for Fiscal Year 2022
26
Pay Versus Performance
26
Grants of Plan-Based Awards Table for Fiscal Year 2022
29
Outstanding Equity Awards Table at Fiscal Year End 2022
30
Option Exercises and Stock Vested Table for Fiscal Year 2022
30
Pension Benefits for Fiscal Year 2022
31
Nonqualified Deferred Compensation Table for Fiscal Year 2022
31
Potential Payments Upon Termination or Change in Control
32
Certain Relationships and Related Party Transactions
33
PROPOSAL 2: APPROVE A NON-BINDING ADVISORY VOTE ON THE COMPENSATION
OF OUR NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS
33
PROPOSAL 3: APPROVE A NON-BINDING ADVISORY VOTE ON THE FREQUENCY OF
THE ADVISORY VOTE ON COMPENSATION OF OUR NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS
34
PROPOSAL 4: RATIFY SELECTION OF INDEPENDENT AUDITOR
35
AUDIT COMMITTEE REPORT
36
SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL GUIDELINES
37
SHAREHOLDER COMMUNICATION TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS
38
OTHER MATTERS
38
EXHIBIT A - EMPLOYEE BENEFITS/COMPENSATION COMMITTEE CHARTER
A-1
2023 WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION PROXY
WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION
1108 Fifth Avenue
San Rafael, California 94901
___________
PROXY STATEMENT
March 17, 2023
___________
GENERAL
The Westamerica Board of Directors is soliciting proxies to be used at the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Westamerica Bancorporation (the "Company"), which will be held at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, Thursday, April 27, 2023, or at any adjournment or postponement of the Annual Meeting (collectively, the "Annual Meeting"). The Board of Directors is soliciting proxies to give all shareholders an opportunity to vote on matters to be presented at the Annual Meeting. In the following pages of this Proxy Statement you will find information on matters to be voted at the Annual Meeting.
Voting Information
Internet Availability of Proxy Materials. We are providing proxy materials to our shareholders primarily via the internet, instead of mailing printed copies of those materials to each shareholder. By doing so, we save costs and reduce the environmental impact of our Annual Meeting. On or about March 17, 2023, we mailed a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials ("Notice") to certain of our shareholders. The Notice contains instructions about how to access our proxy materials and vote online or vote by telephone. If you would like to receive a paper copy of our proxy materials, please follow the instructions included in the Notice. If you previously chose to receive our proxy materials electronically, you will continue to receive access to these materials via email unless you elect otherwise.
Proof of Ownership May Be Required for Attending Annual Meeting in Person. You are entitled to attend the Annual Meeting only if you are a shareholder as of the close of business on March 6, 2023, the record date, or hold a valid proxy for the meeting. In order to be admitted to the Annual Meeting, the Company reserves the right to request proof of ownership of Westamerica Bancorporation common stock on the record date. This can be:
a brokerage statement or letter from a bank or broker indicating ownership on March 6, 2023;
the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials;
a printout of proxy distribution email (if you received your materials electronically);
a Proxy Card;
a voting instruction form; or
a legal proxy provided by your broker, bank or nominee.
Any holder of a proxy from a shareholder must present the Proxy Card properly executed, and a copy of the proof of ownership. The Company reserves the right to ask shareholders and proxy holders to present a form of photo identification such as a driver's license.
Proxy Card. The proxies will vote the shares represented by proxies at the Annual Meeting. If you sign, date and return your Proxy Card but do not specify how to vote your shares, the proxies will vote FOR the election of all of the Director nominees, FOR approval of the advisory vote on the compensation of our named executive officers, for EVERY ONE YEAR on the frequency of the advisory vote on the compensation of our named executive officers, and FOR ratifying the selection of independent auditor. The proxies will also have discretionary authority to vote in accordance with their judgment on any other matter that may properly come before the Annual Meeting that we did
