Westamerica Bancorporation : 2022 Annual Report and 2023 Proxy Statement

WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION

1108 Fifth Avenue

San Rafael, California 94901

___________

PROXY STATEMENT

March 17, 2023

___________

GENERAL

The Westamerica Board of Directors is soliciting proxies to be used at the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Westamerica Bancorporation (the "Company"), which will be held at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, Thursday, April 27, 2023, or at any adjournment or postponement of the Annual Meeting (collectively, the "Annual Meeting"). The Board of Directors is soliciting proxies to give all shareholders an opportunity to vote on matters to be presented at the Annual Meeting. In the following pages of this Proxy Statement you will find information on matters to be voted at the Annual Meeting.

Voting Information

Internet Availability of Proxy Materials. We are providing proxy materials to our shareholders primarily via the internet, instead of mailing printed copies of those materials to each shareholder. By doing so, we save costs and reduce the environmental impact of our Annual Meeting. On or about March 17, 2023, we mailed a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials ("Notice") to certain of our shareholders. The Notice contains instructions about how to access our proxy materials and vote online or vote by telephone. If you would like to receive a paper copy of our proxy materials, please follow the instructions included in the Notice. If you previously chose to receive our proxy materials electronically, you will continue to receive access to these materials via email unless you elect otherwise.

Proof of Ownership May Be Required for Attending Annual Meeting in Person. You are entitled to attend the Annual Meeting only if you are a shareholder as of the close of business on March 6, 2023, the record date, or hold a valid proxy for the meeting. In order to be admitted to the Annual Meeting, the Company reserves the right to request proof of ownership of Westamerica Bancorporation common stock on the record date. This can be:

a brokerage statement or letter from a bank or broker indicating ownership on March 6, 2023;

the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials;

a printout of proxy distribution email (if you received your materials electronically);

a Proxy Card;

a voting instruction form; or

a legal proxy provided by your broker, bank or nominee.

Any holder of a proxy from a shareholder must present the Proxy Card properly executed, and a copy of the proof of ownership. The Company reserves the right to ask shareholders and proxy holders to present a form of photo identification such as a driver's license.

Proxy Card. The proxies will vote the shares represented by proxies at the Annual Meeting. If you sign, date and return your Proxy Card but do not specify how to vote your shares, the proxies will vote FOR the election of all of the Director nominees, FOR approval of the advisory vote on the compensation of our named executive officers, for EVERY ONE YEAR on the frequency of the advisory vote on the compensation of our named executive officers, and FOR ratifying the selection of independent auditor. The proxies will also have discretionary authority to vote in accordance with their judgment on any other matter that may properly come before the Annual Meeting that we did