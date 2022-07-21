Westamerica Bancorporation : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K
07/21/2022 | 12:14pm EDT
Westamerica Bancorporation Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
SAN RAFAEL, Calif., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westamerica Bancorporation (Nasdaq: WABC), parent company of Westamerica Bank, generated net income for the second quarter 2022 of $25.3 million and diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") of $0.94. Second quarter 2022 results compare to net income of $22.6 million and EPS of $0.84 for the first quarter 2022.
"Westamerica's second quarter 2022 results benefited from the Company's variable-rate bonds, cash and loans, a valuable deposit base with ninety-eight percent of deposits represented by checking and savings deposits, and well controlled operating expenses. Credit quality remained solid with nonperforming loans of $861 thousand at June 30, 2022," said Chairman, President and CEO David Payne. "Second quarter 2022 results generated an annualized 12.9% return on average common equity. Shareholders were paid a $0.42 per common share dividend during the second quarter 2022," concluded Payne.
Net interest income on a fully-taxable equivalent (FTE) basis was $48.0 million for the second quarter 2022, compared to $43.8 million for the first quarter 2022. Interest income on Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans was $645 thousand for the second quarter 2022, compared to $849 thousand first quarter 2022.
Variable rate assets at June 30, 2022 included $1.6 billion in collateralized loan obligations for which interest rates reset quarterly, and $640 million in interest-bearing cash balances for which the interest rate changes concurrently with Federal Open Market Committee adjustments to the federal funds rate.
At June 30, 2022, nonperforming loans totaled $861 thousand and the allowance for credit losses on loans was $22.3 million.
Noninterest income for the second quarter 2022 totaled $11.3 million, compared to noninterest income for the first quarter 2022 of $11.6 million. Noninterest income for the first quarter 2022 included a $1.2 million reconciling payment from a payments network. Merchant card processing fees increased $751 thousand from the first quarter 2022 to the second quarter 2022.
Noninterest expenses for the second quarter 2022 were $24.6 million compared to $24.9 million for the first quarter 2022; the decline in noninterest expenses was primarily due to lower personnel salaries and benefits.
The fully-tax equivalent (FTE) tax rate for the second quarter 2022 was 27.0%, compared to 25.9% for the first quarter 2022; the higher second quarter tax rate is attributable to the increase in income before taxes without a proportional increase in tax preference items such as tax-exempt interest and tax credits.
Westamerica Bancorporation's wholly owned subsidiary Westamerica Bank, operates commercial banking and trust offices throughout Northern and Central California.
Westamerica Bancorporation Web Address:www.westamerica.com
For additional information contact:
Westamerica Bancorporation
1108 Fifth Avenue, San Rafael, CA 94901
Robert A. Thorson - SVP & Treasurer
707-863-6840
investments@westamerica.com
FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:
The following appears in accordance with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:
This press release may contain forward-looking statements about the Company, including descriptions of plans or objectives of its management for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings or other measures of economic performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may."
Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors - many of which are beyond the Company's control - could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. The Company's most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the annual report for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed on Form 10-K and quarterly report for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 filed on Form 10-Q, describe some of these factors, including certain credit, interest rate, operational, liquidity and market risks associated with the Company's business and operations. Other factors described in these reports include changes in business and economic conditions, competition, fiscal and monetary policies, disintermediation, cyber security risks, legislation including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2011, the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act of 1999, and mergers and acquisitions.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date forward looking statements are made.
Public Information July 21, 2022
WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
June 30, 2022
1. Net Income Summary.
(in thousands except per-share amounts)
%
Q2'2022
Q2'2021
Change
Q1'2022
Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE)
$
48,033
$
44,499
7.9
%
$
43,807
Provision for Credit Losses
-
-
n/m
-
Noninterest Income (1)
11,264
11,032
2.1
%
11,576
Noninterest Expense
24,629
24,291
1.4
%
24,875
Income Before Taxes (FTE)
34,668
31,240
11.0
%
30,508
Income Tax Provision (FTE)
9,354
8,661
8.0
%
7,892
Net Income
$
25,314
$
22,579
12.1
%
$
22,616
Average Common Shares Outstanding
26,889
26,865
0.1
%
26,870
Diluted Average Common Shares
26,901
26,887
0.1
%
26,885
Operating Ratios:
Basic Earnings Per Common Share
$
0.94
$
0.84
11.9
%
$
0.84
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
0.94
0.84
11.9
%
0.84
Return On Assets (a)
1.37
%
1.29
%
1.24
%
Return On Common Equity (a)
12.9
%
12.2
%
11.8
%
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a)
2.74
%
2.70
%
2.51
%
Efficiency Ratio (FTE)
41.5
%
43.7
%
44.9
%
Dividends Paid Per Common Share
$
0.42
$
0.41
2.4
%
$
0.42
Common Dividend Payout Ratio
45
%
49
%
50
%
%
6/30'22YTD
6/30'21YTD
Change
Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE)
$
91,840
$
87,082
5.5
%
Provision for Credit Losses
-
-
n/m
Noninterest Income (1)
22,840
21,221
7.6
%
Noninterest Expense
49,504
49,197
0.6
%
Income Before Taxes (FTE)
65,176
59,106
10.3
%
Income Tax Provision (FTE)
17,246
16,380
5.3
%
Net Income
$
47,930
$
42,726
12.2
%
Average Common Shares Outstanding
26,880
26,843
0.1
%
Diluted Average Common Shares
26,893
26,865
0.1
%
Operating Ratios:
Basic Earnings Per Common Share
$
1.78
$
1.59
11.9
%
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
1.78
1.59
11.9
%
Return On Assets
1.30
%
1.26
%
Return On Common Equity
12.4
%
11.6
%
Net Interest Margin (FTE)
2.63
%
2.72
%
Efficiency Ratio (FTE)
43.2
%
45.4
%
Dividends Paid Per Common Share
$
0.84
$
0.82
2.4
%
Common Dividend Payout Ratio
47
%
52
%
2. Net Interest Income.
(dollars in thousands)
%
Q2'2022
Q2'2021
Change
Q1'2022
Interest and Fee Income (FTE)
$
48,516
$
44,983
7.9
%
$
44,287
Interest Expense
483
484
-0.2
%
480
Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE)
$
48,033
$
44,499
7.9
%
$
43,807
Average Earning Assets
$
7,000,862
$
6,603,343
6.0
%
$
6,998,234
Average Interest-
Bearing Liabilities
3,549,140
3,298,221
7.6
%
3,546,146
Yield on Earning Assets (FTE) (a)
2.77
%
2.73
%
2.54
%
Cost of Funds (a)
0.03
%
0.03
%
0.03
%
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a)
2.74
%
2.70
%
2.51
%
Interest Expense/
Interest-Bearing Liabilities (a)
0.05
%
0.06
%
0.05
%
Net Interest Spread (FTE) (a)
2.72
%
2.67
%
2.49
%
%
6/30'22YTD
6/30'21YTD
Change
Interest and Fee Income (FTE)
$
92,803
$
88,041
5.4
%
Interest Expense
963
959
0.4
%
Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE)
$
91,840
$
87,082
5.5
%
Average Earning Assets
$
6,999,556
$
6,424,973
8.9
%
Average Interest-
Bearing Liabilities
3,547,651
3,214,688
10.4
%
Yield on Earning Assets (FTE)
2.66
%
2.75
%
Cost of Funds
0.03
%
0.03
%
Net Interest Margin (FTE)
2.63
%
2.72
%
Interest Expense/
Interest-Bearing Liabilities
0.05
%
0.06
%
Net Interest Spread (FTE)
2.61
%
2.69
%
3. Loans & Other Earning Assets.
(average volume, dollars in thousands)
%
Q2'2022
Q2'2021
Change
Q1'2022
Total Assets
$
7,420,069
$
7,004,695
5.9
%
$
7,406,321
Total Earning Assets
7,000,862
6,603,343
6.0
%
6,998,234
Total Loans
1,009,633
1,257,087
-19.7
%
1,029,724
Total Commercial Loans
202,585
413,797
-51.0
%
207,901
Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans
20,997
207,515
-89.9
%
35,871
Commercial Loans
181,588
206,282
-12.0
%
172,030
Commercial RE Loans
508,003
546,470
-7.0
%
524,040
Consumer Loans
299,045
296,820
0.7
%
297,783
Total Investment Securities
5,008,929
4,394,169
14.0
%
4,947,846
Debt Securities Available For Sale
4,721,083
3,953,016
19.4
%
4,655,983
Debt Securities Held To Maturity
287,846
441,153
-34.8
%
291,863
Total Interest-Bearing Cash
982,300
952,087
3.2
%
1,020,664
Loans/Deposits
15.7
%
20.7
%
16.1
%
%
6/30'22YTD
6/30'21YTD
Change
Total Assets
$
7,413,233
$
6,828,409
8.6
%
Total Earning Assets
6,999,556
6,424,973
8.9
%
Total Loans
1,019,623
1,254,328
-18.7
%
Total Commercial Loans
205,228
404,685
-49.3
%
PPP Loans
28,393
198,294
-85.7
%
Commercial Loans
176,835
206,391
-14.3
%
Commercial RE Loans
515,977
552,795
-6.7
%
Consumer Loans
298,418
296,848
0.5
%
Total Investment Securities
4,978,557
4,417,267
12.7
%
Debt Securities Available For Sale
4,688,714
3,950,298
18.7
%
Debt Securities Held To Maturity
289,843
466,969
-37.9
%
Total Interest-Bearing Cash
1,001,376
753,378
32.9
%
Loans/Deposits
15.9
%
21.2
%
4. Deposits, Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities & Equity.
(average volume, dollars in thousands)
%
Q2'2022
Q2'2021
Change
Q1'2022
Total Deposits
$
6,424,202
$
6,074,730
5.8
%
$
6,393,458
Noninterest Demand
2,998,360
2,888,259
3.8
%
3,005,065
Interest-Bearing Transaction
1,298,665
1,208,584
7.5
%
1,265,100
Savings
1,985,325
1,822,625
8.9
%
1,980,092
Time greater than $100K
63,790
70,750
-9.8
%
64,172
Time less than $100K
78,062
84,512
-7.6
%
79,029
Total Short-Term Borrowings
123,298
111,750
10.3
%
157,753
Shareholders' Equity
788,078
744,746
5.8
%
776,225
Demand Deposits/
Total Deposits
46.7
%
47.5
%
47.0
%
Transaction & Savings
Deposits / Total Deposits
97.8
%
97.4
%
97.8
%
%
6/30'22YTD
6/30'21YTD
Change
Total Deposits
$
6,408,915
$
5,912,303
8.4
%
Noninterest Demand
3,001,694
2,801,428
7.1
%
Interest-Bearing Transaction
1,281,975
1,169,888
9.6
%
Savings
1,982,723
1,784,929
11.1
%
Time greater than $100K
63,980
70,994
-9.9
%
Time less than $100K
78,543
85,064
-7.7
%
Total Short-Term Borrowings
140,430
103,707
35.4
%
Other Borrowed Funds
-
106
-100.0
%
Shareholders' Equity
782,184
740,147
5.7
%
Demand Deposits/
Total Deposits
46.8
%
47.4
%
Transaction & Savings
Deposits / Total Deposits
97.8
%
97.4
%
5. Interest Yields Earned & Rates Paid.
(dollars in thousands)
Q2'2022
Average
Income/
Yield (a) /
Volume
Expense
Rate (a)
Interest & Fee Income Earned
Total Earning Assets (FTE)
$
7,000,862
$
48,516
2.77
%
Total Loans (FTE)
1,009,633
12,426
4.94
%
Total Commercial Loans (FTE)
202,585
2,716
5.38
%
PPP Loans
20,997
645
12.32
%
Commercial Loans (FTE)
181,588
2,071
4.57
%
Commercial RE Loans
508,003
6,192
4.89
%
Consumer Loans
299,045
3,518
4.72
%
Total Investments (FTE)
5,008,929
34,088
2.72
%
Total Debt Securities Available For Sale (FTE)
4,721,083
32,059
2.72
%
Corporate Securities
2,589,490
17,857
2.76
%
Collateralized Loan Obligations
1,610,811
10,572
2.60
%
Agency Mortgage Backed Securities
357,727
2,049
2.29
%
Securities OF U.S. Government sponsored entities
59,892
533
3.56
%
Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions (FTE)
88,829
682
3.07
%
Other Debt Securities Available For Sale (FTE)
14,334
366
10.23
%
Total Debt Securities Held To Maturity (FTE)
287,846
2,029
2.82
%
Agency Mortgage Backed Securities
128,319
595
1.85
%
Corporate Securities
17,749
202
4.56
%
Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions (FTE)
141,778
1,232
3.48
%
Total Interest-Bearing Cash
982,300
2,002
0.81
%
Interest Expense Paid
Total Earning Assets
7,000,862
483
0.03
%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
3,549,140
483
0.05
%
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
3,425,842
461
0.05
%
Interest-Bearing Transaction
1,298,665
91
0.03
%
Savings
1,985,325
288
0.06
%
Time less than $100K
78,062
42
0.22
%
Time greater than $100K
63,790
40
0.25
%
Total Short-Term Borrowings
123,298
22
0.07
%
Net Interest Income and
Margin (FTE)
$
48,033
2.74
%
Q2'2021
Average
Income/
Yield (a) /
Volume
Expense
Rate (a)
Interest & Fee Income Earned
Total Earning Assets (FTE)
$
6,603,343
$
44,983
2.73
%
Total Loans (FTE)
1,257,087
15,168
4.84
%
Total Commercial Loans (FTE)
413,797
4,763
4.62
%
PPP Loans
207,515
2,713
5.25
%
Commercial Loans (FTE)
206,282
2,050
3.98
%
Commercial RE Loans
546,470
6,994
5.13
%
Consumer Loans
296,820
3,411
4.61
%
Total Investments (FTE)
4,394,169
29,556
2.69
%
Total Debt Securities Available For Sale (FTE)
3,953,016
26,779
2.71
%
Corporate Securities
2,289,882
17,564
3.07
%
Collateralized Loan Obligations
1,020,187
5,646
2.19
%
Agency Mortgage Backed Securities
526,958
2,409
1.83
%
Securities OF U.S. Government sponsored entities
0
0
0.00
%
Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions (FTE)
101,619
812
3.19
%
Other Debt Securities Available For Sale (FTE)
14,370
348
9.70
%
Total Debt Securities Held To Maturity (FTE)
441,153
2,777
2.52
%
Agency Mortgage Backed Securities
201,703
793
1.57
%
Corporate Securities
0
0
0.00
%
Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions (FTE)
239,450
1,984
3.32
%
Total Interest-Bearing Cash
952,087
259
0.11
%
Interest Expense Paid
Total Earning Assets
6,603,343
484
0.03
%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
3,298,221
484
0.06
%
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
3,186,471
466
0.06
%
Interest-Bearing Transaction
1,208,584
93
0.03
%
Savings
1,822,625
263
0.06
%
Time less than $100K
84,512
42
0.20
%
Time greater than $100K
70,750
68
0.39
%
Total Short-Term Borrowings
111,750
18
0.07
%
Net Interest Income and
Margin (FTE)
$
44,499
2.70
%
6. Noninterest Income.
(dollars in thousands except per-share amounts)
%
Q2'2022
Q2'2021
Change
Q1'2022
Service Charges on Deposits
$
3,687
$
3,235
14.0
%
$
3,582
Merchant Processing Services
3,374
3,279
2.9
%
2,623
Debit Card Fees (1)
1,709
1,791
-4.6
%
2,872
Trust Fees
809
827
-2.2
%
843
ATM Processing Fees
469
618
-24.1
%
451
Other Service Fees
480
491
-2.3
%
449
Financial Services Commissions
118
95
24.2
%
117
Securities Gains
-
34
n/m
-
Other Noninterest Income
618
662
-6.6
%
639
Total Noninterest Income
$
11,264
$
11,032
2.1
%
$
11,576
Total Revenue (FTE)
$
59,297
$
55,531
6.8
%
$
55,383
Noninterest Income/Revenue (FTE)
19.0
%
19.9
%
20.9
%
Service Charges/Avg. Deposits (a)
0.23
%
0.21
%
0.23
%
Total Revenues (FTE) Per Avg.
Common Share (a)
$
8.85
$
8.29
6.7
%
$
8.36
Life Insurance Gains
%
6/30'22YTD
6/30'21YTD
Change
Service Charges on Deposits
$
7,269
$
6,539
11.2
%
Merchant Processing Services
5,997
5,839
2.7
%
Debit Card Fees (1)
4,581
3,392
35.1
%
Trust Fees
1,652
1,628
1.5
%
ATM Processing Fees
920
1,219
-24.6
%
Other Service Fees
929
960
-3.2
%
Financial Services Commissions
235
165
42.4
%
Securities Gains
-
34
n/m
Other Noninterest Income
1,257
1,445
-13.0
%
Total Noninterest Income
$
22,840
$
21,221
7.6
%
Total Revenue (FTE)
$
114,680
$
108,303
5.9
%
Noninterest Income/Revenue (FTE)
19.9
%
19.6
%
Service Charges/Avg. Deposits
0.23
%
0.22
%
Total Revenues (FTE) Per Avg./
Common Share
$
8.60
$
8.14
5.7
%
7. Noninterest Expense.
(dollars in thousands)
%
Q2'2022
Q2'2021
Change
Q1'2022
Salaries & Benefits
$
11,412
$
12,097
-5.7
%
$
11,920
Occupancy and Equipment
4,856
4,808
1.0
%
4,746
Outsourced Data Processing
2,423
2,425
-0.1
%
2,437
Professional Fees
736
830
-11.3
%
736
Courier Service
661
567
16.6
%
582
Amortization of
Identifiable Intangibles
64
68
-5.9
%
64
Other Noninterest Expense
4,477
3,496
28.1
%
4,390
Total Noninterest Expense
$
24,629
$
24,291
1.4
%
$
24,875
Noninterest Expense/
Avg. Earning Assets (a)
1.41
%
1.48
%
1.44
%
Noninterest Expense/Revenues (FTE)
41.5
%
43.7
%
44.9
%
%
6/30'22YTD
6/30'21YTD
Change
Salaries & Benefits
$
23,332
$
24,762
-5.8
%
Occupancy and Equipment
9,602
9,688
-0.9
%
Outsourced Data Processing
4,860
4,815
0.9
%
Professional Fees
1,472
1,772
-16.9
%
Courier Service
1,243
1,071
16.1
%
Amortization of
Identifiable Intangibles
128
137
-6.6
%
Other Noninterest Expense
8,867
6,952
27.5
%
Total Noninterest Expense
$
49,504
$
49,197
0.6
%
Noninterest Expense/
Avg. Earning Assets
1.43
%
1.54
%
Noninterest Expense/Revenues (FTE)
43.2
%
45.4
%
8. Allowance for Credit Losses.
(dollars in thousands)
%
Q2'2022
Q2'2021
Change
Q1'2022
Average Total Loans
$
1,009,633
$
1,257,087
-19.7
%
$
1,029,724
Beginning of Period Allowance for
Credit Losses on Loans (ACLL)
$
22,925
$
23,483
-2.4
%
$
23,514
Provision for Credit Losses
-
-
n/m
-
Net ACLL (Losses) Recoveries
(612
)
254
-340.9
%
(589
)
End of Period ACLL
$
22,313
$
23,737
-6.0
%
$
22,925
Gross ACLL Recoveries /
Gross ACLL Losses
57
%
176
%
51
%
Net ACLL Losses (Recoveries) /
Avg. Total Loans (a)
0.24
%
-0.08
%
0.23
%
%
6/30'22YTD
6/30'21YTD
Change
Average Total Loans
$
1,019,623
$
1,254,328
-18.7
%
Beginning of Period ACLL
$
23,514
$
23,854
-1.4
%
Provision for Credit Losses
-
-
n/m
Net ACLL Losses
(1,201
)
(117
)
926.5
%
End of Period ACLL
$
22,313
$
23,737
-6.0
%
Gross ACLL Recoveries /
Gross ACLL Losses
54
%
91
%
Net ACLL Losses /
Avg. Total Loans
0.24
%
0.02
%
(dollars in thousands)
%
6/30/22
6/30/21
Change
3/31/22
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans
$
22,313
$
23,737
-6.0
%
$
22,925
Allowance for Credit Losses on
HTM Securities
7
9
-22.3
%
7
Total Allowance for Credit Losses
$
22,320
$
23,746
-6.0
%
$
22,932
Allowance for Unfunded
Credit Commitments
$
201
$
101
99.3
%
$
201
9. Credit Quality.
(dollars in thousands)
%
6/30/22
6/30/21
Change
3/31/22
Nonperforming Loans:
Nonperforming Nonaccrual
$
12
$
652
-98.2
%
$
63
Performing Nonaccrual
235
3,564
-93.4
%
421
Total Nonaccrual Loans
247
4,216
-94.1
%
484
90+ Days Past Due Accruing Loans
614
167
267.7
%
431
Total Nonperforming Loans
$
861
$
4,383
-80.4
%
$
915
Total Loans Outstanding
$
999,768
$
1,194,834
-16.3
%
$
1,002,514
Total Assets
7,222,405
7,147,779
1.0
%
7,306,417
Loans:
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans
$
22,313
$
23,737
-6.0
%
$
22,925
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans /
Loans
2.23
%
1.99
%
2.29
%
Nonperforming Loans/Total Loans
0.09
%
0.37
%
0.09
%
10. Capital.
(in thousands, except per-share amounts)
%
6/30/22
6/30/21
Change
3/31/22
Shareholders' Equity
$
617,126
$
842,196
-26.7
%
$
701,744
Total Assets
7,222,405
7,147,779
1.0
%
7,306,417
Shareholders' Equity/
Total Assets
8.54
%
11.78
%
9.60
%
Shareholders' Equity/
Total Loans
61.73
%
70.49
%
70.00
%
Tangible Common Equity Ratio
6.97
%
10.24
%
8.06
%
Common Shares Outstanding
26,896
26,865
0.1
%
26,883
Common Equity Per Share
$
22.94
$
31.35
-26.8
%
$
26.10
Market Value Per Common Share
55.66
58.03
-4.1
%
60.50
(shares in thousands)
%
Q2'2022
Q2'2021
Change
Q1'2022
Share Repurchase Programs:
Total Shares Repurchased
-
-
n/m
3
Average Repurchase Price
$
-
$
-
n/m
$
58.66
Net Shares (Issued)
(13
)
(1
)
n/m
(17
)
%
6/30'22YTD
6/30'21YTD
Change
Total Shares Repurchased
3
4
n/m
Average Repurchase Price
$
58.66
$
61.09
n/m
Net Shares (Issued)
(30
)
(58
)
n/m
11. Period-End Balance Sheets.
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
%
6/30/22
6/30/21
Change
3/31/22
Assets:
Cash and Due from Banks
$
753,293
$
939,929
-19.9
%
$
1,037,593
Equity Securities
-
-
n/m
-
Debt Securities Available For Sale
Corporate Securities
2,296,853
2,596,850
-11.6
%
2,547,118
Collateralized Loan Obligations
1,601,333
1,092,112
46.6
%
1,616,584
Agency Mortgage Backed Securities
331,425
510,460
-35.1
%
363,181
Securities OF U.S. Government sponsored entities
290,725
-
n/m
-
Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions
86,676
104,603
-17.1
%
89,595
Other Debt Securities Available For Sale
102
137
-25.6
%
110
Total Debt Securities Available For Sale
4,607,114
4,304,162
7.0
%
4,616,588
Debt Securities Held To Maturity
Agency Mortgage Backed Securities
121,810
187,901
-35.2
%
133,754
Corporate Securities
181,316
-
n/m
-
Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions (2)
139,228
226,512
-38.5
%
146,766
Total Debt Securities Held To Maturity (2)
442,354
414,413
6.7
%
280,520
Loans
999,768
1,194,834
-16.3
%
1,002,514
Allowance For Credit Losses on Loans
(22,313
)
(23,737
)
-6.0
%
(22,925
)
Total Loans, net
977,455
1,171,097
-16.5
%
979,589
Premises and Equipment, net
30,309
32,080
-5.5
%
30,626
Identifiable Intangibles, net
707
967
-26.9
%
771
Goodwill
121,673
121,673
0.0
%
121,673
Other Assets
289,500
163,458
77.1
%
239,057
Total Assets
$
7,222,405
$
7,147,779
1.0
%
$
7,306,417
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Deposits:
Noninterest-Bearing
$
2,987,725
$
2,872,920
4.0
%
$
3,000,268
Interest-Bearing Transaction
1,303,700
1,200,634
8.6
%
1,279,165
Savings
1,983,713
1,849,258
7.3
%
1,984,719
Time
140,453
153,577
-8.5
%
141,722
Total Deposits
6,415,591
6,076,389
5.6
%
6,405,874
Short-Term Borrowed Funds
118,167
90,043
31.2
%
124,442
Other Liabilities
71,521
139,151
-48.6
%
74,357
Total Liabilities
6,605,279
6,305,583
4.8
%
6,604,673
Shareholders' Equity:
Common Equity:
Paid-In Capital
473,555
470,365
0.7
%
472,470
Accumulated Other
Comprehensive (Loss) Income
(188,025
)
86,921
n/m
(88,300
)
Retained Earnings
331,596
284,910
16.4
%
317,574
Total Shareholders' Equity
617,126
842,196
-26.7
%
701,744
Total Liabilities and
Shareholders' Equity
$
7,222,405
$
7,147,779
1.0
%
$
7,306,417
12. Income Statements.
(unaudited, in thousands except per-share amounts)
%
Q2'2022
Q2'2021
Change
Q1'2022
Interest & Fee Income:
Loans
$
12,331
$
15,064
-18.1
%
$
12,942
Equity Securities
129
110
17.3
%
128
Debt Securities Available For Sale
31,764
26,481
19.9
%
28,566
Debt Securities Held To Maturity
1,771
2,362
-25.0
%
1,644
Interest-Bearing Cash
2,002
259
673.0
%
479
Total Interest & Fee Income
47,997
44,276
8.4
%
43,759
Interest Expense:
Transaction Deposits
91
93
-2.2
%
88
Savings Deposits
288
263
9.5
%
283
Time Deposits
82
110
-25.5
%
81
Short-Term Borrowed Funds
22
18
22.2
%
28
Other Borrowed Funds
-
-
n/m
-
Total Interest Expense
483
484
-0.2
%
480
Net Interest Income
47,514
43,792
8.5
%
43,279
Provision for Credit Losses
-
-
n/m
-
Noninterest Income:
Service Charges
3,687
3,235
14.0
%
3,582
Merchant Processing Services
3,374
3,279
2.9
%
2,623
Debit Card Fees (1)
1,709
1,791
-4.6
%
2,872
Trust Fees
809
827
-2.2
%
843
ATM Processing Fees
469
618
-24.1
%
451
Other Service Fees
480
491
-2.3
%
449
Financial Services Commissions
118
95
24.2
%
117
Securities Gains
-
34
n/m
-
Other Noninterest Income
618
662
-6.6
%
639
Total Noninterest Income
11,264
11,032
2.1
%
11,576
Noninterest Expense:
Salaries and Benefits
11,412
12,097
-5.7
%
11,920
Occupancy and Equipment
4,856
4,808
1.0
%
4,746
Outsourced Data Processing
2,423
2,425
-0.1
%
2,437
Professional Fees
736
830
-11.3
%
736
Courier Service
661
567
16.6
%
582
Amortization of Identifiable Intangibles
64
68
-5.9
%
64
Other Noninterest Expense
4,477
3,496
28.1
%
4,390
Total Noninterest Expense
24,629
24,291
1.4
%
24,875
Income Before Income Taxes
34,149
30,533
11.8
%
29,980
Income Tax Provision
8,835
7,954
11.1
%
7,364
Net Income
$
25,314
$
22,579
12.1
%
$
22,616
Average Common Shares Outstanding
26,889
26,865
0.1
%
26,870
Diluted Common Shares Outstanding
26,901
26,887
0.1
%
26,885
Per Common Share Data:
Basic Earnings
$
0.94
$
0.84
11.9
%
$
0.84
Diluted Earnings
0.94
0.84
11.9
%
0.84
Dividends Paid
0.42
0.41
2.4
%
0.42
%
6/30'22YTD
6/30'21YTD
Change
Interest & Fee Income:
Loans
$
25,273
$
29,645
-14.7
%
Equity Securities
257
220
16.8
%
Debt Securities Available For Sale
60,330
51,370
17.4
%
Debt Securities Held To Maturity
3,415
4,960
-31.2
%
Interest-Bearing Cash
2,481
397
524.9
%
Total Interest & Fee Income
91,756
86,592
6.0
%
Interest Expense:
Transaction Deposits
179
182
-1.6
%
Savings Deposits
571
513
11.3
%
Time Deposits
163
230
-29.1
%
Short-Term Borrowed Funds
50
34
47.1
%
Total Interest Expense
963
959
0.4
%
Net Interest Income
90,793
85,633
6.0
%
Provision for Credit Losses
-
-
n/m
Noninterest Income:
Service Charges
7,269
6,539
11.2
%
Merchant Processing Services
5,997
5,839
2.7
%
Debit Card Fees (1)
4,581
3,392
35.1
%
Trust Fees
1,652
1,628
1.5
%
ATM Processing Fees
920
1,219
-24.6
%
Other Service Fees
929
960
-3.2
%
Financial Services Commissions
235
165
42.4
%
Securities Gains
-
34
n/m
Other Operating
1,257
1,445
-13.0
%
Total Noninterest Income
22,840
21,221
7.6
%
Noninterest Expense:
Salaries and Benefits
23,332
24,762
-5.8
%
Occupancy and Equipment
9,602
9,688
-0.9
%
Outsourced Data Processing
4,860
4,815
0.9
%
Professional Fees
1,472
1,772
-16.9
%
Courier Service
1,243
1,071
16.1
%
Amortization of Identifiable Intangibles
128
137
-6.6
%
Other Operating
8,867
6,952
27.5
%
Total Noninterest Expense
49,504
49,197
0.6
%
Income Before Income Taxes
64,129
57,657
11.2
%
Income Tax Provision
16,199
14,931
8.5
%
Net Income
$
47,930
$
42,726
12.2
%
Average Common Shares Outstanding
26,880
26,843
0.1
%
Diluted Common Shares Outstanding
26,893
26,865
0.1
%
Per Common Share Data:
Basic Earnings
$
1.78
$
1.59
11.9
%
Diluted Earnings
1.78
1.59
11.9
%
Dividends Paid
0.84
0.82
2.4
%
Footnotes and Abbreviations:
(1) The Company received a $1.2 million reconciling payment from a payments network in the first quarter 2022.
(2) Debt Securities Held To Maturity and Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions are net of related reserve for expected credit losses of $7 thousand at June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, and $9 thousand at June 30, 2021.
(FTE) Fully Taxable Equivalent. The Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis using the current statutory federal tax rate. Management believes the FTE basis is valuable to the reader because the Company's loan and investment securities portfolios contain a relatively large portion of municipal loans and securities that are federally tax exempt. The Company's tax exempt loans and securities composition may not be similar to that of other banks, therefore in order to reflect the impact of the federally tax exempt loans and securities on the net interest margin and net interest income for comparability with other banks, the Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis.
(a) Annualized
Certain amounts in prior periods have been reclassified to conform to the current presentation.
Westamerica Bancorporation published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 16:13:03 UTC.