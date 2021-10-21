Log in
Westamerica Bancorporation : Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results - Form 8-K

10/21/2021

10/21/2021
Westamerica Bancorporation Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westamerica Bancorporation (Nasdaq: WABC), parent company of Westamerica Bank, generated net income for the third quarter 2021 of $22.1 million and diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") of $0.82. Third quarter 2021 results include "make-whole" interest income on corporate bonds redeemed prior to maturity, which increased EPS $0.02. These results compare to net income of $22.6 million and EPS of $0.84 for the second quarter 2021, which included "make-whole" interest income on corporate bonds redeemed before maturity, which increased EPS $0.04.

"Westamerica's valuable deposit base generated a very low 0.03 percent annualized cost of funding our loan and bond portfolios during the third quarter 2021. Operating expenses remained well managed in the third quarter 2021, delivering fifty-five percent of revenue to pre-tax income. Credit quality remained solid with nonperforming loans of $1.8 million at September 30, 2021," said Chairman, President and CEO David Payne. "Third quarter 2021 results generated an annualized 11.6 percent return on average common equity, and shareholders were paid a $0.41 per common share dividend during the quarter," concluded Payne.

Net interest income on a fully-taxable equivalent (FTE) basis was $44.0 million for the third quarter 2021, including "make-whole" interest income on corporate bonds redeemed prior to maturity of $732 thousand. Third quarter 2021 net interest income (FTE) compares to $44.5 million for the second quarter 2021, which included "make-whole" interest income on corporate bonds redeemed prior to maturity of $1.4 million. PPP loan average balances declined to $145 million for the third quarter 2021 from $208 million for the second quarter 2021; at September 30, 2021 PPP loans totaled $103 million. Checking and savings deposits represented ninety-eight percent of the Company's average deposit base during the third quarter 2021, generating a low 0.03 percent annualized cost of funding interest-earning assets.

At September 30, 2021, nonperforming loans declined to $1.8 million due to the full payoff of a $3.1 million non-accrual loan during the third quarter 2021. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $23.9 million at September 30, 2021. The Company continues to work with loan customers requesting loan payment deferrals due to economic weakness caused by the pandemic. At September 30, 2021, loans with deferred payments totaled $1.0 million, all of which were consumer automobile loans.

Noninterest income for the third quarter 2021 totaled $11.3 million, compared to noninterest income for the second quarter 2021 of $11.0 million. The increase in noninterest income was primarily due to higher levels of deposit related fees.

Noninterest expense for the third quarter 2021 was $24.7 million compared to $24.3 million for the second quarter 2021.

Westamerica Bancorporation's wholly owned subsidiary Westamerica Bank, operates commercial banking and trust offices throughout Northern and Central California.

Westamerica Bancorporation Web Address: www.westamerica.com

For additional information contact:

Westamerica Bancorporation
1108 Fifth Avenue, San Rafael, CA 94901
Robert A. Thorson - SVP & Treasurer
707-863-6840
investments@westamerica.com

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

The following appears in accordance with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements about the Company, including descriptions of plans or objectives of its management for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings or other measures of economic performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may."

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors - many of which are beyond the Company's control - could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. The Company's most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the annual report for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed on Form 10-K and quarterly report for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 filed on Form 10-Q, describe some of these factors, including certain credit, interest rate, operational, liquidity and market risks associated with the Company's business and operations. Other factors described in these reports include changes in business and economic conditions, competition, fiscal and monetary policies, disintermediation, cyber security risks, legislation including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2011, the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act of 1999, and mergers and acquisitions.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date forward looking statements are made.

Public Information October 21, 2021
WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
September 30, 2021
1. Net Income Summary.
(in thousands except per-share amounts)
%
Q3'2021 Q3'2020 Change Q2'2021
Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $43,952 $41,780 5.2% $44,499
Provision for Credit Losses - - n/m -
Noninterest Income 11,282 10,476 7.7% 11,032
Noninterest Expense 24,697 24,603 0.4% 24,291
Income Before Taxes (FTE) 30,537 27,653 10.4% 31,240
Income Tax Provision (FTE) 8,474 7,602 11.5% 8,661
Net Income $22,063 $20,051 10.0% $22,579
Average Common Shares Outstanding 26,866 26,930 -0.2% 26,865
Diluted Average Common Shares 26,875 26,946 -0.3% 26,887
Operating Ratios:
Basic Earnings Per Common Share $0.82 $0.74 10.8% $0.84
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 0.82 0.74 10.8% 0.84
Return On Assets (a) 1.22% 1.24% 1.29%
Return On Common Equity (a) 11.6% 11.2% 12.2%
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a) 2.60% 2.78% 2.70%
Efficiency Ratio (FTE) 44.7% 47.1% 43.7%
Dividends Paid Per Common Share $0.41 $0.41 0.0% $0.41
Common Dividend Payout Ratio 50% 55% 49%
%
9/30'21YTD 9/30'20YTD Change
Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $131,034 $124,390 5.3%
Provision for Credit Losses - 4,300 n/m
Noninterest Income 32,503 31,678 2.6%
Noninterest Expense 73,894 74,021 -0.2%
Income Before Taxes (FTE) 89,643 77,747 15.3%
Income Tax Provision (FTE) 24,854 21,172 17.4%
Net Income $64,789 $56,575 14.5%
Average Common Shares Outstanding 26,851 26,977 -0.5%
Diluted Average Common Shares 26,868 26,998 -0.5%
Operating Ratios:
Basic Earnings Per Common Share $2.41 $2.10 14.8%
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 2.41 2.10 14.8%
Return On Assets (a) 1.25% 1.25%
Return On Common Equity (a) 11.6% 10.7%
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a) 2.67% 2.95%
Efficiency Ratio (FTE) 45.2% 47.4%
Dividends Paid Per Common Share $1.23 $1.23 0.0%
Common Dividend Payout Ratio 51% 59%
2. Net Interest Income.
(dollars in thousands)
%
Q3'2021 Q3'2020 Change Q2'2021
Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $44,444 $42,246 5.2% $44,983
Interest Expense 492 466 5.6% 484
Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $43,952 $41,780 5.2% $44,499
Average Earning Assets $6,754,281 $6,001,287 12.5% $6,603,343
Average Interest-
Bearing Liabilities 3,370,840 2,931,717 15.0% 3,298,221
Yield on Earning Assets (FTE) (a) 2.63% 2.81% 2.73%
Cost of Funds (a) 0.03% 0.03% 0.03%
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a) 2.60% 2.78% 2.70%
Interest Expense/
Interest-Bearing Liabilities (a) 0.06% 0.06% 0.06%
Net Interest Spread (FTE) (a) 2.57% 2.75% 2.67%
%
9/30'21YTD 9/30'20YTD Change
Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $132,485 $125,733 5.4%
Interest Expense 1,451 1,343 8.0%
Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $131,034 $124,390 5.3%
Average Earning Assets $6,535,949 $5,627,517 16.1%
Average Interest-
Bearing Liabilities 3,267,311 2,785,451 17.3%
Yield on Earning Assets (FTE) (a) 2.70% 2.98%
Cost of Funds (a) 0.03% 0.03%
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a) 2.67% 2.95%
Interest Expense/
Interest-Bearing Liabilities (a) 0.06% 0.06%
Net Interest Spread (FTE) (a) 2.64% 2.92%
3. Loans & Other Earning Assets.
(average volume, dollars in thousands)
%
Q3'2021 Q3'2020 Change Q2'2021
Total Assets $7,158,462 $6,414,399 11.6% $7,004,695
Total Earning Assets 6,754,281 6,001,287 12.5% 6,603,343
Total Loans 1,176,114 1,312,758 -10.4% 1,257,087
Total Commercial Loans 333,327 444,091 -24.9% 413,797
Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans 144,641 243,104 -40.5% 207,515
Commercial Loans 188,686 200,987 -6.1% 206,282
Commercial RE Loans 543,429 566,626 -4.1% 546,470
Consumer Loans 299,358 302,041 -0.9% 296,820
Total Investment Securities 4,615,540 4,360,119 5.9% 4,394,169
Debt Securities Available For Sale 4,235,141 3,750,737 12.9% 3,953,016
Debt Securities Held To Maturity 380,399 609,382 -37.6% 441,153
Total Interest-Bearing Cash 962,627 328,410 193.1% 952,087
Loans/Deposits 18.9% 23.7% 20.7%
%
9/30'21YTD 9/30'20YTD Change
Total Assets $6,939,636 $6,044,098 14.8%
Total Earning Assets 6,535,949 5,627,517 16.1%
Total Loans 1,227,971 1,223,250 0.4%
Total Commercial Loans 380,638 337,566 12.8%
PPP Loans 180,214 125,632 43.4%
Commercial Loans 200,424 211,934 -5.4%
Commercial RE Loans 549,639 574,950 -4.4%
Consumer Loans 297,694 310,734 -4.2%
Total Investment Securities 4,484,084 4,055,733 10.6%
Debt Securities Available For Sale 4,046,289 3,394,467 19.2%
Debt Securities Held To Maturity 437,795 661,266 -33.8%
Total Interest-Bearing Cash 823,894 348,534 136.4%
Loans/Deposits 20.4% 23.6%
4. Deposits, Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities & Equity.
(average volume, dollars in thousands)
%
Q3'2021 Q3'2020 Change Q2'2021
Total Deposits $6,223,500 $5,533,144 12.5% $6,074,730
Noninterest Demand 2,960,207 2,695,458 9.8% 2,888,259
Interest-Bearing Transaction 1,246,667 1,039,833 19.9% 1,208,584
Savings 1,864,401 1,634,814 14.0% 1,822,625
Time greater than $100K 68,811 72,045 -4.5% 70,750
Time less than $100K 83,414 90,994 -8.3% 84,512
Total Short-Term Borrowings 107,547 94,031 14.4% 111,750
Shareholders' Equity 755,682 714,400 5.8% 744,746
Demand Deposits/
Total Deposits 47.6% 48.7% 47.5%
Transaction & Savings
Deposits / Total Deposits 97.6% 97.1% 97.4%
%
9/30'21YTD 9/30'20YTD Change
Total Deposits $6,017,175 $5,188,797 16.0%
Noninterest Demand 2,854,936 2,472,495 15.5%
Interest-Bearing Transaction 1,195,762 987,666 21.1%
Savings 1,811,711 1,563,387 15.9%
Time greater than $100K 70,258 72,718 -3.4%
Time less than $100K 84,508 92,531 -8.7%
Total Short-Term Borrowings 105,001 68,917 52.4%
Other Borrowed Funds 71 232 -69.5%
Shareholders' Equity 745,382 708,559 5.2%
Demand Deposits/
Total Deposits 47.4% 47.7%
Transaction & Savings
Deposits / Total Deposits 97.4% 96.8%
5. Interest Yields Earned & Rates Paid.
(dollars in thousands)
Q3'2021
Average Income/ Yield (a) /
Volume Expense Rate (a)
Interest & Fee Income Earned
Total Earning Assets (FTE) $6,754,281 $44,444 2.63%
Total Loans (FTE) 1,176,114 14,893 5.02%
Total Commercial Loans (FTE) 333,327 3,866 4.60%
PPP Loans 144,641 1,865 5.12%
Commercial Loans (FTE) 188,686 2,001 4.21%
Commercial RE Loans 543,429 7,457 5.44%
Consumer Loans 299,358 3,570 4.73%
Total Investments (FTE) 4,615,540 29,182 2.53%
Total Interest-Bearing Cash 962,627 369 0.15%
Interest Expense Paid
Total Earning Assets 6,754,281 492 0.03%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 3,370,840 492 0.06%
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 3,263,293 473 0.06%
Interest-Bearing Transaction 1,246,667 101 0.03%
Savings 1,864,401 272 0.06%
Time less than $100K 83,414 42 0.20%
Time greater than $100K 68,811 58 0.33%
Total Short-Term Borrowings 107,547 19 0.07%
Net Interest Income and
Margin (FTE) $43,952 2.60%
Q3'2020
Average Income/ Yield (a) /
Volume Expense Rate (a)
Interest & Fee Income Earned
Total Earning Assets (FTE) $6,001,287 $42,246 2.81%
Total Loans (FTE) 1,312,758 15,394 4.67%
Total Commercial Loans (FTE) 444,091 4,648 4.16%
PPP Loans 243,104 2,501 4.08%
Commercial Loans (FTE) 200,987 2,147 4.25%
Commercial RE Loans 566,626 7,298 5.12%
Consumer Loans 302,041 3,448 4.54%
Total Investments (FTE) 4,360,119 26,768 2.46%
Total Interest-Bearing Cash 328,410 84 0.10%
Interest Expense Paid
Total Earning Assets 6,001,287 466 0.03%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 2,931,717 466 0.06%
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 2,837,686 450 0.06%
Interest-Bearing Transaction 1,039,833 85 0.03%
Savings 1,634,814 238 0.06%
Time less than $100K 90,994 47 0.21%
Time greater than $100K 72,045 80 0.44%
Total Short-Term Borrowings 94,031 16 0.07%
Net Interest Income and
Margin (FTE) $41,780 2.78%
6. Noninterest Income.
(dollars in thousands except per-share amounts)
%
Q3'2021 Q3'2020 Change Q2'2021
Service Charges on Deposits $3,578 $3,298 8.5% $3,235
Merchant Processing Services 3,159 2,860 10.5% 3,279
Debit Card Fees 1,740 1,611 8.0% 1,791
Trust Fees 839 756 11.0% 827
ATM Processing Fees 573 606 -5.4% 618
Other Service Fees 475 454 4.5% 491
Financial Services Commissions 95 58 63.8% 95
Securities Gains - - n/m 34
Other Noninterest Income 823 833 -1.2% 662
Total Noninterest Income $11,282 $10,476 7.7% $11,032
Total Revenue (FTE) $55,234 $52,256 5.7% $55,531
Noninterest Income/Revenue (FTE) 20.4% 20.0% 19.9%
Service Charges/Avg. Deposits (a) 0.23% 0.24% 0.21%
Total Revenues (FTE) Per Avg.
Common Share (a) $8.16 $7.72 5.7% $8.29
%
9/30'21YTD 9/30'20YTD Change
Service Charges on Deposits $10,117 $10,697 -5.4%
Merchant Processing Services 8,998 7,495 20.1%
Debit Card Fees 5,132 4,538 13.1%
Trust Fees 2,467 2,247 9.8%
ATM Processing Fees 1,792 1,703 5.2%
Other Service Fees 1,435 1,380 4.0%
Financial Services Commissions 260 306 -15.0%
Securities Gains 34 71 n/m
Other Noninterest Income 2,268 3,241 -30.0%
Total Noninterest Income $32,503 $31,678 2.6%
Total Revenue (FTE) $163,537 $156,068 4.8%
Noninterest Income/Revenue (FTE) 19.9% 20.3%
Service Charges/Avg. Deposits (a) 0.22% 0.28%
Total Revenues (FTE) Per Avg./
Common Share (a) $8.14 $7.73 5.4%
7. Noninterest Expense.
(dollars in thousands)
%
Q3'2021 Q3'2020 Change Q2'2021
Salaries & Benefits $11,813 $12,540 -5.8% $12,097
Occupancy and Equipment 4,759 5,014 -5.1% 4,808
Outsourced Data Processing 2,429 2,338 3.9% 2,425
Professional Fees 724 669 8.2% 830
Courier Service 534 500 6.8% 567
Amortization of
Identifiable Intangibles 67 72 -6.9% 68
Other Noninterest Expense 4,371 3,470 26.0% 3,496
Total Noninterest Expense $24,697 $24,603 0.4% $24,291
Noninterest Expense/
Avg. Earning Assets (a) 1.45% 1.63% 1.48%
Noninterest Expense/Revenues (FTE) 44.7% 47.1% 43.7%
%
9/30'21YTD 9/30'20YTD Change
Salaries & Benefits $36,575 $38,458 -4.9%
Occupancy and Equipment 14,447 14,737 -2.0%
Outsourced Data Processing 7,244 7,067 2.5%
Professional Fees 2,496 1,701 46.7%
Courier Service 1,605 1,499 7.1%
Amortization of
Identifiable Intangibles 204 218 -6.4%
Other Noninterest Expense 11,323 10,341 9.5%
Total Noninterest Expense $73,894 $74,021 -0.2%
Noninterest Expense/
Avg. Earning Assets (a) 1.51% 1.76%
Noninterest Expense/Revenues (FTE) 45.2% 47.4%
8. Allowance for Credit Losses.
(dollars in thousands)
%
Q3'2021 Q3'2020 Change Q2'2021
Average Total Loans $1,176,114 $1,312,758 -10.4% $1,257,087
Beginning of Period Allowance for
Credit Losses on Loans (ACLL) $23,737 $24,529 -3.2% $23,483
Provision for Credit Losses 2 - n/m -
Net ACLL Recoveries (Losses) 143 (387 ) -137.0% 254
End of Period ACLL $23,882 $24,142 -1.1% $23,737
Gross ACLL Recoveries /
Gross ACLL Losses 115% 56% 176%
Net ACLL (Recoveries) Losses /
Avg. Total Loans (a) -0.05% 0.12% -0.08%
%
9/30'21YTD 9/30'20YTD Change
Average Total Loans $1,227,971 $1,223,250 0.4%
Prior Period ACLL $23,854 $19,484 22.4%
Adoption of ASU 2016-13(1) - 2,017 n/m
Beginning of Period ACLL 23,854 21,501 10.9%
Provision for Credit Losses 2 4,300 n/m
Net ACLL Recoveries (Losses) 26 (1,659 ) -101.6%
End of Period ACLL $23,882 $24,142 -1.1%
Gross ACLL Recoveries /
Gross ACLL Losses 101% 49%
Net ACLL (Recoveries) Losses /
Avg. Total Loans (a) 0.00% 0.18%
(dollars in thousands)
%
9/30/21 9/30/20 Change 6/30/21
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans $23,882 $24,142 -1.1% $23,737
Allowance for Credit Losses on
HTM Securities (2) 7 16 -56.9% 9
Total Allowance for Credit Losses $23,889 $24,158 -1.1% $23,746
Allowance for Unfunded
Credit Commitments $101 $53 90.0% $101
9. Credit Quality.
(dollars in thousands)
%
9/30/21 9/30/20 Change 6/30/21
Nonperforming Loans:
Nonperforming Nonaccrual $801 $409 95.8% $652
Performing Nonaccrual 436 3,971 -89.0% 3,564
Total Nonaccrual Loans 1,237 4,380 -71.8% 4,216
90+ Days Past Due Accruing Loans 537 360 49.2% 167
Total 1,774 4,740 -62.6% 4,383
Repossessed Loan Collateral - 43 -100.0% -
Total Nonperforming Assets $1,774 $4,783 -62.9% $4,383
Total Loans Outstanding $1,132,472 $1,310,009 -13.6% $1,194,834
Total Assets 7,403,573 6,563,215 12.8% 7,147,779
Loans:
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans $23,882 $24,142 -1.1% $23,737
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans /
Loans 2.11% 1.84% 1.99%
Nonperforming Loans/Total Loans 0.16% 0.36% 0.37%
10. Capital.
(in thousands, except per-share amounts)
%
9/30/21 9/30/20 Change 6/30/21
Shareholders' Equity $837,953 $825,576 1.5% $842,196
Total Assets 7,403,573 6,563,215 12.8% 7,147,779
Shareholders' Equity/
Total Assets 11.32% 12.58% 11.78%
Shareholders' Equity/
Total Loans 73.99% 63.02% 70.49%
Tangible Common Equity Ratio 9.83% 10.91% 10.24%
Common Shares Outstanding 26,866 26,898 -0.1% 26,865
Common Equity Per Share $31.19 $30.69 1.6% $31.35
Market Value Per Common Share 56.26 54.35 3.5% 58.03
(shares in thousands)
%
Q3'2021 Q3'2020 Change Q2'2021
Share Repurchase Programs:
Total Shares Repurchased - 35 n/m -
Average Repurchase Price $- $52.42 n/m $-
Net Shares (Issued) Repurchased (1 ) 35 n/m (1 )
%
9/30'21YTD 9/30'20YTD Change
Total Shares Repurchased 4 228 n/m
Average Repurchase Price $61.09 $51.39 n/m
Net Shares (Issued) Repurchased (59 ) 164 n/m
11. Period-End Balance Sheets.
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
%
9/30/21 9/30/20 Change 6/30/21
Assets:
Cash and Due from Banks $1,011,048 $398,964 153.4% $939,929
Debt Securities Available For Sale 4,602,706 3,983,994 15.5% 4,304,162
Debt Securities Held To Maturity (3) 356,106 577,795 -38.4% 414,413
Loans 1,132,472 1,310,009 -13.6% 1,194,834
Allowance For Credit Losses on Loans (23,882 ) (24,142 ) -1.1% (23,737 )
Total Loans, net 1,108,590 1,285,867 -13.8% 1,171,097
Other Real Estate Owned - 43 n/m -
Premises and Equipment, net 31,603 33,437 -5.5% 32,080
Identifiable Intangibles, net 900 1,173 -23.3% 967
Goodwill 121,673 121,673 0.0% 121,673
Other Assets 170,947 160,269 6.7% 163,458
Total Assets $7,403,573 $6,563,215 12.8% $7,147,779
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Deposits:
Noninterest-Bearing $2,988,329 $2,684,028 11.3% $2,872,920
Interest-Bearing Transaction 1,257,460 1,040,712 20.8% 1,200,634
Savings 1,894,290 1,653,000 14.6% 1,849,258
Time 148,882 161,450 -7.8% 153,577
Total Deposits 6,288,961 5,539,190 13.5% 6,076,389
Short-Term Borrowed Funds 119,102 107,973 10.3% 90,043
Other Liabilities 157,557 90,476 74.1% 139,151
Total Liabilities 6,565,620 5,737,639 14.4% 6,305,583
Shareholders' Equity:
Common Equity:
Paid-In Capital 470,711 467,236 0.7% 470,365
Accumulated Other
Comprehensive Income 71,284 103,623 n/m 86,921
Retained Earnings 295,958 254,717 16.2% 284,910
Total Shareholders' Equity 837,953 825,576 1.5% 842,196
Total Liabilities and
Shareholders' Equity $7,403,573 $6,563,215 12.8% $7,147,779
12. Income Statements.
(unaudited, in thousands except per-share amounts)
%
Q3'2021 Q3'2020 Change Q2'2021
Interest & Fee Income:
Loans $14,789 $15,291 -3.3% $15,064
Equity Securities 109 103 5.8% 110
Debt Securities Available For Sale (4) 26,452 22,652 16.8% 26,481
Debt Securities Held To Maturity 2,091 3,235 -35.4% 2,362
Interest-Bearing Cash 369 84 339.3% 259
Total Interest & Fee Income 43,810 41,365 5.9% 44,276
Interest Expense:
Transaction Deposits 101 85 18.8% 93
Savings Deposits 272 238 14.3% 263
Time Deposits 100 127 -21.3% 110
Short-Term Borrowed Funds 19 16 18.7% 18
Total Interest Expense 492 466 5.6% 484
Net Interest Income 43,318 40,899 5.9% 43,792
Provision for Credit Losses - - n/m -
Noninterest Income:
Service Charges 3,578 3,298 8.5% 3,235
Merchant Processing Services 3,159 2,860 10.5% 3,279
Debit Card Fees 1,740 1,611 8.0% 1,791
Trust Fees 839 756 11.0% 827
ATM Processing Fees 573 606 -5.4% 618
Other Service Fees 475 454 4.5% 491
Financial Services Commissions 95 58 63.8% 95
Securities Gains - - n/m 34
Other Noninterest Income 823 833 -1.2% 662
Total Noninterest Income 11,282 10,476 7.7% 11,032
Noninterest Expense:
Salaries and Benefits 11,813 12,540 -5.8% 12,097
Occupancy and Equipment 4,759 5,014 -5.1% 4,808
Outsourced Data Processing 2,429 2,338 3.9% 2,425
Professional Fees 724 669 8.2% 830
Courier Service 534 500 6.8% 567
Amortization of Identifiable Intangibles 67 72 -6.9% 68
Other Noninterest Expense 4,371 3,470 26.0% 3,496
Total Noninterest Expense 24,697 24,603 0.4% 24,291
Income Before Income Taxes 29,903 26,772 11.7% 30,533
Income Tax Provision 7,840 6,721 16.7% 7,954
Net Income $22,063 $20,051 10.0% $22,579
Average Common Shares Outstanding 26,866 26,930 -0.2% 26,865
Diluted Common Shares Outstanding 26,875 26,946 -0.3% 26,887
Per Common Share Data:
Basic Earnings $0.82 $0.74 10.8% $0.84
Diluted Earnings 0.82 0.74 10.8% 0.84
Dividends Paid 0.41 0.41 0.0% 0.41
%
9/30'21YTD 9/30'20YTD Change
Interest & Fee Income:
Loans $44,434 $44,378 0.1%
Equity Securities 329 309 6.5%
Debt Securities Available For Sale (4) 77,822 66,396 17.2%
Debt Securities Held To Maturity 7,051 10,759 -34.5%
Interest-Bearing Cash 766 1,053 -27.3%
Total Interest & Fee Income 130,402 122,895 6.1%
Interest Expense:
Transaction Deposits 283 243 16.5%
Savings Deposits 785 679 15.6%
Time Deposits 330 386 -14.5%
Short-Term Borrowed Funds 53 34 55.9%
Other Borrowed Funds - 1 -100.0%
Total Interest Expense 1,451 1,343 8.0%
Net Interest Income 128,951 121,552 6.1%
Provision for Credit Losses - 4,300 n/m
Noninterest Income:
Service Charges 10,117 10,697 -5.4%
Merchant Processing Services 8,998 7,495 20.1%
Debit Card Fees 5,132 4,538 13.1%
Trust Fees 2,467 2,247 9.8%
ATM Processing Fees 1,792 1,703 5.2%
Other Service Fees 1,435 1,380 4.0%
Financial Services Commissions 260 306 -15.0%
Securities Gains 34 71 n/m
Other Operating 2,268 3,241 -30.0%
Total Noninterest Income 32,503 31,678 2.6%
Noninterest Expense:
Salaries and Benefits 36,575 38,458 -4.9%
Occupancy and Equipment 14,447 14,737 -2.0%
Outsourced Data Processing 7,244 7,067 2.5%
Professional Fees 2,496 1,701 46.7%
Courier Service 1,605 1,499 7.1%
Amortization of Identifiable Intangibles 204 218 -6.4%
Other Operating 11,323 10,341 9.5%
Total Noninterest Expense 73,894 74,021 -0.2%
Income Before Income Taxes 87,560 74,909 16.9%
Income Tax Provision 22,771 18,334 24.2%
Net Income $64,789 $56,575 14.5%
Average Common Shares Outstanding 26,851 26,977 -0.5%
Diluted Common Shares Outstanding 26,868 26,998 -0.5%
Per Common Share Data:
Basic Earnings $2.41 $2.10 14.8%
Diluted Earnings 2.41 2.10 14.8%
Dividends Paid 1.23 1.23 0.0%
Footnotes and Abbreviations:
(1) Effective January 1, 2020, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses: Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments ("CECL"), resulting in a period opening adjustment to the allowance for credit losses for loans and held-to-maturity debt securities, other liabilities, deferred tax assets, and shareholders' equity.
(2) In the third quarter 2021, the Company recorded a $2 thousand reversal of provision for credit losses on Debt Securities Held To Maturity and the balance of the allowance for credit losses on Debt Securities Held To Maturity was reduced from $9 thousand at June 30, 2021 to $7 thousand at September 30, 2021.
(3) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13, effective January 1, 2020. Debt Securities Held To Maturity of $356,106 thousand at September 30, 2021, $414,413 thousand at June 30, 2021 and $577,795 thousand at September 30, 2020 are net of related reserve for expected credit losses of $7 thousand, $9 thousand and $16 thousand, respectively.
(4) Interest income on Debt Securities Available For Sale included make-whole interest income on called corporate bonds of $732 thousand in the third quarter 2021, $1.4 million in the second quarter 2021 and $700 thousand in the first quarter 2021.
(FTE) Fully Taxable Equivalent. The Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis using the current statutory federal tax rate. Management believes the FTE basis is valuable to the reader because the Company's loan and investment securities portfolios contain a relatively large portion of municipal loans and securities that are federally tax exempt. The Company's tax exempt loans and securities composition may not be similar to that of other banks, therefore in order to reflect the impact of the federally tax exempt loans and securities on the net interest margin and net interest income for comparability with other banks, the Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis.
(a) Annualized


Disclaimer

Westamerica Bancorporation published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 21:03:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
