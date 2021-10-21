Westamerica Bancorporation : Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results - Form 8-K
Westamerica Bancorporation Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westamerica Bancorporation (Nasdaq: WABC), parent company of Westamerica Bank, generated net income for the third quarter 2021 of $22.1 million and diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") of $0.82. Third quarter 2021 results include "make-whole" interest income on corporate bonds redeemed prior to maturity, which increased EPS $0.02. These results compare to net income of $22.6 million and EPS of $0.84 for the second quarter 2021, which included "make-whole" interest income on corporate bonds redeemed before maturity, which increased EPS $0.04.
"Westamerica's valuable deposit base generated a very low 0.03 percent annualized cost of funding our loan and bond portfolios during the third quarter 2021. Operating expenses remained well managed in the third quarter 2021, delivering fifty-five percent of revenue to pre-tax income. Credit quality remained solid with nonperforming loans of $1.8 million at September 30, 2021," said Chairman, President and CEO David Payne. "Third quarter 2021 results generated an annualized 11.6 percent return on average common equity, and shareholders were paid a $0.41 per common share dividend during the quarter," concluded Payne.
Net interest income on a fully-taxable equivalent (FTE) basis was $44.0 million for the third quarter 2021, including "make-whole" interest income on corporate bonds redeemed prior to maturity of $732 thousand. Third quarter 2021 net interest income (FTE) compares to $44.5 million for the second quarter 2021, which included "make-whole" interest income on corporate bonds redeemed prior to maturity of $1.4 million. PPP loan average balances declined to $145 million for the third quarter 2021 from $208 million for the second quarter 2021; at September 30, 2021 PPP loans totaled $103 million. Checking and savings deposits represented ninety-eight percent of the Company's average deposit base during the third quarter 2021, generating a low 0.03 percent annualized cost of funding interest-earning assets.
At September 30, 2021, nonperforming loans declined to $1.8 million due to the full payoff of a $3.1 million non-accrual loan during the third quarter 2021. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $23.9 million at September 30, 2021. The Company continues to work with loan customers requesting loan payment deferrals due to economic weakness caused by the pandemic. At September 30, 2021, loans with deferred payments totaled $1.0 million, all of which were consumer automobile loans.
Noninterest income for the third quarter 2021 totaled $11.3 million, compared to noninterest income for the second quarter 2021 of $11.0 million. The increase in noninterest income was primarily due to higher levels of deposit related fees.
Noninterest expense for the third quarter 2021 was $24.7 million compared to $24.3 million for the second quarter 2021.
Westamerica Bancorporation's wholly owned subsidiary Westamerica Bank, operates commercial banking and trust offices throughout Northern and Central California.
WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
September 30, 2021
1. Net Income Summary.
(in thousands except per-share amounts)
%
Q3'2021
Q3'2020
Change
Q2'2021
Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE)
$43,952
$41,780
5.2%
$44,499
Provision for Credit Losses
-
-
n/m
-
Noninterest Income
11,282
10,476
7.7%
11,032
Noninterest Expense
24,697
24,603
0.4%
24,291
Income Before Taxes (FTE)
30,537
27,653
10.4%
31,240
Income Tax Provision (FTE)
8,474
7,602
11.5%
8,661
Net Income
$22,063
$20,051
10.0%
$22,579
Average Common Shares Outstanding
26,866
26,930
-0.2%
26,865
Diluted Average Common Shares
26,875
26,946
-0.3%
26,887
Operating Ratios:
Basic Earnings Per Common Share
$0.82
$0.74
10.8%
$0.84
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
0.82
0.74
10.8%
0.84
Return On Assets (a)
1.22%
1.24%
1.29%
Return On Common Equity (a)
11.6%
11.2%
12.2%
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a)
2.60%
2.78%
2.70%
Efficiency Ratio (FTE)
44.7%
47.1%
43.7%
Dividends Paid Per Common Share
$0.41
$0.41
0.0%
$0.41
Common Dividend Payout Ratio
50%
55%
49%
%
9/30'21YTD
9/30'20YTD
Change
Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE)
$131,034
$124,390
5.3%
Provision for Credit Losses
-
4,300
n/m
Noninterest Income
32,503
31,678
2.6%
Noninterest Expense
73,894
74,021
-0.2%
Income Before Taxes (FTE)
89,643
77,747
15.3%
Income Tax Provision (FTE)
24,854
21,172
17.4%
Net Income
$64,789
$56,575
14.5%
Average Common Shares Outstanding
26,851
26,977
-0.5%
Diluted Average Common Shares
26,868
26,998
-0.5%
Operating Ratios:
Basic Earnings Per Common Share
$2.41
$2.10
14.8%
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
2.41
2.10
14.8%
Return On Assets (a)
1.25%
1.25%
Return On Common Equity (a)
11.6%
10.7%
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a)
2.67%
2.95%
Efficiency Ratio (FTE)
45.2%
47.4%
Dividends Paid Per Common Share
$1.23
$1.23
0.0%
Common Dividend Payout Ratio
51%
59%
2. Net Interest Income.
(dollars in thousands)
%
Q3'2021
Q3'2020
Change
Q2'2021
Interest and Fee Income (FTE)
$44,444
$42,246
5.2%
$44,983
Interest Expense
492
466
5.6%
484
Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE)
$43,952
$41,780
5.2%
$44,499
Average Earning Assets
$6,754,281
$6,001,287
12.5%
$6,603,343
Average Interest-
Bearing Liabilities
3,370,840
2,931,717
15.0%
3,298,221
Yield on Earning Assets (FTE) (a)
2.63%
2.81%
2.73%
Cost of Funds (a)
0.03%
0.03%
0.03%
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a)
2.60%
2.78%
2.70%
Interest Expense/
Interest-Bearing Liabilities (a)
0.06%
0.06%
0.06%
Net Interest Spread (FTE) (a)
2.57%
2.75%
2.67%
%
9/30'21YTD
9/30'20YTD
Change
Interest and Fee Income (FTE)
$132,485
$125,733
5.4%
Interest Expense
1,451
1,343
8.0%
Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE)
$131,034
$124,390
5.3%
Average Earning Assets
$6,535,949
$5,627,517
16.1%
Average Interest-
Bearing Liabilities
3,267,311
2,785,451
17.3%
Yield on Earning Assets (FTE) (a)
2.70%
2.98%
Cost of Funds (a)
0.03%
0.03%
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a)
2.67%
2.95%
Interest Expense/
Interest-Bearing Liabilities (a)
0.06%
0.06%
Net Interest Spread (FTE) (a)
2.64%
2.92%
3. Loans & Other Earning Assets.
(average volume, dollars in thousands)
%
Q3'2021
Q3'2020
Change
Q2'2021
Total Assets
$7,158,462
$6,414,399
11.6%
$7,004,695
Total Earning Assets
6,754,281
6,001,287
12.5%
6,603,343
Total Loans
1,176,114
1,312,758
-10.4%
1,257,087
Total Commercial Loans
333,327
444,091
-24.9%
413,797
Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans
144,641
243,104
-40.5%
207,515
Commercial Loans
188,686
200,987
-6.1%
206,282
Commercial RE Loans
543,429
566,626
-4.1%
546,470
Consumer Loans
299,358
302,041
-0.9%
296,820
Total Investment Securities
4,615,540
4,360,119
5.9%
4,394,169
Debt Securities Available For Sale
4,235,141
3,750,737
12.9%
3,953,016
Debt Securities Held To Maturity
380,399
609,382
-37.6%
441,153
Total Interest-Bearing Cash
962,627
328,410
193.1%
952,087
Loans/Deposits
18.9%
23.7%
20.7%
%
9/30'21YTD
9/30'20YTD
Change
Total Assets
$6,939,636
$6,044,098
14.8%
Total Earning Assets
6,535,949
5,627,517
16.1%
Total Loans
1,227,971
1,223,250
0.4%
Total Commercial Loans
380,638
337,566
12.8%
PPP Loans
180,214
125,632
43.4%
Commercial Loans
200,424
211,934
-5.4%
Commercial RE Loans
549,639
574,950
-4.4%
Consumer Loans
297,694
310,734
-4.2%
Total Investment Securities
4,484,084
4,055,733
10.6%
Debt Securities Available For Sale
4,046,289
3,394,467
19.2%
Debt Securities Held To Maturity
437,795
661,266
-33.8%
Total Interest-Bearing Cash
823,894
348,534
136.4%
Loans/Deposits
20.4%
23.6%
4. Deposits, Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities & Equity.
(average volume, dollars in thousands)
%
Q3'2021
Q3'2020
Change
Q2'2021
Total Deposits
$6,223,500
$5,533,144
12.5%
$6,074,730
Noninterest Demand
2,960,207
2,695,458
9.8%
2,888,259
Interest-Bearing Transaction
1,246,667
1,039,833
19.9%
1,208,584
Savings
1,864,401
1,634,814
14.0%
1,822,625
Time greater than $100K
68,811
72,045
-4.5%
70,750
Time less than $100K
83,414
90,994
-8.3%
84,512
Total Short-Term Borrowings
107,547
94,031
14.4%
111,750
Shareholders' Equity
755,682
714,400
5.8%
744,746
Demand Deposits/
Total Deposits
47.6%
48.7%
47.5%
Transaction & Savings
Deposits / Total Deposits
97.6%
97.1%
97.4%
%
9/30'21YTD
9/30'20YTD
Change
Total Deposits
$6,017,175
$5,188,797
16.0%
Noninterest Demand
2,854,936
2,472,495
15.5%
Interest-Bearing Transaction
1,195,762
987,666
21.1%
Savings
1,811,711
1,563,387
15.9%
Time greater than $100K
70,258
72,718
-3.4%
Time less than $100K
84,508
92,531
-8.7%
Total Short-Term Borrowings
105,001
68,917
52.4%
Other Borrowed Funds
71
232
-69.5%
Shareholders' Equity
745,382
708,559
5.2%
Demand Deposits/
Total Deposits
47.4%
47.7%
Transaction & Savings
Deposits / Total Deposits
97.4%
96.8%
5. Interest Yields Earned & Rates Paid.
(dollars in thousands)
Q3'2021
Average
Income/
Yield (a) /
Volume
Expense
Rate (a)
Interest & Fee Income Earned
Total Earning Assets (FTE)
$6,754,281
$44,444
2.63%
Total Loans (FTE)
1,176,114
14,893
5.02%
Total Commercial Loans (FTE)
333,327
3,866
4.60%
PPP Loans
144,641
1,865
5.12%
Commercial Loans (FTE)
188,686
2,001
4.21%
Commercial RE Loans
543,429
7,457
5.44%
Consumer Loans
299,358
3,570
4.73%
Total Investments (FTE)
4,615,540
29,182
2.53%
Total Interest-Bearing Cash
962,627
369
0.15%
Interest Expense Paid
Total Earning Assets
6,754,281
492
0.03%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
3,370,840
492
0.06%
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
3,263,293
473
0.06%
Interest-Bearing Transaction
1,246,667
101
0.03%
Savings
1,864,401
272
0.06%
Time less than $100K
83,414
42
0.20%
Time greater than $100K
68,811
58
0.33%
Total Short-Term Borrowings
107,547
19
0.07%
Net Interest Income and
Margin (FTE)
$43,952
2.60%
Q3'2020
Average
Income/
Yield (a) /
Volume
Expense
Rate (a)
Interest & Fee Income Earned
Total Earning Assets (FTE)
$6,001,287
$42,246
2.81%
Total Loans (FTE)
1,312,758
15,394
4.67%
Total Commercial Loans (FTE)
444,091
4,648
4.16%
PPP Loans
243,104
2,501
4.08%
Commercial Loans (FTE)
200,987
2,147
4.25%
Commercial RE Loans
566,626
7,298
5.12%
Consumer Loans
302,041
3,448
4.54%
Total Investments (FTE)
4,360,119
26,768
2.46%
Total Interest-Bearing Cash
328,410
84
0.10%
Interest Expense Paid
Total Earning Assets
6,001,287
466
0.03%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
2,931,717
466
0.06%
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
2,837,686
450
0.06%
Interest-Bearing Transaction
1,039,833
85
0.03%
Savings
1,634,814
238
0.06%
Time less than $100K
90,994
47
0.21%
Time greater than $100K
72,045
80
0.44%
Total Short-Term Borrowings
94,031
16
0.07%
Net Interest Income and
Margin (FTE)
$41,780
2.78%
6. Noninterest Income.
(dollars in thousands except per-share amounts)
%
Q3'2021
Q3'2020
Change
Q2'2021
Service Charges on Deposits
$3,578
$3,298
8.5%
$3,235
Merchant Processing Services
3,159
2,860
10.5%
3,279
Debit Card Fees
1,740
1,611
8.0%
1,791
Trust Fees
839
756
11.0%
827
ATM Processing Fees
573
606
-5.4%
618
Other Service Fees
475
454
4.5%
491
Financial Services Commissions
95
58
63.8%
95
Securities Gains
-
-
n/m
34
Other Noninterest Income
823
833
-1.2%
662
Total Noninterest Income
$11,282
$10,476
7.7%
$11,032
Total Revenue (FTE)
$55,234
$52,256
5.7%
$55,531
Noninterest Income/Revenue (FTE)
20.4%
20.0%
19.9%
Service Charges/Avg. Deposits (a)
0.23%
0.24%
0.21%
Total Revenues (FTE) Per Avg.
Common Share (a)
$8.16
$7.72
5.7%
$8.29
%
9/30'21YTD
9/30'20YTD
Change
Service Charges on Deposits
$10,117
$10,697
-5.4%
Merchant Processing Services
8,998
7,495
20.1%
Debit Card Fees
5,132
4,538
13.1%
Trust Fees
2,467
2,247
9.8%
ATM Processing Fees
1,792
1,703
5.2%
Other Service Fees
1,435
1,380
4.0%
Financial Services Commissions
260
306
-15.0%
Securities Gains
34
71
n/m
Other Noninterest Income
2,268
3,241
-30.0%
Total Noninterest Income
$32,503
$31,678
2.6%
Total Revenue (FTE)
$163,537
$156,068
4.8%
Noninterest Income/Revenue (FTE)
19.9%
20.3%
Service Charges/Avg. Deposits (a)
0.22%
0.28%
Total Revenues (FTE) Per Avg./
Common Share (a)
$8.14
$7.73
5.4%
7. Noninterest Expense.
(dollars in thousands)
%
Q3'2021
Q3'2020
Change
Q2'2021
Salaries & Benefits
$11,813
$12,540
-5.8%
$12,097
Occupancy and Equipment
4,759
5,014
-5.1%
4,808
Outsourced Data Processing
2,429
2,338
3.9%
2,425
Professional Fees
724
669
8.2%
830
Courier Service
534
500
6.8%
567
Amortization of
Identifiable Intangibles
67
72
-6.9%
68
Other Noninterest Expense
4,371
3,470
26.0%
3,496
Total Noninterest Expense
$24,697
$24,603
0.4%
$24,291
Noninterest Expense/
Avg. Earning Assets (a)
1.45%
1.63%
1.48%
Noninterest Expense/Revenues (FTE)
44.7%
47.1%
43.7%
%
9/30'21YTD
9/30'20YTD
Change
Salaries & Benefits
$36,575
$38,458
-4.9%
Occupancy and Equipment
14,447
14,737
-2.0%
Outsourced Data Processing
7,244
7,067
2.5%
Professional Fees
2,496
1,701
46.7%
Courier Service
1,605
1,499
7.1%
Amortization of
Identifiable Intangibles
204
218
-6.4%
Other Noninterest Expense
11,323
10,341
9.5%
Total Noninterest Expense
$73,894
$74,021
-0.2%
Noninterest Expense/
Avg. Earning Assets (a)
1.51%
1.76%
Noninterest Expense/Revenues (FTE)
45.2%
47.4%
8. Allowance for Credit Losses.
(dollars in thousands)
%
Q3'2021
Q3'2020
Change
Q2'2021
Average Total Loans
$1,176,114
$1,312,758
-10.4%
$1,257,087
Beginning of Period Allowance for
Credit Losses on Loans (ACLL)
$23,737
$24,529
-3.2%
$23,483
Provision for Credit Losses
2
-
n/m
-
Net ACLL Recoveries (Losses)
143
(387
)
-137.0%
254
End of Period ACLL
$23,882
$24,142
-1.1%
$23,737
Gross ACLL Recoveries /
Gross ACLL Losses
115%
56%
176%
Net ACLL (Recoveries) Losses /
Avg. Total Loans (a)
-0.05%
0.12%
-0.08%
%
9/30'21YTD
9/30'20YTD
Change
Average Total Loans
$1,227,971
$1,223,250
0.4%
Prior Period ACLL
$23,854
$19,484
22.4%
Adoption of ASU 2016-13(1)
-
2,017
n/m
Beginning of Period ACLL
23,854
21,501
10.9%
Provision for Credit Losses
2
4,300
n/m
Net ACLL Recoveries (Losses)
26
(1,659
)
-101.6%
End of Period ACLL
$23,882
$24,142
-1.1%
Gross ACLL Recoveries /
Gross ACLL Losses
101%
49%
Net ACLL (Recoveries) Losses /
Avg. Total Loans (a)
0.00%
0.18%
(dollars in thousands)
%
9/30/21
9/30/20
Change
6/30/21
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans
$23,882
$24,142
-1.1%
$23,737
Allowance for Credit Losses on
HTM Securities (2)
7
16
-56.9%
9
Total Allowance for Credit Losses
$23,889
$24,158
-1.1%
$23,746
Allowance for Unfunded
Credit Commitments
$101
$53
90.0%
$101
9. Credit Quality.
(dollars in thousands)
%
9/30/21
9/30/20
Change
6/30/21
Nonperforming Loans:
Nonperforming Nonaccrual
$801
$409
95.8%
$652
Performing Nonaccrual
436
3,971
-89.0%
3,564
Total Nonaccrual Loans
1,237
4,380
-71.8%
4,216
90+ Days Past Due Accruing Loans
537
360
49.2%
167
Total
1,774
4,740
-62.6%
4,383
Repossessed Loan Collateral
-
43
-100.0%
-
Total Nonperforming Assets
$1,774
$4,783
-62.9%
$4,383
Total Loans Outstanding
$1,132,472
$1,310,009
-13.6%
$1,194,834
Total Assets
7,403,573
6,563,215
12.8%
7,147,779
Loans:
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans
$23,882
$24,142
-1.1%
$23,737
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans /
Loans
2.11%
1.84%
1.99%
Nonperforming Loans/Total Loans
0.16%
0.36%
0.37%
10. Capital.
(in thousands, except per-share amounts)
%
9/30/21
9/30/20
Change
6/30/21
Shareholders' Equity
$837,953
$825,576
1.5%
$842,196
Total Assets
7,403,573
6,563,215
12.8%
7,147,779
Shareholders' Equity/
Total Assets
11.32%
12.58%
11.78%
Shareholders' Equity/
Total Loans
73.99%
63.02%
70.49%
Tangible Common Equity Ratio
9.83%
10.91%
10.24%
Common Shares Outstanding
26,866
26,898
-0.1%
26,865
Common Equity Per Share
$31.19
$30.69
1.6%
$31.35
Market Value Per Common Share
56.26
54.35
3.5%
58.03
(shares in thousands)
%
Q3'2021
Q3'2020
Change
Q2'2021
Share Repurchase Programs:
Total Shares Repurchased
-
35
n/m
-
Average Repurchase Price
$-
$52.42
n/m
$-
Net Shares (Issued) Repurchased
(1
)
35
n/m
(1
)
%
9/30'21YTD
9/30'20YTD
Change
Total Shares Repurchased
4
228
n/m
Average Repurchase Price
$61.09
$51.39
n/m
Net Shares (Issued) Repurchased
(59
)
164
n/m
11. Period-End Balance Sheets.
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
%
9/30/21
9/30/20
Change
6/30/21
Assets:
Cash and Due from Banks
$1,011,048
$398,964
153.4%
$939,929
Debt Securities Available For Sale
4,602,706
3,983,994
15.5%
4,304,162
Debt Securities Held To Maturity (3)
356,106
577,795
-38.4%
414,413
Loans
1,132,472
1,310,009
-13.6%
1,194,834
Allowance For Credit Losses on Loans
(23,882
)
(24,142
)
-1.1%
(23,737
)
Total Loans, net
1,108,590
1,285,867
-13.8%
1,171,097
Other Real Estate Owned
-
43
n/m
-
Premises and Equipment, net
31,603
33,437
-5.5%
32,080
Identifiable Intangibles, net
900
1,173
-23.3%
967
Goodwill
121,673
121,673
0.0%
121,673
Other Assets
170,947
160,269
6.7%
163,458
Total Assets
$7,403,573
$6,563,215
12.8%
$7,147,779
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Deposits:
Noninterest-Bearing
$2,988,329
$2,684,028
11.3%
$2,872,920
Interest-Bearing Transaction
1,257,460
1,040,712
20.8%
1,200,634
Savings
1,894,290
1,653,000
14.6%
1,849,258
Time
148,882
161,450
-7.8%
153,577
Total Deposits
6,288,961
5,539,190
13.5%
6,076,389
Short-Term Borrowed Funds
119,102
107,973
10.3%
90,043
Other Liabilities
157,557
90,476
74.1%
139,151
Total Liabilities
6,565,620
5,737,639
14.4%
6,305,583
Shareholders' Equity:
Common Equity:
Paid-In Capital
470,711
467,236
0.7%
470,365
Accumulated Other
Comprehensive Income
71,284
103,623
n/m
86,921
Retained Earnings
295,958
254,717
16.2%
284,910
Total Shareholders' Equity
837,953
825,576
1.5%
842,196
Total Liabilities and
Shareholders' Equity
$7,403,573
$6,563,215
12.8%
$7,147,779
12. Income Statements.
(unaudited, in thousands except per-share amounts)
%
Q3'2021
Q3'2020
Change
Q2'2021
Interest & Fee Income:
Loans
$14,789
$15,291
-3.3%
$15,064
Equity Securities
109
103
5.8%
110
Debt Securities Available For Sale (4)
26,452
22,652
16.8%
26,481
Debt Securities Held To Maturity
2,091
3,235
-35.4%
2,362
Interest-Bearing Cash
369
84
339.3%
259
Total Interest & Fee Income
43,810
41,365
5.9%
44,276
Interest Expense:
Transaction Deposits
101
85
18.8%
93
Savings Deposits
272
238
14.3%
263
Time Deposits
100
127
-21.3%
110
Short-Term Borrowed Funds
19
16
18.7%
18
Total Interest Expense
492
466
5.6%
484
Net Interest Income
43,318
40,899
5.9%
43,792
Provision for Credit Losses
-
-
n/m
-
Noninterest Income:
Service Charges
3,578
3,298
8.5%
3,235
Merchant Processing Services
3,159
2,860
10.5%
3,279
Debit Card Fees
1,740
1,611
8.0%
1,791
Trust Fees
839
756
11.0%
827
ATM Processing Fees
573
606
-5.4%
618
Other Service Fees
475
454
4.5%
491
Financial Services Commissions
95
58
63.8%
95
Securities Gains
-
-
n/m
34
Other Noninterest Income
823
833
-1.2%
662
Total Noninterest Income
11,282
10,476
7.7%
11,032
Noninterest Expense:
Salaries and Benefits
11,813
12,540
-5.8%
12,097
Occupancy and Equipment
4,759
5,014
-5.1%
4,808
Outsourced Data Processing
2,429
2,338
3.9%
2,425
Professional Fees
724
669
8.2%
830
Courier Service
534
500
6.8%
567
Amortization of Identifiable Intangibles
67
72
-6.9%
68
Other Noninterest Expense
4,371
3,470
26.0%
3,496
Total Noninterest Expense
24,697
24,603
0.4%
24,291
Income Before Income Taxes
29,903
26,772
11.7%
30,533
Income Tax Provision
7,840
6,721
16.7%
7,954
Net Income
$22,063
$20,051
10.0%
$22,579
Average Common Shares Outstanding
26,866
26,930
-0.2%
26,865
Diluted Common Shares Outstanding
26,875
26,946
-0.3%
26,887
Per Common Share Data:
Basic Earnings
$0.82
$0.74
10.8%
$0.84
Diluted Earnings
0.82
0.74
10.8%
0.84
Dividends Paid
0.41
0.41
0.0%
0.41
%
9/30'21YTD
9/30'20YTD
Change
Interest & Fee Income:
Loans
$44,434
$44,378
0.1%
Equity Securities
329
309
6.5%
Debt Securities Available For Sale (4)
77,822
66,396
17.2%
Debt Securities Held To Maturity
7,051
10,759
-34.5%
Interest-Bearing Cash
766
1,053
-27.3%
Total Interest & Fee Income
130,402
122,895
6.1%
Interest Expense:
Transaction Deposits
283
243
16.5%
Savings Deposits
785
679
15.6%
Time Deposits
330
386
-14.5%
Short-Term Borrowed Funds
53
34
55.9%
Other Borrowed Funds
-
1
-100.0%
Total Interest Expense
1,451
1,343
8.0%
Net Interest Income
128,951
121,552
6.1%
Provision for Credit Losses
-
4,300
n/m
Noninterest Income:
Service Charges
10,117
10,697
-5.4%
Merchant Processing Services
8,998
7,495
20.1%
Debit Card Fees
5,132
4,538
13.1%
Trust Fees
2,467
2,247
9.8%
ATM Processing Fees
1,792
1,703
5.2%
Other Service Fees
1,435
1,380
4.0%
Financial Services Commissions
260
306
-15.0%
Securities Gains
34
71
n/m
Other Operating
2,268
3,241
-30.0%
Total Noninterest Income
32,503
31,678
2.6%
Noninterest Expense:
Salaries and Benefits
36,575
38,458
-4.9%
Occupancy and Equipment
14,447
14,737
-2.0%
Outsourced Data Processing
7,244
7,067
2.5%
Professional Fees
2,496
1,701
46.7%
Courier Service
1,605
1,499
7.1%
Amortization of Identifiable Intangibles
204
218
-6.4%
Other Operating
11,323
10,341
9.5%
Total Noninterest Expense
73,894
74,021
-0.2%
Income Before Income Taxes
87,560
74,909
16.9%
Income Tax Provision
22,771
18,334
24.2%
Net Income
$64,789
$56,575
14.5%
Average Common Shares Outstanding
26,851
26,977
-0.5%
Diluted Common Shares Outstanding
26,868
26,998
-0.5%
Per Common Share Data:
Basic Earnings
$2.41
$2.10
14.8%
Diluted Earnings
2.41
2.10
14.8%
Dividends Paid
1.23
1.23
0.0%
Footnotes and Abbreviations:
(1) Effective January 1, 2020, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses: Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments ("CECL"), resulting in a period opening adjustment to the allowance for credit losses for loans and held-to-maturity debt securities, other liabilities, deferred tax assets, and shareholders' equity.
(2) In the third quarter 2021, the Company recorded a $2 thousand reversal of provision for credit losses on Debt Securities Held To Maturity and the balance of the allowance for credit losses on Debt Securities Held To Maturity was reduced from $9 thousand at June 30, 2021 to $7 thousand at September 30, 2021.
(3) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13, effective January 1, 2020. Debt Securities Held To Maturity of $356,106 thousand at September 30, 2021, $414,413 thousand at June 30, 2021 and $577,795 thousand at September 30, 2020 are net of related reserve for expected credit losses of $7 thousand, $9 thousand and $16 thousand, respectively.
(4) Interest income on Debt Securities Available For Sale included make-whole interest income on called corporate bonds of $732 thousand in the third quarter 2021, $1.4 million in the second quarter 2021 and $700 thousand in the first quarter 2021.
(FTE) Fully Taxable Equivalent. The Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis using the current statutory federal tax rate. Management believes the FTE basis is valuable to the reader because the Company's loan and investment securities portfolios contain a relatively large portion of municipal loans and securities that are federally tax exempt. The Company's tax exempt loans and securities composition may not be similar to that of other banks, therefore in order to reflect the impact of the federally tax exempt loans and securities on the net interest margin and net interest income for comparability with other banks, the Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis.
