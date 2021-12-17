Log in
Westamerica Bank Announces New Board Member

12/17/2021 | 03:31pm EST
SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westamerica Bancorporation announces the appointment of Inez Wondeh to its Board of Directors.

"We are pleased to add Inez Wondeh to our Board of Directors." says David L. Payne, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Westamerica Bancorporation. “Inez has over 20 years of experience in the healthcare industry and her unique background will enhance our board and contribute to our continued positive growth.”

Ms. Wondeh was named the Chief Executive Officer at BASS Medical Group in 2019. She has held several key positions in various healthcare organizations, including four years as Chief Operating Officer at BASS where she helped execute many of the company’s growth strategy shifts. BASS credits Wondeh for providing visionary leadership that inspires the highest levels of performance in the financial and operational administration of the company. She led their strategic vision in the development and expansion of one of the largest independent physician-led groups in the Bay Area, which currently includes more than 42 specialties and 200 locations.

Ms. Wondeh holds a BA in Business Administration from St. Mary’s College and a Masters of Public Administration from the University of San Francisco’s School of Management. Additionally, Ms. Wondeh is the founder and CEO of Ngozi Educational and Health Care Foundation (NEHCF). The mission of NEHCF is to provide educational and health care needs to children impacted by wars in Africa.

Westamerica Bancorporation’s wholly owned subsidiary Westamerica Bank, operates commercial banking and trust offices throughout Northern and Central California.

For additional information contact:

Westamerica Bancorporation
Robert A. Thorson, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, (707) 863-6840
E-mail: investments@westamerica.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4b26590c-1561-4fe9-80a8-12f1aae4b589


