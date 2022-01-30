Westar Resources : Bonanza RC Grades at the Mt Finnerty Project

HIGHLIGHTS use

Exceptional results from Ramelius' maiden RC drilling across both new (Tasman) and existing (Flinders) prospects at the Mt Finnerty Farm-in/JV Project in the Edna May region, including:

Flinders Prospect

5m at 66.7g/t Au from 175m in FLRC002, including 1m at 52.4g/t Au from 176m and also including

from 176m and also including 1m at 274g/t Au from 177m

4m at 14.1g/t Au from 136m in FLRC003, including

1m at 43.4g/t Au from 137m

1m at 35.0g/t Au from 125m in FLRC004

Tasman Prospect

13m at 4.37g/t Au from 182m in FLRC015 o 5m at 2.63g/t Au from 146m in FLRC0013

personalWestar Resources Limited (ASX: WSR) (Westar or the Company) is pleased to announce assay results from the maiden RC drilling campaign at the Mt Finnerty farm-in/JV project with Ramelius Resources Ltd

(ASX: RMS) (Ramelius). All assays have been returned for a total of 3,027m of RC drilling in 16 drill holes at Mt Finnerty, testing a 3km strike extent of the granite-greenstone contact, with assays from a further 2,442m of regional, first pass aircore in 42 holes yet to be received.

Westar Managing Director Karl Jupp commented:

For"The exceptional results at Flinders clearly speak for themselves and demonstrate the high-grade potential of deeper, primary hosted mineralisation. The significant intercept at the Tasman Prospect, approximately 3km south and along strike from Flinders, substantially increases the zone of significant mineralisation. Westar's strategy of partnering appropriate projects with established and reputable companies is starting to reap rewards for shareholders."