Westar Resources : Bonanza RC Grades at the Mt Finnerty Project
01/30/2022 | 05:11pm EST
ASX Announcement
31 January 2022
Bonanza Grades up to 274g/t Au at the
Ramelius Resources Mt Finnerty Farm-in/JV
Exceptional results from Ramelius' maiden RC drilling across both new (Tasman) and existing (Flinders) prospects at the Mt Finnerty Farm-in/JV Project in the Edna May region, including:
Flinders Prospect
5m at 66.7g/t Au from 175min FLRC002, including
1m at 52.4g/t Au from 176m and also including
1m at 274g/t Aufrom 177m
4m at 14.1g/t Au from 136min FLRC003, including
1m at 43.4g/t Aufrom 137m
1m at 35.0g/t Au from 125min FLRC004
Tasman Prospect
13m at 4.37g/t Au from 182min FLRC015o 5m at 2.63g/t Au from 146m in FLRC0013
(ASX: RMS) (Ramelius). All assays have been returned for a total of 3,027m of RC drilling in 16 drill holes at Mt Finnerty, testing a 3km strike extent of the granite-greenstone contact, with assays from a further 2,442m of regional, first pass aircore in 42 holes yet to be received.
Westar Managing Director Karl Jupp commented:
For"The exceptional results at Flinders clearly speak for themselves and demonstrate the high-grade potential of deeper, primary hosted mineralisation. The significant intercept at the Tasman Prospect, approximately 3km south and along strike from Flinders, substantially increases the zone of significant mineralisation. Westar's strategy of partnering appropriate projects with established and reputable companies is starting to reap rewards for shareholders."
BACKGROUND
onlyThe Mt Finnerty and Parker Dome Projects (Figure 1) are subject to a Farm-in and Joint Venture Agreement between Ramelius and Rouge Resources (a wholly owned subsidiary of Westar Resources Ltd) (Farm-inAgreement). Under the terms of the Farm-in Agreement Ramelius may earn up to a 75% interest by spending $2M over a three-year period. Westar will hold a free carried 25% until a decision to mine is made, at which point Westar can either contribute to ongoing expenditure or dilute its interest in the project. A full summary of the Farm-in Agreement is set out in section 10.1(a) of the company's IPO Prospectus. (See WSR ASX Announcement, 6 December 2020,"Prospectus"). Mt Finnerty is located
useapproximately 200km northeast of Edna May, Parker Dome is situated approximately 150km southeast of Edna May.
Figure 1 - Locality map of the Mt Finnerty and Parker Dome Projects under Farm-in Agreement with Ramelius
Resources
2
onlyThe Mt Finnerty Project area (Figure 2) comprises a northerly located prospect referred to as Flinders, and a southerly prospect called Tasman. The Project area covers a 9km strike extent of a deformed and sporadically mineralised granite-greenstone contact situated in close proximity to the east of the regional Mount Dimer Shear Zone. Drilling programs at Mt Finnerty comprised both RC and aircore. A total of 3,027m of RC drilling in 16 drill holes has targeted a 3km strike extent of the granite-greenstone contact from Flinders to Tasman. A total of 2,442m of regional first pass aircore in 42 drill holes has tested a further 2km strike extent to the south of the Tasman Prospect. Assay results from aircore drilling are yet to be received.
Figure 2 - Mt Finnerty JV Project
3
RC Drilling Results at Mt Finnerty
onlyEncouraging high grade gold results have been received from the Mt Finnerty RC drilling including:
Flinders Prospect
1m at 10.5g/t Au from 109m in FLRC0001
5m at 66.7g/t Au from 175m in FLRC0002, including
1m at 52.4g/t Au from 176m, and also including
1m at 274g/t Aufrom 177m
4m at 14.1g/t Au from 136m in FLRC0003, including
1m at 43.4g/t Aufrom 137m
o1m at 35.0g/t Au from 125m in FLRC0004 o5m at 1.67g/t Au from 168m in FLRC0010
Tasman Prospect
o5m at 2.63g/t Au from 146m in FLRC0013
o13m at 4.37g/t Au from 182m in FLRC0015
personalTable 1 details all significant intercepts and figures 3 - 5 below illustrate results in plan and cross section views.
Historic work includes regional and follow-up aircore drilling, and selective deeper RC drilling. Best historic results include 9m at 98.2g/t Au from 62m in MF023, and 24m at 3.68g/t Au from 45m in MF038 (refer item 5.4.1 of Section 8 of the Company's Initial Public Offering prospectus dated 23 October 2020 for further details).
Drilling typically indicates a 40-50m deep, near-surface depletion zone in residual saprolitic clays. Until recently, the historic higher-grade results were considered to be sporadic and discrete supergene enriched zones. Recent RC drilling targeted areas of best previous anomalism, with new intersections demonstrating deeper primary hosted mineralisation. Furthermore, the new results have extended the zone of significant mineralisation to the south away from the Flinders Prospect, with the significant intercept of 13m at 4.37g/t Au in FLRC0015 located at the Tasman Prospect.
Geologically, both the Flinders and Tasman Prospects are situated adjacent to a NNW trending, steep Fordipping contact between a mafic volcanic sequence and felsic granitoid lithologies to the east, with a structurally intercalated transitional mafic-felsic zone up to 200m wide trending along the contact zone. Within the transitional zone, mineralisation occurs within or on the margins of narrow, apparent shallow to moderate east dipping and northerly plunging mafic bodies or slithers that display a geochemical signature distinct from the broader mafic sequence - potentially indicating a later stage
intrusive phase.
At this early stage, mineralisation continuity between the sparse drill intercepts is not clear. In the absence of sufficient data to interpret mineralisation controls, the host-intrusive mafic geometry (within the transitional mafic-felsic zone) is regarded as the best proxy for mineralisation geometry, suggesting the potential for a series of stacked, discrete dip-constrained,north-plunging mineralised shoots. Interpretation remains highly speculative.
4
Further work at the Mt Finnerty JV is being planned by Ramelius for the coming half.
onlyAt the Parker Dome JV Project, a total of 2,320m of regional aircore drilling has been completed in 36 drill holes. Drilling tested a soil auger anomaly coincident with a northwest aeromagnetic lineament within a granitoid. All analytical results are pending.
Figure 3 - Flinders Prospect Plan - Drilling Results
5
