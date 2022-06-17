Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. WestBond Enterprises Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WBE   CA95712L1022

WESTBOND ENTERPRISES CORPORATION

(WBE)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:47 2022-06-17 pm EDT
0.2500 CAD    0.00%
06/17WestBond Reports Profits for the Year ended March 31, 2022
GL
06/06WESTBOND ENTERPRISES CORPORATION : No data in subsection
FA
05/27WestBond Sets Quarterly Dividend Record and Payment Dates
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WestBond Reports Profits for the Year ended March 31, 2022

06/17/2022 | 07:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DELTA, British Columbia, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WestBond Enterprises Corporation (TSX-V: WBE) has posted a profit of $693,220 for the year ended March 31, 2022. This represents a decrease from the profit of $2,642,997 for the year ended March 31, 2021. of $1,949,777 of 74%. The higher than normal sales and profits in the previous fiscal is attributed to the British Columbia government contract to produce Viroban Plus wipes. The contract was completed successfully. Our current year sales are comparable to the year ended March 31, 2020, while the profit is higher by $102,204 when compared to the year ended March 31, 2020.

I am pleased to report that the Company’s core business and profits continue to grow despite the challenges Covid has presented to our industry.

The annual report and other information is available on the company’s website at www.westbond.ca and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information please contact:

Gennaro Magistrale

Chief Executive Officer, President and Director
WestBond Enterprises Corporation
101 – 7403 Progress Way, Delta, B.C. V4G 1E7

Tel: (604) 940-3939

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements: This release includes certain statements and information that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the Company’s intentions. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “intends” or “anticipates”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should” or “would” occur. Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including the ability to sustain or develop markets and increase profitability. Although the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such risk factors may include, among others, changes in operating performance, availability of and prices for raw materials, availability of trained labour, foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, unexpected competition and other technical, market and economic factors. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that is incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbour.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about WESTBOND ENTERPRISES CORPORATION
06/17WestBond Reports Profits for the Year ended March 31, 2022
GL
06/06WESTBOND ENTERPRISES CORPORATION : No data in subsection
FA
05/27WestBond Sets Quarterly Dividend Record and Payment Dates
GL
05/27WestBond Sets Quarterly Dividend Record and Payment Dates
AQ
05/27WestBond Enterprises Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend, Payable on June 21, 2022
CI
03/04WESTBOND ENTERPRISES CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/17WestBond Enterprises Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nin..
CI
02/17WestBond Increases Profit for the Quarter ended December 31, 2021 and Resumes Quarterly..
GL
02/17WestBond Increases Profit for the Quarter ended December 31, 2021 and Resumes Quarterly..
GL
02/17Westbond Enterprises Corporation Resumes Quarterly Dividend At $0.005 Per Share, Payabl..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 14,0 M 10,7 M 10,7 M
Net income 2021 2,64 M 2,02 M 2,02 M
Net Debt 2021 2,81 M 2,15 M 2,15 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,6x
Yield 2021 2,33%
Capitalization 8,91 M 6,82 M 6,82 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,96x
EV / Sales 2021 2,39x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 48,3%
Chart WESTBOND ENTERPRISES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
WestBond Enterprises Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gennaro Magistrale President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Subhashni Prasad Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
D. Dan Dawson Independent Director
Peter R. Toigo Independent Director
J. Douglas Seppala Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTBOND ENTERPRISES CORPORATION-47.92%7
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ-8.70%17 120
SUZANO S.A.-16.64%13 379
STORA ENSO OYJ-3.90%12 980
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA-0.65%11 006
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)0.74%7 007