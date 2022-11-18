Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. WestBond Enterprises Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WBE   CA95712L1022

WESTBOND ENTERPRISES CORPORATION

(WBE)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  01:41 2022-11-17 pm EST
0.2800 CAD   +1.82%
05:06pWestBond reports Profit for the Quarter ended September 30, 2022 and Announces Quarterly Dividend
GL
05:06pWestBond reports Profit for the Quarter ended September 30, 2022 and Announces Quarterly Dividend
GL
09/21WestBond Announces AGM Results
GL
Summary 
Summary

WestBond reports Profit for the Quarter ended September 30, 2022 and Announces Quarterly Dividend

11/18/2022 | 05:06pm EST
DELTA, British Columbia, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WestBond Enterprises Corporation (TSX-V: WBE) has posted a profit of $182,923 ($0.005 per share) for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to a profit of $415,352 ($0.012 per share) for the three months ended June 30, 2022.   Sales were $2,898,116 for the three months ended September 30, 2022, which is 12.7% lower than for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The lower sales and profit were a direct result of unshipped orders due to labour shortages.

Despite the labour challenges faced in our industry, our profit has improved when compared with the same period last year.

We are pleased to declare a quarterly dividend of $0.005 per share which will be paid on December 23, 2022 to shareholders of record on December 5, 2022. The dividends are eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

The quarterly report and other information are available on the company’s website at www.westbond.ca and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information please contact:

Gennaro Magistrale

Chief Executive Officer, President and Director
WestBond Enterprises Corporation
101 – 7403 Progress Way, Delta, B.C. V4G 1E7

Tel: (604) 940-3939

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements: This release includes certain statements and information that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the Company’s intentions. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “intends” or “anticipates”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should” or “would” occur. Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including the ability to sustain or develop markets and increase profitability. Although the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such risk factors may include, among others, changes in operating performance, availability of and prices for raw materials, availability of trained labour, foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, unexpected competition and other technical, market and economic factors. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that is incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbour.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
