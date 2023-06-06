Westbridge Renewable Receives Approval from the Alberta Utilities Commission For Sunnynook Solar PV And Battery Energy Storage Project

TORONTO, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Westbridge Renewable Energy Corporation (TSXV: WEB) (OTCQX: WEGYF) (FRA: PUQ) ("Westbridge", "Westbridge Renewable" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its majority owned subsidiary, Sunnynook Solar Energy Inc. ("Sunnynook"), has obtained Power Plant and Battery Energy Storage System ("BESS") Approval (Decision 27971-D02-2023) and a Substation Permit and License for the Rose Lynn 1072S Substation (the "Substation") (Decision 27971-D03-2023) from the Alberta Utilities Commission (the "AUC") for its project, Sunnynook Solar + Energy Storage (the "Sunnynook Project" or the "Project").

The Sunnynook Project is the second of five Alberta projects of Westbridge to receive power plant and BESS approval from the AUC. The approvals allow Sunnynook to construct and operate the Project, located in Special Area No. 2, Alberta. The Project consists of a solar power plant with an approved capacity of up to 270 MWac, BESS with capacity of up to 200 MWh and the Substation. Approval is granted subject to provisions by the Hydro and Electric Energy Act and the Alberta Utilities Commission Act. It is anticipated that applications to the AUC relating to interconnection approvals will be filed in Q4 2023.

Maggie McKenna, Director and COO, commented, "We are pleased to announce the successful attainment of AUC approval for our Sunnynook project, marking yet another significant milestone for our organization. This achievement, combined with the previously obtained approval for Georgetown, means that we now have secured AUC approval for two out of our five projects in Alberta. This progress is a crucial step forward in advancing the Sunnynook project towards the Ready-to-Build stage. We extend our appreciation to the development team for their diligent efforts in making this accomplishment possible."

About Westbridge Renewable Energy

Westbridge Renewable Energy Corp. originates, develops, and monetizes best-in-class, utility-scale solar PV projects. The Company has a portfolio of projects in three key jurisdictions, Canada, the U.S., and the UK. Westbridge plans to deliver attractive, long-term returns by originating, executing, and developing an international portfolio of renewable assets for investors and utilities. Management has a strong track-record with 40+ projects developed worldwide, obtaining, and executing permits on time and within budget. As one of the very few listed pure-play Canadian solar development companies, Westbridge provides its ESG minded investors with valuable access to greenfield solar projects. This means the Company can invest at the earliest stage of solar energy development benefiting from the full value chain as well as the expected wider adoption of renewable energy going forward. Westbridge brings together regulators, corporate buyers, and landowners with the goal of delivering clean, sustainable electricity to end users.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Scott M. Kelly Nisha Hasan Executive Chair & Director Investor Relations Skelly@westbridge.energy Nhasan@westbridge.energy +1 416 998-4714 +1 416 888-4219

www.westbridge.energy

Forward-Looking Statements

