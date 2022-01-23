Log in
    WEB   CA9571553028

WESTBRIDGE ENERGY CORPORATION

(WEB)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 01/21 03:59:36 pm
0.29 CAD   -9.38%
Interim financial statements:report - English

01/23/2022 | 05:34pm EST
WESTBRIDGE ENERGY CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED AUGUST 31, 2021

WESTBRIDGE ENERGY CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited, prepared by management and expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Note

August

November

31, 2021

30, 2020

ASSETS

Current

$

$

Cash

4,477,441

-

Accounts receivable

-

1,000

Prepaid Expenses

12,045

-

GST receivable

2,400

825

4,491,886

1,825

Non-current

Intangible assets

9

182,329

-

Right of use assets

10

26,539

32,994

TOTAL ASSETS

$

4,700,754

$

34,819

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY)

Liabilities

Current

$

$

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

8

226,978

21,143

Related party loan

5

-

17,750

Lease liabilities

11

11,007

9,974

237,985

48,867

Non-current

Lease liabilities

11

6,934

6,934

Total liabilities

244,919

55,801

Shareholders' equity (deficiency)

Share capital

6

7,143,820

1,000

Contributed surplus

6

184,910

-

Deficit

(2,872,895)

(21,982)

Total shareholders' equity (deficiency)

4,455,835

(20,982)

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY)

$

4,700,754

$

34,819

Basis of operations and going concern (Note 2)

Subsequent events (Note 13, 14)

Approved on behalf of the Board:

"Stefano Romanin"

Director

"Margaret McKenna"

Director

See accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements.

5

WESTBRIDGE ENERGY CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Unaudited, prepared by management and expressed in Canadian Dollars)

For the three

For the nine

Note

months ended,

months ended,

August 31,

August 31,

2021

2021

Operating expenses

Depreciation of right of use assets

10

$

(2,152)

$

(6,455)

Consultancy

10,789

(67,774)

Office and miscellaneous

(106,903)

(109,086)

Professional fees

(46,536)

(110,270)

Operating losses

(144,802)

(293,585)

Listing Expense on RTO

12

(2,549,665)

(2,549,665)

Foreign exchange gain

7,730

7,370

Interest expense

5, 11

(8,667)

(15,033)

Loss and comprehensive loss

$

(2,695,404)

$

(2,850,913)

Loss per share - basic and diluted

(0.04)

(0.14)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

62,459,577

20,826,526

See accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements.

6

WESTBRIDGE ENERGY CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited, prepared by management and expressed in Canadian Dollars)

For the nine

For the period

months ended

ended

August 31,

November 30,

2021

2020

Operating activities

$

$

Loss for the period

(2,850,913)

(21,982)

Items not affecting cash

Depreciation

6,455

1,435

Interest expense

15,033

229

RTO listing expense

2,549,665

-

Changes in non-cash working capital items:

GST receivable

(783)

(825)

Prepaid expenses

10,729

-

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

38,138

21,143

Cash flows provided by operating activities

(231,676)

-

Taxes paid

-

-

Net cash flows provided by operating activities

(231,676)

-

Financing activities

Proceeds from convertible loan

350,000

-

Interest paid

(14,000)

-

Proceeds from exercise of share options and warrants

156,000

-

Cash flows provided by financing activities

492,000

-

Investing Activities

Intangible assets

(43,592)

-

Cash acquired on RTO

4,260,709

-

Cash flows provided by investing activities

4,217,117

-

Increase in cash

4,477,441

-

Cash, beginning

-

-

Cash, ending

$

4,477,441

$

-

Supplemental disclosures with respect to cash flows:

Lease payments made by related parties

$

-

$

(17,750)

Intangible assets accrued through accounts payable and accrued

(138,737)

-

liabilities

Conversion of convertible debentures for common shares

(350,000)

-

Prepaid expenses allocated to share issuance costs on RTO

47,289

-

Subscription receipts converted to common shares

(4,007,500)

-

See accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements.

7

WESTBRIDGE ENERGY CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (DEFICIENCY) (Unaudited, prepared by management and expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Balance at October 7, 2020

Share Issuance Net loss for the period Balance at November 30, 2020

Westbridge common shares issued and outstanding at RTO Consideration shares issued to Georgetown Shareholders Adjustment for transaction (elimination of historical Westbridge balances) Conversion of the Convertible Debentures Adjustment for transaction (consideration transferred for Georgetown Shares) Private placement concurrent with RTO Finders Shares issuable on completion of the transaction Share issuance costs Replacement of existing Westbridge share options Replacement of existing Westbridge share warrants Options exercised Warrants exercised Loss for the period Balance at August 31, 2021

Number of Shares

Share Capital

Contributed Suplus

Deficit

Total

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

10,000

1,000

-

-

1,000

-

-

-

(21,982)

(21,982)

10,000

1,000

(21,982)

(20,982)

18,932,154

27,036,348

-

-

27,036,348

20,000,000

1,000

-

-

1,000

-

(27,037,348)

-

-

(27,037,348)

2,800,000

350,000

-

-

350,000

(10,000)

2,366,519

-

-

2,366,519

32,060,000

4,007,500

-

-

4,007,500

1,200,000

150,000

-

-

150,000

-

(47,289)

-

-

(47,289)

-

-

142,000

-

142,000

-

-

203,000

-

203,000

800,000

170,880

(90,880)

-

80,000

950,000

145,210

(69,210)

-

76,000

-

-

-

(2,850,913)

(2,850,913)

76,742,154

7,143,820

$

184,910

$

(2,872,895)

4,455,835

See accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements.

8

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Westbridge Energy Corporation published this content on 23 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2022 22:33:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
