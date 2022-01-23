Interim financial statements:report - English

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited, prepared by management and expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Note
August
November
31, 2021
30, 2020
ASSETS
Current
$
$
Cash
4,477,441
-
Accounts receivable
-
1,000
Prepaid Expenses
12,045
-
GST receivable
2,400
825
4,491,886
1,825
Non-current
Intangible assets
9
182,329
-
Right of use assets
10
26,539
32,994
TOTAL ASSETS
$
4,700,754
$
34,819
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY)
Liabilities
Current
$
$
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
8
226,978
21,143
Related party loan
5
-
17,750
Lease liabilities
11
11,007
9,974
237,985
48,867
Non-current
Lease liabilities
11
6,934
6,934
Total liabilities
244,919
55,801
Shareholders' equity (deficiency)
Share capital
6
7,143,820
1,000
Contributed surplus
6
184,910
-
Deficit
(2,872,895)
(21,982)
Total shareholders' equity (deficiency)
4,455,835
(20,982)
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY)
$
4,700,754
$
34,819
Basis of operations and going concern (Note 2)
Subsequent events (Note 13, 14)
Approved on behalf of the Board:
"Stefano Romanin"
Director
"Margaret McKenna"
Director
See accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements.
5
WESTBRIDGE ENERGY CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(Unaudited, prepared by management and expressed in Canadian Dollars)
For the three
For the nine
Note
months ended,
months ended,
August 31,
August 31,
2021
2021
Operating expenses
Depreciation of right of use assets
10
$
(2,152)
$
(6,455)
Consultancy
10,789
(67,774)
Office and miscellaneous
(106,903)
(109,086)
Professional fees
(46,536)
(110,270)
Operating losses
(144,802)
(293,585)
Listing Expense on RTO
12
(2,549,665)
(2,549,665)
Foreign exchange gain
7,730
7,370
Interest expense
5, 11
(8,667)
(15,033)
Loss and comprehensive loss
$
(2,695,404)
$
(2,850,913)
Loss per share - basic and diluted
(0.04)
(0.14)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
62,459,577
20,826,526
See accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements.
6
WESTBRIDGE ENERGY CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited, prepared by management and expressed in Canadian Dollars)
For the nine
For the period
months ended
ended
August 31,
November 30,
2021
2020
Operating activities
$
$
Loss for the period
(2,850,913)
(21,982)
Items not affecting cash
Depreciation
6,455
1,435
Interest expense
15,033
229
RTO listing expense
2,549,665
-
Changes in non-cash working capital items:
GST receivable
(783)
(825)
Prepaid expenses
10,729
-
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
38,138
21,143
Cash flows provided by operating activities
(231,676)
-
Taxes paid
-
-
Net cash flows provided by operating activities
(231,676)
-
Financing activities
Proceeds from convertible loan
350,000
-
Interest paid
(14,000)
-
Proceeds from exercise of share options and warrants
156,000
-
Cash flows provided by financing activities
492,000
-
Investing Activities
Intangible assets
(43,592)
-
Cash acquired on RTO
4,260,709
-
Cash flows provided by investing activities
4,217,117
-
Increase in cash
4,477,441
-
Cash, beginning
-
-
Cash, ending
$
4,477,441
$
-
Supplemental disclosures with respect to cash flows:
Lease payments made by related parties
$
-
$
(17,750)
Intangible assets accrued through accounts payable and accrued
(138,737)
-
liabilities
Conversion of convertible debentures for common shares
(350,000)
-
Prepaid expenses allocated to share issuance costs on RTO
47,289
-
Subscription receipts converted to common shares
(4,007,500)
-
See accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements.
7
WESTBRIDGE ENERGY CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (DEFICIENCY) (Unaudited, prepared by management and expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Balance at October 7, 2020
Share Issuance Net loss for the period Balance at November 30, 2020
Westbridge common shares issued and outstanding at RTO Consideration shares issued to Georgetown Shareholders Adjustment for transaction (elimination of historical Westbridge balances) Conversion of the Convertible Debentures Adjustment for transaction (consideration transferred for Georgetown Shares) Private placement concurrent with RTO Finders Shares issuable on completion of the transaction Share issuance costs Replacement of existing Westbridge share options Replacement of existing Westbridge share warrants Options exercised Warrants exercised Loss for the period Balance at August 31, 2021
Number of Shares
Share Capital
Contributed Suplus
Deficit
Total
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
10,000
1,000
-
-
1,000
-
-
-
(21,982)
(21,982)
10,000
1,000
(21,982)
(20,982)
18,932,154
27,036,348
-
-
27,036,348
20,000,000
1,000
-
-
1,000
-
(27,037,348)
-
-
(27,037,348)
2,800,000
350,000
-
-
350,000
(10,000)
2,366,519
-
-
2,366,519
32,060,000
4,007,500
-
-
4,007,500
1,200,000
150,000
-
-
150,000
-
(47,289)
-
-
(47,289)
-
-
142,000
-
142,000
-
-
203,000
-
203,000
800,000
170,880
(90,880)
-
80,000
950,000
145,210
(69,210)
-
76,000
-
-
-
(2,850,913)
(2,850,913)
76,742,154
7,143,820
$
184,910
$
(2,872,895)
4,455,835
See accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements.
8
