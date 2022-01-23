Westbridge Energy : Financial statements of RTO acquirer
Georgetown Solar Inc
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the six months ended May 31, 2021 (Unaudited, Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
GEORGETOWN SOLAR INC
Interim Statements of Financial Position
Unaudited, expressed in Canadian Dollars
May 31,
November 30,
2021
2020
ASSETS
Current
Cash
$
320,033
$
-
Accounts receivable
1,000
1,000
GST receivable
-
825
Non-current
Right of use assets (Note 7)
28,690
32,994
TOTAL ASSETS
$
349,723
$
34,819
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 3)
$
110,604
$
21,143
Related party loan (Note 5)
40,678
17,750
Lease liabilities (Note 8)
10,662
9,974
Convertible loan (Note 5)
355,677
-
Non-current
Lease liabilities (Note 8)
6,934
6,934
Total liabilities
524,555
55,801
Shareholders' equity
Share capital (Note 4)
1,000
1,000
Retained earnings
(175,832)
(21,982)
Total shareholders' equity
(174,832)
(20,982)
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
349,723
$
34,819
Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1)
Approved on behalf of the Board:
"Stefano Romanin"
"Margaret McKenna"
Stefano Romanin, Director
Margaret McKenna, Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim financial statements.
GEORGETOWN SOLAR INC
Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
Unaudited, expressed in Canadian Dollars
For the three
For the six
months ended,
months ended,
May 31,
May 31,
2021
2021
Operating expenses
Depreciation of right of use assets
$
2,152
$
4,304
Consultancy
78,150
92,459
Office and miscellaneous
2,183
2,183
Professional fees
48,179
48,179
Operating losses
130,664
147,125
Foreign exchange loss
360
360
Interest expense
6,020
6,365
Loss and comprehensive loss
$
137,044
$
153,850
Loss per share - basic and diluted
$ 13.70
$ 15.39
Weighted average number of common shares
outstanding - basic and diluted
10,000
10,000
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim financial statements.
GEORGETOWN SOLAR INC
Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
Unaudited, expressed in Canadian Dollars
Share Capital
Number of Shares
Amount
Retained Earnings
Total
Balance at October 7, 2020
-
$ -
$ -
$
-
Share Issuance
10,000
1,000
-
1,000
Net loss for the period
-
-
(21,982)
(21,982)
Balance at November 30, 2020
10,000
$
1,000
$ (21,982)
$
(20,982)
Net loss for the period
-
-
(153,850)
(153,850)
Balance at May 31, 2021
10,000
$
1,000
$ (175,832)
$
(174,832)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim financial statements.
GEORGETOWN SOLAR INC
Statements of Cash Flows
Unaudited, expressed in Canadian Dollars
For the six months
For the period
ended, May 31,
ended November
2021
30, 2020
Operating activities
Net loss for the period
$
(153,850)
$
(21,982)
Add back: Depreciation
4,304
1,435
Add back: Interest expense
6,365
229
Changes in non-cash working capital items:
GST receivable
825
(825)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
112,389
21,143
Cash flows provided by operating activities
(29,967)
-
Financing activities
Proceeds from convertible loan
350,000
-
Cash flows provided by financing activities
350,000
-
Increase in cash
320,033
-
Cash, beginning
-
-
Cash, ending
$
320,033
$
-
Supplemental disclosures with respect to cash flows:
Lease payments made by related parties
$
-
$
(17,750)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim financial statements.
