Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Westbridge Energy Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WEB   CA9571553028

WESTBRIDGE ENERGY CORPORATION

(WEB)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 01/21 03:59:36 pm
0.29 CAD   -9.38%
04:24pWESTBRIDGE ENERGY : MD&A - English
PU
04:24pWESTBRIDGE ENERGY : Interim Financial Statement
PU
04:24pWESTBRIDGE ENERGY : Condensed interim consolidated financial statements
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Westbridge Energy : Financial statements of RTO acquirer

01/23/2022 | 05:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Georgetown Solar Inc

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the six months ended May 31, 2021 (Unaudited, Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

GEORGETOWN SOLAR INC

Interim Statements of Financial Position

Unaudited, expressed in Canadian Dollars

May 31,

November 30,

2021

2020

ASSETS

Current

Cash

$

320,033

$

-

Accounts receivable

1,000

1,000

GST receivable

-

825

Non-current

Right of use assets (Note 7)

28,690

32,994

TOTAL ASSETS

$

349,723

$

34,819

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Liabilities

Current

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 3)

$

110,604

$

21,143

Related party loan (Note 5)

40,678

17,750

Lease liabilities (Note 8)

10,662

9,974

Convertible loan (Note 5)

355,677

-

Non-current

Lease liabilities (Note 8)

6,934

6,934

Total liabilities

524,555

55,801

Shareholders' equity

Share capital (Note 4)

1,000

1,000

Retained earnings

(175,832)

(21,982)

Total shareholders' equity

(174,832)

(20,982)

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

349,723

$

34,819

Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1)

Approved on behalf of the Board:

"Stefano Romanin"

"Margaret McKenna"

Stefano Romanin, Director

Margaret McKenna, Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim financial statements.

GEORGETOWN SOLAR INC

Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

Unaudited, expressed in Canadian Dollars

For the three

For the six

months ended,

months ended,

May 31,

May 31,

2021

2021

Operating expenses

Depreciation of right of use assets

$

2,152

$

4,304

Consultancy

78,150

92,459

Office and miscellaneous

2,183

2,183

Professional fees

48,179

48,179

Operating losses

130,664

147,125

Foreign exchange loss

360

360

Interest expense

6,020

6,365

Loss and comprehensive loss

$

137,044

$

153,850

Loss per share - basic and diluted

$ 13.70

$ 15.39

Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding - basic and diluted

10,000

10,000

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim financial statements.

GEORGETOWN SOLAR INC

Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

Unaudited, expressed in Canadian Dollars

Share Capital

Number of Shares

Amount

Retained Earnings

Total

Balance at October 7, 2020

-

$ -

$ -

$

-

Share Issuance

10,000

1,000

-

1,000

Net loss for the period

-

-

(21,982)

(21,982)

Balance at November 30, 2020

10,000

$

1,000

$ (21,982)

$

(20,982)

Net loss for the period

-

-

(153,850)

(153,850)

Balance at May 31, 2021

10,000

$

1,000

$ (175,832)

$

(174,832)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim financial statements.

GEORGETOWN SOLAR INC

Statements of Cash Flows

Unaudited, expressed in Canadian Dollars

For the six months

For the period

ended, May 31,

ended November

2021

30, 2020

Operating activities

Net loss for the period

$

(153,850)

$

(21,982)

Add back: Depreciation

4,304

1,435

Add back: Interest expense

6,365

229

Changes in non-cash working capital items:

GST receivable

825

(825)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

112,389

21,143

Cash flows provided by operating activities

(29,967)

-

Financing activities

Proceeds from convertible loan

350,000

-

Cash flows provided by financing activities

350,000

-

Increase in cash

320,033

-

Cash, beginning

-

-

Cash, ending

$

320,033

$

-

Supplemental disclosures with respect to cash flows:

Lease payments made by related parties

$

-

$

(17,750)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim financial statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Westbridge Energy Corporation published this content on 23 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2022 22:33:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WESTBRIDGE ENERGY CORPORATION
04:24pWESTBRIDGE ENERGY : MD&A - English
PU
04:24pWESTBRIDGE ENERGY : Interim Financial Statement
PU
04:24pWESTBRIDGE ENERGY : Condensed interim consolidated financial statements
PU
04:14pWESTBRIDGE ENERGY : Interim Financial Statements
PU
04:04pWESTBRIDGE ENERGY : 52-109FV1 - Certification of annual filings - CFO (E)
PU
03:54pWESTBRIDGE ENERGY : Management Discussion and Analysis
PU
03:54pWESTBRIDGE ENERGY : Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
03:44pWESTBRIDGE ENERGY : Management Information Circular
PU
11:04aWESTBRIDGE ENERGY : Audited Annual Financial Statements
PU
11:04aWESTBRIDGE ENERGY : Form of Proxy
PU
More news
Chart WESTBRIDGE ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Westbridge Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Stefano Romanin Chief Executive Officer
Scott M. Kelly President & Director
Darren George Collins Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Antonio Giustino Chief Technical Officer
Paul Anthony Larkin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTBRIDGE ENERGY CORPORATION-12.12%18
NEXTERA ENERGY-11.53%162 073
ENEL S.P.A.-2.00%79 582
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-1.83%79 227
SOUTHERN COMPANY-1.12%71 865
IBERDROLA, S.A.-2.55%71 054