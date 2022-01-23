Westbridge Energy : Financial statements of RTO acquirer

Georgetown Solar Inc INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended May 31, 2021 (Unaudited, Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

GEORGETOWN SOLAR INC Interim Statements of Financial Position Unaudited, expressed in Canadian Dollars May 31, November 30, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current Cash $ 320,033 $ - Accounts receivable 1,000 1,000 GST receivable - 825 Non-current Right of use assets (Note 7) 28,690 32,994 TOTAL ASSETS $ 349,723 $ 34,819 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 3) $ 110,604 $ 21,143 Related party loan (Note 5) 40,678 17,750 Lease liabilities (Note 8) 10,662 9,974 Convertible loan (Note 5) 355,677 - Non-current Lease liabilities (Note 8) 6,934 6,934 Total liabilities 524,555 55,801 Shareholders' equity Share capital (Note 4) 1,000 1,000 Retained earnings (175,832) (21,982) Total shareholders' equity (174,832) (20,982) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 349,723 $ 34,819 Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1) Approved on behalf of the Board: "Stefano Romanin" "Margaret McKenna" Stefano Romanin, Director Margaret McKenna, Director The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim financial statements.

GEORGETOWN SOLAR INC Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss Unaudited, expressed in Canadian Dollars For the three For the six months ended, months ended, May 31, May 31, 2021 2021 Operating expenses Depreciation of right of use assets $ 2,152 $ 4,304 Consultancy 78,150 92,459 Office and miscellaneous 2,183 2,183 Professional fees 48,179 48,179 Operating losses 130,664 147,125 Foreign exchange loss 360 360 Interest expense 6,020 6,365 Loss and comprehensive loss $ 137,044 $ 153,850 Loss per share - basic and diluted $ 13.70 $ 15.39 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 10,000 10,000 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim financial statements.

GEORGETOWN SOLAR INC Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity Unaudited, expressed in Canadian Dollars Share Capital Number of Shares Amount Retained Earnings Total Balance at October 7, 2020 - $ - $ - $ - Share Issuance 10,000 1,000 - 1,000 Net loss for the period - - (21,982) (21,982) Balance at November 30, 2020 10,000 $ 1,000 $ (21,982) $ (20,982) Net loss for the period - - (153,850) (153,850) Balance at May 31, 2021 10,000 $ 1,000 $ (175,832) $ (174,832) The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim financial statements.