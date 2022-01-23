Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Westbridge Energy Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WEB   CA9571553028

WESTBRIDGE ENERGY CORPORATION

(WEB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Westbridge Energy : Form of Proxy

01/23/2022 | 11:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WESTBRIDGE ENERGY CORPORATION

Security Class

Holder Account Number

-------

Fold

Form of Proxy - Annual General Meeting to be held on Thursday, April 9, 2020 This Form of Proxy is solicited by and on behalf of Management.

Notes to proxy

  1. Every holder has the right to appoint some other person or company of their choice, who need not be a holder, to attend and act on their behalf at the meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof. If you wish to appoint a person or company other than the persons whose names are printed herein, please insert the name of your chosen proxyholder in the space provided (see reverse).
  2. If the securities are registered in the name of more than one owner (for example, joint ownership, trustees, executors, etc.), then all those registered should sign this proxy. If you are voting on behalf of a corporation or another individual you must sign this proxy with signing capacity stated, and you may be required to provide documentation evidencing your power to sign this proxy.
  3. This proxy should be signed in the exact manner as the name(s) appear(s) on the proxy.
  4. If this proxy is not dated, it will be deemed to bear the date on which it is mailed by Management to the holder.
  5. The securities represented by this proxy will be voted as directed by the holder, however, if such a direction is not made in respect of any matter, this proxy will be voted as recommended by Management.
  6. The securities represented by this proxy will be voted in favour or withheld from voting or voted against each of the matters described herein, as applicable, in accordance with the instructions of the holder, on any ballot that may be called for and, if the holder has specified a choice with respect to any matter to be acted on, the securities will be voted accordingly.
  7. This proxy confers discretionary authority in respect of amendments or variations to matters identified in the Notice of Meeting or other matters that may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.
  8. This proxy should be read in conjunction with the accompanying documentation provided by Management.

-------

Fold

Proxies submitted must be received by 10:00 AM, (Vancouver Time) on April 7, 2020.

VOTE USING THE TELEPHONE OR INTERNET 24 HOURS A DAY 7 DAYS A WEEK!

To Vote Using the Telephone

  • Call the number listed BELOW from a touch tone telephone.

1-866-732-VOTE (8683) Toll Free

To Vote Using the Internet

  • Go to the following web site: www.investorvote.com
  • Smartphone?
    Scan the QR code to vote now.

If you vote by telephone or the Internet, DO NOT mail back this proxy.

Voting by mail may be the only method for securities held in the name of a corporation or securities being voted on behalf of another individual.

Voting by mail or by Internet are the only methods by which a holder may appoint a person as proxyholder other than the Management nominees named on the reverse of this proxy. Instead of mailing this proxy, you may choose one of the two voting methods outlined above to vote this proxy.

To vote by telephone or the Internet, you will need to provide your CONTROL NUMBER listed below.

CONTROL NUMBER

Appointment of Proxyholder

I/We being holder(s) of WESTBRIDGE ENERGY CORPORATION hereby

OR

Print the name of the person you are

appoint: Paul Larkin, or failing him, Jonathan Younie,

appointing if this person is someone

other than the Chairman of the

Meeting.

as my/our proxyholder with full power of substitution and to attend, act and to vote for and on behalf of the shareholder in accordance with the following direction (or if no directions have been given, as the proxyholder sees fit) and all other matters that may properly come before the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of WESTBRIDGE ENERGY CORPORATION to be held at the Suite 615 - 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 10:00 AM, and at any adjournment or postponement thereof.

VOTING RECOMMENDATIONS ARE INDICATED BY HIGHLIGHTED TEXT OVER THE BOXES.

1. Election of Directors

Withhold

Withhold

Withhold

For

For

For

01. Darren Collins

02. Paul Larkin

03. Scott Kelly

-------

Withhold

Fold

For

2. Appointment of Auditors

Appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration.

For Against

3. Stock Option Plan

To approve the renewal of the Stock Option Plan for the Company.

For Against

4. Other Matters

To grant the proxyholder authority to vote at his/her discretion on any other business or amendment or variation to the previous resolutions.

-------

Fold

Authorized Signature(s) - This section must be completed for your

Signature(s)

Date

instructions to be executed.

I/We authorize you to act in accordance with my/our instructions set out above. I/We hereby revoke any proxy previously given with respect to the Meeting. If no voting instructions are indicated above, this Proxy will be voted as recommended by Management.

P S H Q

3 0 4 5 6 5

A R 0

Disclaimer

Westbridge Energy Corporation published this content on 23 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2022 16:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WESTBRIDGE ENERGY CORPORATION
11:04aWESTBRIDGE ENERGY : Audited Annual Financial Statements
PU
11:04aWESTBRIDGE ENERGY : Form of Proxy
PU
2021Westbridge Expands Alberta Footprint with Acquisition of 236 MW Sunnynook Solar PV Proj..
PR
2021Westbridge Expands Alberta Footprint with Acquisition of 236 MW Sunnynook Solar PV Proj..
NE
2021Westbridge Energy Corporation completed the acquisition of 75% stake in Sunnynook Solar..
CI
2021Westbridge Energy Corporation Formally Launches Operations in the United Kingdom with t..
CI
2021Westbridge Energy Corporation Appoints Antonio Giustino as Chief Technical Officer
CI
2021Westbridge Appoints Renewable Energy Veteran Antonio Giustino as CTO
NE
2021Westbridge Energy Acquires 221 MWp Texas Solar Project
NE
2021WESTBRIDGE ENERGY : Soars 20% after Reporting Purchase of 221 MWp Texas Solar Project
MT
More news
Chart WESTBRIDGE ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Westbridge Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Stefano Romanin Chief Executive Officer
Scott M. Kelly President & Director
Darren George Collins Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Antonio Giustino Chief Technical Officer
Paul Anthony Larkin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTBRIDGE ENERGY CORPORATION-12.12%18
NEXTERA ENERGY-11.53%162 073
ENEL S.P.A.-2.00%79 582
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-1.83%79 227
SOUTHERN COMPANY-1.12%71 865
IBERDROLA, S.A.-2.55%71 054