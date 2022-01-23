Westbridge Energy : Form of Proxy

Form of Proxy - Annual General Meeting to be held on Thursday, April 9, 2020 This Form of Proxy is solicited by and on behalf of Management.
Notes to proxy
Every holder has the right to appoint some other person or company of their choice, who need not be a holder, to attend and act on their behalf at the meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof. If you wish to appoint a person or company other than the persons whose names are printed herein, please insert the name of your chosen proxyholder in the space provided (see reverse).
If the securities are registered in the name of more than one owner (for example, joint ownership, trustees, executors, etc.), then all those registered should sign this proxy. If you are voting on behalf of a corporation or another individual you must sign this proxy with signing capacity stated, and you may be required to provide documentation evidencing your power to sign this proxy.
This proxy should be signed in the exact manner as the name(s) appear(s) on the proxy.
If this proxy is not dated, it will be deemed to bear the date on which it is mailed by Management to the holder.
The securities represented by this proxy will be voted as directed by the holder, however, if such a direction is not made in respect of any matter, this proxy will be voted as recommended by Management.
The securities represented by this proxy will be voted in favour or withheld from voting or voted against each of the matters described herein, as applicable, in accordance with the instructions of the holder, on any ballot that may be called for and, if the holder has specified a choice with respect to any matter to be acted on, the securities will be voted accordingly.
This proxy confers discretionary authority in respect of amendments or variations to matters identified in the Notice of Meeting or other matters that may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.
This proxy should be read in conjunction with the accompanying documentation provided by Management.
Proxies submitted must be received by 10:00 AM, (Vancouver Time) on April 7, 2020.
VOTE USING THE TELEPHONE OR INTERNET 24 HOURS A DAY 7 DAYS A WEEK!
To Vote Using the Telephone
Call the number listed BELOW from a touch tone telephone.
1-866-732-VOTE (8683) Toll Free
To Vote Using the Internet
Go to the following web site: www.investorvote.com
Smartphone?
Scan the QR code to vote now.
If you vote by telephone or the Internet, DO NOT mail back this proxy.
Voting by mail may be the only method for securities held in the name of a corporation or securities being voted on behalf of another individual.
Voting by mail or by Internet are the only methods by which a holder may appoint a person as proxyholder other than the Management nominees named on the reverse of this proxy. Instead of mailing this proxy, you may choose one of the two voting methods outlined above to vote this proxy.
To vote by telephone or the Internet, you will need to provide your CONTROL NUMBER listed below.
CONTROL NUMBER
Appointment of Proxyholder
I/We being holder(s) of WESTBRIDGE ENERGY CORPORATION hereby
OR
Print the name of the person you are
appoint: Paul Larkin, or failing him, Jonathan Younie,
appointing if this person is someone
other than the Chairman of the
Meeting.
as my/our proxyholder with full power of substitution and to attend, act and to vote for and on behalf of the shareholder in accordance with the following direction (or if no directions have been given, as the proxyholder sees fit) and all other matters that may properly come before the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of WESTBRIDGE ENERGY CORPORATION to be held at the Suite 615 - 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 10:00 AM, and at any adjournment or postponement thereof.
VOTING RECOMMENDATIONS ARE INDICATED BY HIGHLIGHTED TEXT OVER THE BOXES.
1. Election of Directors
Withhold
Withhold
Withhold
For
For
For
01. Darren Collins
02. Paul Larkin
03. Scott Kelly
Withhold
For
2. Appointment of Auditors
Appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration.
For Against
3. Stock Option Plan
To approve the renewal of the Stock Option Plan for the Company.
For Against
4. Other Matters
To grant the proxyholder authority to vote at his/her discretion on any other business or amendment or variation to the previous resolutions.
Authorized Signature(s) - This section must be completed for your
Signature(s)
Date
instructions to be executed.
I/We authorize you to act in accordance with my/our instructions set out above. I/We hereby revoke any proxy previously given with respect to the Meeting. If no voting instructions are indicated above, this Proxy will be voted as recommended by Management.
Westbridge Energy Corporation published this content on 23 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2022 16:03:03 UTC.