Westbridge Energy : Form of Proxy - English

Appointment of Proxyholder

I/We being holder(s) of securities of Westbridge Energy Corporation OR Print the name of the person you are (the "Company") hereby appoint: Scott Kelly, Chief Executive Officer, or appointing if this person is someone failing this person, Paul Larkin, Director (the "Management Nominees") other than the Management Nominees listed herein.

as my/our proxyholder with full power of substitution and to attend, act and to vote for and on behalf of the holder in accordance with the following direction (or if no directions have been given, as the proxyholder sees fit) and on all other matters that may properly come before the Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders of the Company to be held at 615 - 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 2V6, on June 22, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) and at any adjournment or postponement thereof.

VOTING RECOMMENDATIONS ARE INDICATED BY HIGHLIGHTED TEXT OVER THE BOXES.

For Against

1. Number of Directors

To set the number of Directors at five (5).

2. Election of Directors ------- Fold For Withhold For Withhold For Withhold 01. Scott Kelly 02. Paul Larkin 03. Stefano Romanin 04. Margaret McKenna 05. Marcus Yang Withhold For

3. Appointment of Auditors

Appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the Directors to fix their remuneration.

For Against

4. Approval of Stock Option Plan

To approve, with or without variation, the existing stock option plan of the Company in substantially the form of resolution set forth on page 8 of the management information circular of the Company dated as of May 17, 2021.

-------

Fold

Signature of Proxyholder Signature(s) Date

I/We authorize you to act in accordance with my/our instructions set out above. I/We hereby revoke any proxy previously given with respect to the Meeting. If no voting instructions are indicated above, and the proxy appoints the Management Nominees, this Proxy will be voted as recommended by Management.