Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Westbridge Energy Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WEB   CA9571553028

WESTBRIDGE ENERGY CORPORATION

(WEB)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 01/21 03:59:36 pm
0.29 CAD   -9.38%
04:24pWESTBRIDGE ENERGY : MD&A - English
PU
04:24pWESTBRIDGE ENERGY : Interim Financial Statement
PU
04:24pWESTBRIDGE ENERGY : Condensed interim consolidated financial statements
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Westbridge Energy : Form of Proxy - English

01/23/2022 | 05:04pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WESTBRIDGE ENERGY CORPORATION

Security Class

Holder Account Number

-------

Fold

Form of Proxy - Annual and Special Shareholders Meeting to be held on June 22, 2021

This Form of Proxy is solicited by and on behalf of Management.

Notes to proxy

  1. Every holder has the right to appoint some other person or company of their choice, who need not be a holder, to attend and act on their behalf at the meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof. If you wish to appoint a person or company other than the Management Nominees whose names are printed herein, please insert the name of your chosen proxyholder in the space provided (see reverse).
  2. If the securities are registered in the name of more than one owner (for example, joint ownership, trustees, executors, etc.), then all those registered should sign this proxy. If you are voting on behalf of a corporation or another individual you may be required to provide documentation evidencing your power to sign this proxy with signing capacity stated.
  3. This proxy should be signed in the exact manner as the name(s) appear(s) on the proxy.
  4. If a date is not inserted in the space provided on the reverse of this proxy, it will be deemed to bear the date on which it was mailed to the holder by Management.
  5. The securities represented by this proxy will be voted as directed by the holder, however, if such a direction is not made in respect of any matter, and the proxy appoints the Management Nominees listed on the reverse, this proxy will be voted as recommended by Management.
  6. The securities represented by this proxy will be voted in favour, or withheld from voting, or voted against each of the matters described herein, as applicable, in accordance with the instructions of the holder, on any ballot that may be called for. If you have specified a choice with respect to any matter to be acted on, the securities will be voted accordingly.
  7. This proxy confers discretionary authority in respect of amendments or variations to matters identified in the Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular or other matters that may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof, unless prohibited by law.

8. This proxy should be read in conjunction with the accompanying documentation provided by Management.-------

Fold

Proxies submitted must be received by 8:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) on June 18, 2021.

VOTE USING THE TELEPHONE OR INTERNET 24 HOURS A DAY 7 DAYS A WEEK!

To Vote Using the Telephone

  • Call the number listed BELOW from a touch tone telephone.

1-866-732-VOTE (8683) Toll Free

To Vote Using the Internet

  • Go to the following web site: www.investorvote.com
  • Smartphone?
    Scan the QR code to vote now.

If you vote by telephone or the Internet, DO NOT mail back this proxy.

Voting by mail may be the only method for securities held in the name of a corporation or securities being voted on behalf of another individual.

Voting by mail or by Internet are the only methods by which a holder may appoint a person as proxyholder other than the Management Nominees named on the reverse of this proxy. Instead of mailing this proxy, you may choose one of the two voting methods outlined above to vote this proxy.

To vote by telephone or the Internet, you will need to provide your CONTROL NUMBER listed below.

CONTROL NUMBER

Appointment of Proxyholder

I/We being holder(s) of securities of Westbridge Energy Corporation

OR

Print the name of the person you are

(the "Company") hereby appoint: Scott Kelly, Chief Executive Officer, or

appointing if this person is someone

failing this person, Paul Larkin, Director (the "Management Nominees")

other than the Management

Nominees listed herein.

as my/our proxyholder with full power of substitution and to attend, act and to vote for and on behalf of the holder in accordance with the following direction (or if no directions have been given, as the proxyholder sees fit) and on all other matters that may properly come before the Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders of the Company to be held at 615 - 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 2V6, on June 22, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) and at any adjournment or postponement thereof.

VOTING RECOMMENDATIONS ARE INDICATED BY HIGHLIGHTED TEXT OVER THE BOXES.

For Against

1. Number of Directors

To set the number of Directors at five (5).

2. Election of Directors

-------

Fold

For

Withhold

For

Withhold

For

Withhold

01.

Scott Kelly

02.

Paul Larkin

03. Stefano Romanin

04.

Margaret McKenna

05.

Marcus Yang

Withhold

For

3. Appointment of Auditors

Appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the Directors to fix their remuneration.

For Against

4. Approval of Stock Option Plan

To approve, with or without variation, the existing stock option plan of the Company in substantially the form of resolution set forth on page 8 of the management information circular of the Company dated as of May 17, 2021.

-------

Fold

Signature of Proxyholder

Signature(s)

Date

I/We authorize you to act in accordance with my/our instructions set out above. I/We hereby revoke any proxy previously given with respect to the Meeting. If no voting instructions are indicated above, and the proxy appoints the Management Nominees, this Proxy will be voted as recommended by Management.

Interim Financial Statements - Mark this box if you would like to receive Interim Financial Statements and accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis by mail.

Annual Financial Statements - Mark this box if you would like to receive the Annual Financial Statements and accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis by mail.

If you are not mailing back your proxy, you may register online to receive the above financial report(s) by mail at www.computershare.com/mailinglist.

P S H Q

3 2 8 2 7 4

A R 1

Disclaimer

Westbridge Energy Corporation published this content on 23 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2022 22:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WESTBRIDGE ENERGY CORPORATION
04:24pWESTBRIDGE ENERGY : MD&A - English
PU
04:24pWESTBRIDGE ENERGY : Interim Financial Statement
PU
04:24pWESTBRIDGE ENERGY : Condensed interim consolidated financial statements
PU
04:14pWESTBRIDGE ENERGY : Interim Financial Statements
PU
04:04pWESTBRIDGE ENERGY : 52-109FV1 - Certification of annual filings - CFO (E)
PU
03:54pWESTBRIDGE ENERGY : Management Discussion and Analysis
PU
03:54pWESTBRIDGE ENERGY : Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
03:44pWESTBRIDGE ENERGY : Management Information Circular
PU
11:04aWESTBRIDGE ENERGY : Audited Annual Financial Statements
PU
11:04aWESTBRIDGE ENERGY : Form of Proxy
PU
More news
Chart WESTBRIDGE ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Westbridge Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Stefano Romanin Chief Executive Officer
Scott M. Kelly President & Director
Darren George Collins Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Antonio Giustino Chief Technical Officer
Paul Anthony Larkin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTBRIDGE ENERGY CORPORATION-12.12%18
NEXTERA ENERGY-11.53%162 073
ENEL S.P.A.-2.00%79 582
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-1.83%79 227
SOUTHERN COMPANY-1.12%71 865
IBERDROLA, S.A.-2.55%71 054