Westbridge Energy : Interim financial statements/report - English

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3 (3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying un-audited interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
Vancouver, Canada
May 10, 2021
WESTBRIDGE ENERGY CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited, prepared by management and expressed in Canadian Dollars)
March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020
ASSETS
Current
Cash
$
499,737
$
390,823
Receivables
1,474
255,896
Prepaid expenses
21,449
8,841
TOTAL ASSETS
$
522,660
$
655,560
LIABILITIES
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 5)
$
57,275
$
84,357
TOTAL LIABILITIES
57,275
84,357
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY)
Capital stock (Note 6)
27,036,348
27,036,348
Currency translation adjustment
15,395
15,395
Contributed surplus (Note 6)
2,973,925
2,861,925
Deficit
(29,560,283)
(29,342,465)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY)
465,385
571,203
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
(DEFICIENCY)
$
522,660
$
655,560
Basis of operations and going concern (Note 2 )
Subsequent event (Note 9)
Approved on behalf of the Board:
"Scott Kelly"
Director
"Paul Larkin"
Director
See accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements.
5
WESTBRIDGE ENERGY CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited, prepared by management and expressed in Canadian Dollars)
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
2021
2020
EXPENSES
Consulting and administration fees (Note5)
$
31,075
$
7,500
Management fees (Note 5)
8,475
-
Office and miscellaneous
7,766
2,254
Professional fees
47,060
-
Stock-based compensation (Note 6)
112,000
-
Transfer agent and regulatory fees
9,894
660
Total expenses
(216,270)
(10,414)
OTHER ITEMS
Foreign exchange loss
(2,037)
(108)
Interest income
489
526
(1,548)
418
Income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) for the period
$
(217,818)
$
(9,996)
Basic And Diluted Income (Loss) Per Share
$
(0.01)
$
(0.00)
Weighted Average Number Of Shares Outstanding - basic and
diluted
18,932,155
8,359,293
See accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements.
6
WESTBRIDGE ENERGY CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited, prepared by management and expressed in Canadian Dollars)
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
2021
2020
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Income (loss) for the period
$
(217,818)
$
(9,996)
Items not affecting cash:
Stock-based compensation expense
112,000
-
Changes in non-cash working capital items:
(Increase) decrease in receivables
254,422
(577)
(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses
(12,608)
1,540
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued
liabilities
(27,082)
10,428
Cash used in operating activities
108,914
1,395
Change in cash during the period
108,914
1,395
Cash, beginning of the period
390,823
8,519
Cash, end of the period
$
499,737
$
9,914
During the three months ended March 31, 2021, the Company paid $Nil (2020 - $Nil) for interest and taxes.
See accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements.
7
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Westbridge Energy Corporation published this content on 23 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2022 22:03:04 UTC.