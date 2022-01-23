Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Westbridge Energy Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WEB   CA9571553028

WESTBRIDGE ENERGY CORPORATION

(WEB)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 01/21 03:59:36 pm
0.29 CAD   -9.38%
04:24pWESTBRIDGE ENERGY : MD&A - English
PU
04:24pWESTBRIDGE ENERGY : Interim Financial Statement
PU
04:24pWESTBRIDGE ENERGY : Condensed interim consolidated financial statements
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Westbridge Energy : Interim financial statements/report - English

01/23/2022 | 05:04pm EST
WESTBRIDGE ENERGY CORPORATION

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2021

NOTICE TO READER

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3 (3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying un-audited interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

Vancouver, Canada

May 10, 2021

WESTBRIDGE ENERGY CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited, prepared by management and expressed in Canadian Dollars)

March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020

ASSETS

Current

Cash

$

499,737

$

390,823

Receivables

1,474

255,896

Prepaid expenses

21,449

8,841

TOTAL ASSETS

$

522,660

$

655,560

LIABILITIES

Current

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 5)

$

57,275

$

84,357

TOTAL LIABILITIES

57,275

84,357

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY)

Capital stock (Note 6)

27,036,348

27,036,348

Currency translation adjustment

15,395

15,395

Contributed surplus (Note 6)

2,973,925

2,861,925

Deficit

(29,560,283)

(29,342,465)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY)

465,385

571,203

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(DEFICIENCY)

$

522,660

$

655,560

Basis of operations and going concern (Note 2 )

Subsequent event (Note 9)

Approved on behalf of the Board:

"Scott Kelly"

Director

"Paul Larkin"

Director

See accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements.

5

WESTBRIDGE ENERGY CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited, prepared by management and expressed in Canadian Dollars)

For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

2021

2020

EXPENSES

Consulting and administration fees (Note5)

$

31,075

$

7,500

Management fees (Note 5)

8,475

-

Office and miscellaneous

7,766

2,254

Professional fees

47,060

-

Stock-based compensation (Note 6)

112,000

-

Transfer agent and regulatory fees

9,894

660

Total expenses

(216,270)

(10,414)

OTHER ITEMS

Foreign exchange loss

(2,037)

(108)

Interest income

489

526

(1,548)

418

Income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) for the period

$

(217,818)

$

(9,996)

Basic And Diluted Income (Loss) Per Share

$

(0.01)

$

(0.00)

Weighted Average Number Of Shares Outstanding - basic and

diluted

18,932,155

8,359,293

See accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements.

6

WESTBRIDGE ENERGY CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited, prepared by management and expressed in Canadian Dollars)

For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

2021

2020

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Income (loss) for the period

$

(217,818)

$

(9,996)

Items not affecting cash:

Stock-based compensation expense

112,000

-

Changes in non-cash working capital items:

(Increase) decrease in receivables

254,422

(577)

(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses

(12,608)

1,540

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued

liabilities

(27,082)

10,428

Cash used in operating activities

108,914

1,395

Change in cash during the period

108,914

1,395

Cash, beginning of the period

390,823

8,519

Cash, end of the period

$

499,737

$

9,914

During the three months ended March 31, 2021, the Company paid $Nil (2020 - $Nil) for interest and taxes.

See accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements.

7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Westbridge Energy Corporation published this content on 23 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2022 22:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
