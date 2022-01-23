Westbridge Energy : Management Information Circular 01/23/2022 | 03:44pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields WESTBRIDGE ENERGY CORPORATION INFORMATION CIRCULAR FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON APRIL 9, 2020 This information is given as of March 2, 2020 unless otherwise noted. PERSONS MAKING THE SOLICITATION This Information Circular is furnished in connection with the solicitation of proxies by the management of WESTBRIDGE ENERGY CORPORATION (the "Company") for use at the Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") of the Shareholders of the Company, to be held on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at the time and location and for the purposes set forth in the accompanying Notice of Meeting and at any adjournment thereof. Except as noted below, the Company has distributed or made available for distribution, copies of the Notice, the Information Circular and form of proxy or voting instruction form ("VIF") (if applicable) (the "Meeting Materials") to clearing agencies, securities dealers, banks and trust companies or their nominees (collectively, the "Intermediaries") for distribution to Beneficial Shareholders (as defined below) whose Common Shares (as defined below) are held by or in custody of such Intermediaries. Such Intermediaries are required to forward such documents to Beneficial Shareholders unless a Beneficial Shareholder has waived the right to receive them. The Company is sending proxy-related materials directly to NOBOs (as defined below), through the services of its transfer agent and registrar, Computershare Investor Services Inc. The solicitation of proxies from Beneficial Shareholders will be carried out by the Intermediaries or by the Company if the names and addresses of the Beneficial Shareholders are provided by Intermediaries. The Company will pay the permitted fees and costs of Intermediaries incurred in connection with the distribution of the Meeting Materials. The Company is not relying on the notice-and-access provisions of securities laws for delivery of the Meeting Materials to registered shareholders or Beneficial Shareholders. APPOINTMENT AND REVOCATION OF PROXIES The persons named in the enclosed form of proxy are directors and/or officers of the Company. A shareholder has the right to appoint a person (who need not be a shareholder) to attend and act for such shareholder and on his, her or its behalf at the Meeting other than the persons designated in the enclosed form of proxy. Such right may be exercised by inserting in the blank space provided for that purpose the name of the desired person or by completing another proper form of proxy and, in either case, delivering the completed and executed proxy to the Company's transfer agent and registrar, Computershare Investor Services Inc., Proxy Department, by fax within North America at 1-866-249-7775, outside North America at 416-263-9524, or by mail to the 8th Floor, 100 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2Y1, not later than forty-eight (48) hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays) before the time fixed for the Meeting or any adjournment thereof, or delivering it to the chairman of the Meeting on the day of the Meeting or any adjournment thereof prior to the time of voting. A proxy must be executed by the registered shareholder or his, her or its attorney duly authorized in writing or, if the shareholder is a corporation, by an officer or attorney thereof duly authorized. Proxies given by shareholders for use at the Meeting may be revoked prior to their use: by depositing an instrument in writing executed by the shareholder or by such shareholder's attorney duly authorized in writing or, if the shareholder is a corporation, by an officer or attorney thereof duly authorized indicating the capacity under which such officer or attorney is signing: at the registered office, Suite 615 - 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2V6, at any time up to and including the last business day preceding the day of the Meeting, or if adjourned, any reconvening thereof; or with the chairman of the Meeting on the day of the Meeting or any adjournment thereof; or in any other manner permitted by law. 2 EXERCISE OF DISCRETION BY PROXIES The persons named in the accompanying form of proxy will vote the Common Shares in respect of which they are appointed in accordance with the direction of the shareholders appointing them. The Common Shares represented by the proxy will be voted or withheld from voting in accordance with the instructions of the shareholder on any ballot that may be called for and, if the shareholder specifies a choice with respect to any matter to be acted on, the Common Shares will be voted accordingly. In the absence of such direction, where the management nominees are appointed as proxyholder, such common shares will be voted in favour of the passing of the matters set out in the Notice. The form of proxy confers discretionary authority upon the persons named therein with respect to amendments or variations to matters identified in the Notice and with respect to other matters which may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment thereof. At the time of the printing of this Information Circular, the management of the Company knows of no such amendments, variations or other matters to come before the Meeting other than the matters referred to in the Notice. However, if any other matters which at present are not known to the management of the Company should properly come before the Meeting, the proxy will be voted on such matters in accordance with the best judgment of the named proxies. ADVICE TO BENEFICIAL SHAREHOLDERS Shareholders should note that only proxies deposited by shareholders whose names appear on the records of the Company as the registered holders of Common Shares, or non-objecting beneficial owners ("NOBOs") whose names has been provided to the Company's registrar and transfer agent, can be recognized and acted upon at the Meeting. The information set forth in this section is therefore of significant importance to a substantial number of shareholders who do not hold their Common Shares in their own name (referred to in this section as "Beneficial Shareholders"). If Common Shares are listed in an account statement provided to a shareholder by an Intermediary, then in almost all cases those Common Shares will not be registered in such shareholder's name on the records of the Company. Such Common Shares will more likely be registered under the name of the shareholder's Intermediary or an agent of that Intermediary. In Canada, the vast majority of such Common Shares are registered under the name of CDS & Co., as nominee for CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc., which acts as a depository for many Canadian Intermediaries. Common Shares held by Intermediaries or their nominees can only be voted for or against resolutions upon the instructions of the Beneficial Shareholder. Without specific instructions, Intermediaries are prohibited from voting Common Shares for their clients. Applicable regulatory policy requires Intermediaries to seek voting instructions from Beneficial Shareholders in advance of shareholders' meetings. Every Intermediary has its own mailing procedures and provides its own return instructions, which should be carefully followed by Beneficial Shareholders in order to ensure that their Common Shares are voted at the Meeting. Often the form of proxy supplied to a Beneficial Shareholder by its Intermediary is identical to the form of proxy provided by the Company to the Intermediaries. However, its purpose is limited to instructing the Intermediary how to vote on behalf of the Beneficial Shareholder. The majority of Intermediaries now delegate responsibility for obtaining instructions from clients to Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. ("Broadridge"). Broadridge typically mails the VIFs or proxy forms to the Beneficial Shareholders and asks the Beneficial Shareholders to return the VIFs or proxy forms to Broadridge. Broadridge then tabulates the results of all instructions received and provides appropriate instructions respecting the voting of Common Shares to be represented at the Meeting. A Beneficial Shareholder receiving a proxy or VIF from Broadridge cannot use that proxy to vote Common Shares directly at the Meeting - the proxy must be returned to Broadridge well in advance of the Meeting in order to have the Common Shares voted. Although Beneficial Shareholders may not be recognized directly at the Meeting for the purposes of voting Common Shares registered in the name of their Intermediary, a Beneficial Shareholder may attend the Meeting as proxyholder for the Intermediary and vote their Common Shares in that capacity. Should a NOBO wish to attend and vote at the Meeting in person, the NOBO must insert his or her name (or the name of the person that the NOBO wants to attend and vote on the NOBO's behalf) in the space provided on the VIF and return it to the Company or its transfer agent. If the Company receives a written request that the NOBO or its nominee be appointed as proxyholder, if management is holding a proxy with respect to common shares beneficially owned by such NOBO, the Company will arrange, without expense to the NOBO, to appoint the NOBO or its nominee as proxyholder in respect of those common shares. Under NI 54-101, unless corporate law does not allow it, if the NOBO or its nominee is appointed as proxyholder by the Company in this manner, the NOBO or its nominee, as applicable, must be given the authority to attend, vote and otherwise act for and on behalf of 3 management in respect of all matters that come before the meeting and any adjournment or postponement of the meeting. If the Company receives such instructions at least one business day before the deadline for submission of proxies, it is required to deposit the proxy within that deadline, in order to appoint the NOBO or its nominee as proxyholder. If a NOBO requests that the NOBO or its nominee be appointed as proxyholder, the NOBO or its appointed nominee, as applicable, will need to attend the meeting in person in order for the NOBOs vote to be counted. NOBOs that wish to change their vote must in sufficient time in advance of the Meeting contact their Intermediary to arrange to change their vote. NOBOs should carefully follow the instructions of their Intermediaries, including those regarding when and where to complete the VIF's that are to be returned to their Intermediaries. Should an objecting beneficial owner (an "OBO") wish to attend and vote at the Meeting in person, the OBO should insert his or her name (or the name of the person the OBO wants to attend and vote on the OBO's behalf) in the space provided for that purpose on the request for voting instructions form and return it to the OBO's Intermediary or send the Intermediary another written request that the OBO or its nominee be appointed as proxyholder. The Intermediary is required under NI 54-101 to arrange, without expense to the OBO, to appoint the OBO or its nominee as proxyholder in respect of the OBO's common shares. Under NI 54-101, unless corporate law does not allow it, if the Intermediary makes an appointment in this manner, the OBO or its nominee, as applicable, must be given authority to attend, vote and otherwise act for and on behalf of the Intermediary (who is the registered shareholder) in respect of all matters that come before the meeting and any adjournment or postponement of the meeting. An Intermediary who receives such instructions at least one business day before the deadline for submission of proxies is required to deposit the proxy within that deadline, in order to appoint the OBO or its nominee as proxyholder. If an OBO requests that an Intermediary appoint the OBO or its nominee as proxyholder, the OBO or its appointed nominee, as applicable, will need to attend the meeting in person in order for the OBOs vote to be counted. OBOs should carefully follow the instructions of their Intermediary, including those regarding when and where the completed request for voting instructions is to be delivered. Only registered shareholders have the right to revoke a proxy. OBOs who wish to change their vote must in sufficient time in advance of the Meeting, arrange for their respective intermediaries to change their vote and if necessary revoke their proxy in accordance with the revocation procedures set out above. Shareholders with questions respecting the voting of shares held through an Intermediary should contact that Intermediary for assistance. All references to shareholders in this Information Circular and the accompanying form of proxy and Notice are to shareholders of record unless specifically stated otherwise. NOTE TO NON-OBJECTING BENEFICIAL OWNERS The Meeting Materials are being sent to both registered and NOBOs. If you are a NOBO, and the Company or its agent has sent the Meeting Materials directly to you, your name and address and information about your holdings of Common Shares, have been obtained in accordance with applicable securities regulatory requirements from the Intermediary holding on your behalf. By choosing to send the Meeting Materials to you directly, the Company (and not the Intermediary holding on your behalf) has assumed responsibility for (i) delivering the Meeting Materials to you, and (ii) executing your proper voting instructions. Please return your voting instructions as specified in the request for voting instructions. VOTING SECURITIES AND PRINCIPAL HOLDERS THEREOF The authorized capital of the Company consists of an unlimited number of common shares without par value ("Common Shares"). As at March 2, 2020, 8,359,292 Common Shares were issued and outstanding. The Company has fixed the close of business on March 2, 2020 as the record date (the "Record Date") for the purposes of determining shareholders entitled to receive the Notice and vote at the Meeting. At a general meeting of the Company, on a show of hands, every Shareholder present in person shall have one vote and, on a poll, every 4 Shareholder shall have one vote for each Common Share of which he, she or it is the holder. The Company has no other classes of voting securities. In accordance with the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), the Company will prepare a list of the holders of Common Shares on the Record Date. Each holder of Common Shares named on the list will be entitled to vote the Common Shares shown opposite his, her or its name on the list at the Meeting. To the knowledge of the directors and officers of the Company, no one shareholder owns, directly or indirectly, or exercises control or direction over, shares carrying more than 10% of the voting rights attached to all outstanding shares of the Company. INTEREST OF CERTAIN PERSONS IN MATTERS TO BE ACTED UPON Other than as disclosed elsewhere in this Information Circular, none of the current directors or executive officers, no proposed nominee for election as a director, none of the persons who have been directors or executive officers since the commencement of the last completed financial year and no associate or affiliate of any of the foregoing persons has any material interest, direct or indirect, by way of beneficial ownership of securities or otherwise, in any matter to be acted upon at the Meeting, save and except for those matters pertaining to the election of directors and the Company's stock option plan. STATEMENT OF EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION For the purpose of this Information Circular: "CEO" means each individual who acted as chief executive officer of the Company or acted in a similar capacity for any part of the most recently completed financial year; "CFO" means each individual who acted as chief financial officer of the Company or acted in a similar capacity for any part of the most recently completed financial year; and "Named Executive Officer" or "NEO" means: (a) a CEO; (b) a CFO; (c) each of the Company's three most highly compensated executive officers, including any of the Company's subsidiaries, or the three most highly compensated individuals acting in a similar capacity, other than the CEO and CFO, at the end of the most recently completed financial year and whose total compensation was, individually, more than $150,000 as determined in accordance with subsection 1.3(6) of Form 51-102F6Statement of Executive Compensation, for that financial year; and (d) each individual who would be a NEO under paragraph (c) but for the fact that the individual was neither an executive officer of the Company, nor acting in a similar capacity at the end of the most recently completed financial year. During the financial years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, the Company had two Named Executive Officers, namely Darren Collins, the President and CEO, and (ii) Robert Boisjoli, the CFO. Mr. Boisjoli resigned his position as CFO on December 16, 2019 to pursue other business opportunities. Mr. Collins was appointed to replace Mr. Boisjoli as CFO on an interim basis All dollar amounts referenced herein are Canadian Dollars unless otherwise specified. Compensation Discussion and Analysis On April 9, 2019, the Company's common share listing was transferred to the NEX for failing to meet all of the Tier 2 Maintenance Requirements ("TMR"). NEX is a separate board of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") for companies previously listed on the TSXV or the Toronto Stock Exchange which have failed to maintain compliance with on‐going financial listing standards of those markets. NEX has been designed to provide a forum for the trading of publicly listed companies without businesses while they seek and undertake transactions in furtherance of a qualifying business acquisition and their reactivation on the TSXV or the Toronto Stock Exchange. The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") has established a Compensation Committee, and has adopted a written charter for the Compensation Committee. Paul Larkin and Scott Kelly are currently members of the Compensation Committee. All members of the Compensation Committee are independent directors. 5 There is no written position description for the Chair of the Compensation Committee. However, as a general statement, the Chair is responsible for setting the tone for the work of the Compensation Committee, ensuring that members have the information needed to do their jobs, overseeing the logistics of the Compensation Committee's operations, reporting to the Board on the committee's decisions and recommendations and setting the agenda for the meetings of the Compensation Committee. The Compensation Committee is responsible for assisting the Board in monitoring, reviewing and approving compensation policies and practises of the Company and its subsidiaries and administering the Company's stock option plan (the "Stock Option Plan"). With regard to the CEO, the Compensation is responsible for reviewing and approving corporate goals and objectives relevant to the CEO's compensation, evaluating the CEO's performance in light of those goals and objectives and making recommendations to the Board with respect to the CEO's compensation level based on this evaluation. In consultation with the CEO, the Compensation Committee makes recommendations to the Board on the framework of executive remuneration and its cost and on specific remuneration packages for each of the directors and officers other than the CEO, including recommendations regarding awards under equity compensation plans. All members of the Compensation Committee have direct experience which is relevant to their responsibilities as Compensation Committee members. They also have good financial understanding which allows them to assess the costs versus benefits of compensation plans. In addition, Paul Larkin has served as a director and/or officer of numerous public companies, and therefore has a good understanding of compensation programs. The members combined experience in the resource sector provides them with the understanding of the Company's success factors and risks, which is very important when determining metrics for measuring success. The Compensation Committee has the authority to engage and compensate, at the expense of the Company, any outside advisor that it determines to be necessary to permit it to carry out its duties (including compensation consultants and advisers), but it did not retain any such outside consultants or advisors during the financial years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017. General Compensation Strategy The Compensation Committee has not formally considered the implications of the risks associated with the Company's compensation policies and practices. The executive officers of the Company are compensated in a manner consistent with their respective contributions to the overall benefit of the Company, and in line with the criteria set out below. Executive compensation is based on a combination of factors, including a comparative review of information provided to the Compensation Committee by compensation consultants, recruitment agencies and auditors (if any) as well as historical precedent. The Compensation Committee has not felt it necessary to retain any compensation consultants or other compensation advisers in respect of any prior fiscal years. In the case of an oil and gas exploration company such as the Company, the ability to source and secure promising oil and gas properties, the ability to raise the necessary capital to explore such properties and maintain the Company's ongoing activities, the ability to focus the Company's resources and to appropriately allocate such resources to the benefit of the Company as a whole, the ability to ensure compliance by the Company with applicable regulatory requirements and the ability to carry on business in a sustainable manner are considered by the Compensation Committee to be of primary importance in assessing the performance of its executive officers. The Compensation Committee has not established a formal set of benchmarks or performance criteria to be met by Named Executive Officers, rather, the members of the Compensation Committee use their own assessments of the success (or otherwise) of the Company, both absolutely or in relation to companies they consider to be its peers, to determine, collectively, whether or not the executive officers are successfully achieving the Company business plan and strategy and whether they have over, or under, performed in that regard. The Compensation Committee has not established any set or formal formula for determining executive officer compensation, either as to the amount thereof or the specific mix of compensation elements. 