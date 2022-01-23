Log in
Westbridge Energy : Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

01/23/2022 | 03:54pm EST
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of WESTBRIDGE ENERGY CORPORATION (the "Company") will be held at Suite 615 - 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2V6, on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver time), for the following purposes:

  1. To receive the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, together with the auditors' reports;
  2. To elect the directors of the Company for the ensuing year;
  3. To appoint Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the auditors of the Company for the financial year ending December 31, 2019 and to authorize the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration;
  4. To consider and, if thought fit, to pass an ordinary resolution providing the annual approval of the Company's Stock Option Plan, as more particularly described in the accompanying Information Circular; and
  5. To transact such further or other business as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment or adjournments thereof.

Accompanying this Notice is an Information Circular dated March 2, 2020, a form of proxy or voting instruction form and a reply card for use by shareholders who wish to receive the Company's interim and/or annual financial statements. The accompanying Information Circular provides information relating to the matters to be addressed at the meeting and is incorporated into this Notice.

Registered shareholders who are unable to attend the Meeting in person and who wish to ensure that their shares will be voted at the Meeting are requested to complete, date and sign the enclosed form of proxy, or another suitable form of proxy and deliver it in accordance with the instructions set out in the form of proxy and in the Information Circular.

Non-registered shareholders who plan to attend the Meeting must follow the instructions set out in the form of proxy or voting instruction form to ensure that their shares will be voted at the Meeting. If you hold your shares in a brokerage account you are not a registered shareholder.

DATED at Vancouver, British Columbia, this 2nd day of March, 2020.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Darren Collins"

Darren Collins

Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

Disclaimer

Westbridge Energy Corporation published this content on 23 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2022 20:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
