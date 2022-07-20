Westbury Bancorp : WBBW June 2022 Balance Sheet and Income Statement
Westbury Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary Consolidated Balance Sheets
June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021 (In Thousands, except share data)
June 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
Assets
(Unaudited)
Cash and due from banks
$
11,231
$
10,630
Interest-earning deposits
29,721
17,527
Cash and cash equivalents
40,952
28,157
Securities available-for-sale
165,897
179,547
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost ($1,772 and $1,973 fair value at June 30, 2022
1,763
1,950
and September 30, 2021, respectively)
Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value
497
2,486
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $9,020 and $8,995 at June 30, 2022 and
695,947
665,166
September 30, 2021, respectively
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
1,534
1,491
Foreclosed real estate
-
-
Office properties and equipment, net
19,324
19,799
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
16,363
16,046
Mortgage servicing rights
143
151
Net income taxes receivable
6,058
1,914
Other assets
4,914
5,084
Total assets
$
953,792
$
921,791
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities
Deposits
$
863,389
$
812,316
Short-term advances from Federal Home Loan Bank
-
10,000
Long-term advances from Federal Home Loan Bank
-
-
Bank debt
4,679
5,000
Advance payments by borrowers for property taxes and insurance
2,308
3,492
Other liabilities
9,570
5,960
Total liabilities
879,946
836,768
Stockholders' Equity
Preferred stock $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding
-
-
Common stock $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 5,543,356 and 5,500,526
55
55
shares issued at March 31, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively
Additional paid-in capital
61,852
60,378
Retained earnings
88,521
83,006
Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) shares
(195)
(535)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(11,552)
172
Less common stock repurchased, 3,066,113 and 2,838,537 shares at cost, at March 31, 2022
(64,835)
(58,053)
and September 30, 2021, respectively
Total stockholders' equity
73,846
85,023
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
953,792
$
921,791
Westbury Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Operations
Three and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited) (In Thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Interest and dividend income:
Loans
$
6,043
$
6,220
$
18,149
$
20,067
Investments - nontaxable
112
124
340
319
Investments - taxable
605
431
1,599
1,101
Interest bearing deposits
31
17
59
66
Total interest and dividend income
6,791
6,792
20,147
21,553
Interest expense:
Deposits
185
302
654
1,083
Short-term advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank
2
-
2
-
Long-term advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank
-
-
-
-
Bank debt
40
27
120
147
Total interest expense
227
329
776
1,230
Net interest income before provision for loan losses
6,564
6,463
19,371
20,323
Provision for loan losses
-
500
-
1,050
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
6,564
5,963
19,371
19,273
Noninterest income:
Service fees on deposit accounts
946
899
2,778
2,611
Gain on sales of loans, net
135
550
850
2,967
Servicing fee income (loss), net of amortization and impairment
55
(50)
39
(72)
Gain on sales of securities
(53)
-
100
299
Gain on sales of other assets
-
611
-
624
Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
104
102
317
312
Rental income from real estate operations
128
237
385
726
Other income
113
229
406
375
Total noninterest income
1,428
2,578
4,875
7,842
Noninterest expenses:
Compensation and employee benefits
3,189
3,050
9,408
9,065
Occupancy, furniture and equipment
585
652
1,773
1,882
Data processing
852
812
2,476
2,353
Accounting, legal and other professional fees
146
159
497
610
FDIC insurance premiums
78
61
259
241
Other expenses
737
818
2,164
2,877
Total noninterest expenses
5,587
5,552
16,577
17,028
Income before income tax expense
2,405
2,989
7,669
10,087
Income tax expense
693
859
2,154
2,831
Net income
$
1,712
$
2,130
$
5,515
$
7,256
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.67
$
0.82
$
2.18
$
2.82
Diluted
$
0.63
$
0.78
$
2.03
$
2.70
Disclaimer
Westbury Bancorp Inc. published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 21:23:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
