Westbury Bancorp : WBBW June 2022 Balance Sheet and Income Statement

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary Consolidated Balance Sheets

June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021 (In Thousands, except share data)

June 30, September 30,

2022 2021

Assets (Unaudited)

Cash and due from banks $ 11,231 $ 10,630

Interest-earning deposits 29,721 17,527

Cash and cash equivalents 40,952 28,157

Securities available-for-sale 165,897 179,547

Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost ($1,772 and $1,973 fair value at June 30, 2022 1,763 1,950

and September 30, 2021, respectively)

Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value 497 2,486

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $9,020 and $8,995 at June 30, 2022 and 695,947 665,166

September 30, 2021, respectively

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 1,534 1,491

Foreclosed real estate - -

Office properties and equipment, net 19,324 19,799

Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 16,363 16,046

Mortgage servicing rights 143 151

Net income taxes receivable 6,058 1,914

Other assets 4,914 5,084

Total assets $ 953,792 $ 921,791

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Liabilities

Deposits $ 863,389 $ 812,316

Short-term advances from Federal Home Loan Bank - 10,000

Long-term advances from Federal Home Loan Bank - -

Bank debt 4,679 5,000

Advance payments by borrowers for property taxes and insurance 2,308 3,492

Other liabilities 9,570 5,960

Total liabilities 879,946 836,768

Stockholders' Equity

Preferred stock $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding - -

Common stock $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 5,543,356 and 5,500,526 55 55

shares issued at March 31, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively

Additional paid-in capital 61,852 60,378

Retained earnings 88,521 83,006

Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) shares (195) (535)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (11,552) 172

Less common stock repurchased, 3,066,113 and 2,838,537 shares at cost, at March 31, 2022 (64,835) (58,053)

and September 30, 2021, respectively

Total stockholders' equity 73,846 85,023