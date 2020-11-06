Log in
WESTELL TECHNOLOGIES

(WSTL)
Westell Technologies : XBRL Q2 2021

11/06/2020 | 05:22pm EST

Quarterly report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

Document and Entity Information

Document and Entity Information - shares
6 Months Ended
Entity Central Index Key 0001002135
Current Fiscal Year End Date --03-31
Amendment Flag false
Document Fiscal Year Focus 2021
Document Fiscal Period Focus Q2
Document Type 10-Q
Document Quarterly Report true
Document Period End Date Sep. 30, 2020
Document Transition Report false
Entity File Number 0-27266
Entity Registrant Name Westell Technologies, Inc.
Entity Incorporation, State or Country Code DE
Entity Tax Identification Number 36-3154957
Entity Address, Address Line One 750 North Commons Drive
Entity Address, City or Town Aurora
Entity Address, State or Province IL
Entity Address, Postal Zip Code 60504
City Area Code 630
Local Phone Number 898-2500
Entity Current Reporting Status Yes
Entity Interactive Data Current Yes
Entity Filer Category Non-accelerated Filer
Entity Small Business true
Entity Emerging Growth Company false
Entity Shell Company false
Class A Common Stock
Entity Common Stock, Shares Outstanding 7,523,715
Class B Common Stock
Entity Common Stock, Shares Outstanding 3,484,287

Disclaimer

Westell Technologies Inc. published this content on 23 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2020 22:21:04 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 30,0 M - -
Net income 2020 -10,1 M - -
Net cash 2020 20,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,20x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 11,1 M 11,1 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,14x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,27x
Nbr of Employees 102
Free-Float 50,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Duitsman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kirk R. Brannock Chairman
Jeniffer L. Jaynes Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Controller
Robert C. Penny Independent Director
Robert W. Foskett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTELL TECHNOLOGIES0.00%11
APPLE INC.62.14%2 023 724
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.7.71%359 532
XIAOMI CORPORATION132.84%75 391
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD13.83%19 780
FITBIT, INC.7.15%1 899
