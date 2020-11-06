Westell Technologies : XBRL Q2 2021
11/06/2020 | 05:22pm EST
Quarterly report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)
Document and Entity Information
Document and Entity Information - shares
6 Months Ended
Entity Central Index Key
0001002135
Current Fiscal Year End Date
--03-31
Amendment Flag
false
Document Fiscal Year Focus
2021
Document Fiscal Period Focus
Q2
Document Type
10-Q
Document Quarterly Report
true
Document Period End Date
Sep. 30, 2020
Document Transition Report
false
Entity File Number
0-27266
Entity Registrant Name
Westell Technologies, Inc.
Entity Incorporation, State or Country Code
DE
Entity Tax Identification Number
36-3154957
Entity Address, Address Line One
750 North Commons Drive
Entity Address, City or Town
Aurora
Entity Address, State or Province
IL
Entity Address, Postal Zip Code
60504
City Area Code
630
Local Phone Number
898-2500
Entity Current Reporting Status
Yes
Entity Interactive Data Current
Yes
Entity Filer Category
Non-accelerated Filer
Entity Small Business
true
Entity Emerging Growth Company
false
Entity Shell Company
false
Class A Common Stock
Entity Common Stock, Shares Outstanding
7,523,715
Class B Common Stock
Entity Common Stock, Shares Outstanding
3,484,287
Sales 2020
30,0 M
-
-
Net income 2020
-10,1 M
-
-
Net cash 2020
20,3 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
-1,20x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
11,1 M
11,1 M
-
EV / Sales 2019
0,14x
EV / Sales 2020
-0,27x
Nbr of Employees
102
Free-Float
50,2%
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.