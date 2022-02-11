Westell Technologies : Financial Disclosure Q3 2022

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines Westell Technologies, Inc. 750 North Commons Drive Aurora, IL 60504 _______________________________ 898-2500 www.westell.com info@westell.com SIC Code: 3661 QuarterlyReport For the Period Ending: December 31, 2021 (the "Reporting Period") As of December 31, 2021 (the current reporting period), the number of shares outstanding of our Class A Common Stock was: 7,703,250and the number of shares outstanding of our Class B Common Stock was: 3,484,287. As of September 30, 2021, (the previous reporting period), the number of shares outstanding of our Class A Common Stock was: 7,679,091and the number of shares outstanding of our Class B Common Stock was: 3,484,287. As of March 31, 2021, (the most recent completed fiscal year end date), the number of shares outstanding of our Class A Common Stock was: 7,521,271and the number of shares outstanding of our Class B Common Stock was: 3,484,287. Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934): Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period: Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period: Yes: ☐ No: ☒ "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in: Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities; The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets; A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation. 1

Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any) In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes. Westell Technologies, Inc. (Formerly known as Electronic Information Technologies, Inc. Name changed on 10/12/1995.) The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive): Issuer is a Corporation incorporated in the State of Delaware on 10/29/1980. Current standing: Active. Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception: None. List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months: None. The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office: 750 North Commons Drive, Aurora, IL 60504 The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business: Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☒ Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years? Yes: ☐ No: ☒ If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below: None. 2) Security Information Trading symbol: WSTL Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Class A Common Stock CUSIP: 957541303 Par or stated value: par value: $0.01 per share Total shares authorized: 109,000,000 as of date: December 31, 2021 Total shares outstanding: 7,703,250 as of date: December 31, 2021 Number of shares in the Public Float2: 6,885,987 as of date: December 31, 2021 Total number of shareholders of record: 76for Class A Common Stock as of date: December 31, 2021and 4for Class B Common Stock as of date: December 31, 2021 All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any): The Company does not have any additional classes of publicly traded securities, but we do have the following additional classes of securities that are not publicly traded: "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons. 2

Trading symbol: N/A Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Class B Common Stock(1) CUSIP: N/A Par or stated value: par value: $0.01 per share Total shares authorized: 25,000,000 as of date: December 31, 2021 Total shares outstanding: 3,484,287 as of date: December 31, 2021 Class A Common Stock is freely transferable. Class B Common Stock is transferable only to certain transferees but is convertible into Class A Common Stock on a share-for-share basis. Holders of Class A Common Stock have one vote per share and holders of Class B Common Stock have four votes per share. Trading symbol: N/A Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Preferred Stock CUSIP: N/A Par or stated value: par value: $0.01 per share Total shares authorized: 1,000,000 as of date: December 31, 2021 Total shares outstanding: None as of date: December 31, 2021 Transfer Agent Name: Broadridge Corporate Issuer Solutions, Inc. Phone: (855) 449-0975 Email: Shareholder@broadridge.com Address: 1155 Long Island Avenue, Englewood, NY 11717 Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: ☒ No: ☐ Issuance History The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period. Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events. A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐ To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act. 3

Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent Fiscal Year End: Opening Balance *Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed. Date 03/31/2019 Class A Common: 11,909,979 Class B Common: 3,484,287 Preferred: 0 Date of Transaction Number of Class of Value of Were the Individual/ Entity Reason for share Restricted or Exemption Transaction type (e.g. new Shares Securities shares shares Shares were issuance (e.g. for Unrestricted or issuance, Issued (or issued issued at issued to cash or debt as of this Registration cancellation, cancelled) ($/per a discount (entities must conversion) filing. Type. shares share) at to market have individual -OR- returned to Issuance price at with voting / Nature of treasury) (1) the time investment Services of control Provided issuance? disclosed). (Yes/No) 4/1/2019 New 19,792 Class A $2.16 No Thomas P. Employee Unrestricted S-8 issuance Minichiello Compensation 4/1/2019 Shares (6,847) Class A $2.16 No Thomas P. Repurchase for Unrestricted S-8 returned to Minichiello tax withholdings Treasury 4/1/2019 New 3,750 Class A $2.16 No Jeniffer L. Employee Unrestricted S-8 issuance Jaynes Compensation 4/1/2019 Shares (1,297) Class A $2.16 No Jeniffer L. Repurchase for Unrestricted S-8 returned to Jaynes tax withholdings Treasury 4/1/2019 New 6,667 Class A $2.16 No Jesse Employee Unrestricted S-8 issuance Swartwood Compensation 4/1/2019 Shares (2,306) Class A $2.16 No Jesse Repurchase for Unrestricted S-8 returned to Swartwood tax withholdings Treasury 4/1/2019 New 87,734 Class A $2.16 No Employee(s) Employee Unrestricted S-8 issuance Compensation 4/1/2019 Shares (29,788) Class A $2.16 No Employee(s) Repurchase for Unrestricted S-8 returned to tax withholdings Treasury 4/2/2019 New 4,000 Class A $2.20 No Thomas P. Employee Unrestricted S-8 issuance Minichiello Compensation 4/2/2019 Shares (1,384) Class A $2.20 No Thomas P. Repurchase for Unrestricted S-8 returned to Minichiello tax withholdings Treasury 4/2/2019 New 3,833 Class A $2.20 No Jeniffer L. Employee Unrestricted S-8 issuance Jaynes Compensation 4/2/2019 Shares (1,326) Class A $2.20 No Jeniffer L. Repurchase for Unrestricted S-8 returned to Jaynes tax withholdings Treasury 4/2/2019 New 8,333 Class A $2.20 No Jesse Employee Unrestricted S-8 issuance Swartwood Compensation 4