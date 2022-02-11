Log in
Westell Technologies : Financial Disclosure Q3 2022

Westell Technologies : Financial Disclosure Q3 2022

02/11/2022 | 05:32pm EST
Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines

Westell Technologies, Inc.

750 North Commons Drive

Aurora, IL 60504

_______________________________

  1. 898-2500www.westell.com info@westell.com SIC Code: 3661

QuarterlyReport

For the Period Ending: December 31, 2021

(the "Reporting Period")

As of December 31, 2021 (the current reporting period), the number of shares outstanding of our Class A Common Stock was: 7,703,250and the number of shares outstanding of our Class B Common Stock was: 3,484,287.

As of September 30, 2021, (the previous reporting period), the number of shares outstanding of our Class A Common Stock was: 7,679,091and the number of shares outstanding of our Class B Common Stock was: 3,484,287.

As of March 31, 2021, (the most recent completed fiscal year end date), the number of shares outstanding of our Class A Common Stock was: 7,521,271and the number of shares outstanding of our Class B Common Stock was: 3,484,287.

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes:

No:

Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:

Yes:

No:

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:

Yes:

No:

  • "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:
  1. Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;
  2. The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;
  3. A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or
  4. The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.

1

  1. Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.

Westell Technologies, Inc. (Formerly known as Electronic Information Technologies, Inc. Name changed on 10/12/1995.)

The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):

Issuer is a Corporation incorporated in the State of Delaware on 10/29/1980. Current standing: Active.

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:

None.

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:

None.

The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:

750 North Commons Drive, Aurora, IL 60504

The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:

Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address:

Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?

Yes:

No:

If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:

None.

2)

Security Information

Trading symbol:

WSTL

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

Class A Common Stock

CUSIP:

957541303

Par or stated value:

par value: $0.01 per share

Total shares authorized:

109,000,000

as of date: December 31, 2021

Total shares outstanding:

7,703,250

as of date: December 31, 2021

Number of shares in the Public Float2:

6,885,987

as of date: December 31, 2021

Total number of shareholders of record:

76for Class A Common Stock as of date: December 31, 2021and

4for Class B Common Stock as of date: December 31, 2021

All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):

The Company does not have any additional classes of publicly traded securities, but we do have the following additional classes of securities that are not publicly traded:

  • "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.

2

Trading symbol:

N/A

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

Class B Common Stock(1)

CUSIP:

N/A

Par or stated value:

par value: $0.01 per share

Total shares authorized:

25,000,000

as of date: December 31, 2021

Total shares outstanding:

3,484,287

as of date: December 31, 2021

  1. Class A Common Stock is freely transferable. Class B Common Stock is transferable only to certain transferees but is convertible into Class A Common Stock on a share-for-share basis. Holders of Class A Common Stock have one vote per share and holders of Class B Common Stock have four votes per share.

Trading symbol:

N/A

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

Preferred Stock

CUSIP:

N/A

Par or stated value:

par value: $0.01 per share

Total shares authorized:

1,000,000

as of date: December 31, 2021

Total shares outstanding:

None

as of date: December 31, 2021

Transfer Agent

Name:

Broadridge Corporate Issuer Solutions, Inc.

Phone:

(855) 449-0975

Email:

Shareholder@broadridge.com

Address: 1155 Long Island Avenue, Englewood, NY 11717

Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3

Yes:

No:

  1. Issuance History

The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.

Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.

A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares

Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods:

  • To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.

3

Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent

Fiscal Year End:

Opening Balance

*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.

Date 03/31/2019

Class A Common: 11,909,979

Class B Common: 3,484,287

Preferred: 0

Date of

Transaction

Number of

Class of

Value of

Were the

Individual/ Entity

Reason for share

Restricted or

Exemption

Transaction

type (e.g. new

Shares

Securities

shares

shares

Shares were

issuance (e.g. for

Unrestricted

or

issuance,

Issued (or

issued

issued at

issued to

cash or debt

as of this

Registration

cancellation,

cancelled)

($/per

a discount

(entities must

conversion)

filing.

Type.

shares

share) at

to market

have individual

-OR-

returned to

Issuance

price at

with voting /

Nature of

treasury)

(1)

the time

investment

Services

of

control

Provided

issuance?

disclosed).

(Yes/No)

4/1/2019

New

19,792

Class A

$2.16

No

Thomas P.

Employee

Unrestricted

S-8

issuance

Minichiello

Compensation

4/1/2019

Shares

(6,847)

Class A

$2.16

No

Thomas P.

Repurchase for

Unrestricted

S-8

returned to

Minichiello

tax withholdings

Treasury

4/1/2019

New

3,750

Class A

$2.16

No

Jeniffer L.

Employee

Unrestricted

S-8

issuance

Jaynes

Compensation

4/1/2019

Shares

(1,297)

Class A

$2.16

No

Jeniffer L.

Repurchase for

Unrestricted

S-8

returned to

Jaynes

tax withholdings

Treasury

4/1/2019

New

6,667

Class A

$2.16

No

Jesse

Employee

Unrestricted

S-8

issuance

Swartwood

Compensation

4/1/2019

Shares

(2,306)

Class A

$2.16

No

Jesse

Repurchase for

Unrestricted

S-8

returned to

Swartwood

tax withholdings

Treasury

4/1/2019

New

87,734

Class A

$2.16

No

Employee(s)

Employee

Unrestricted

S-8

issuance

Compensation

4/1/2019

Shares

(29,788)

Class A

$2.16

No

Employee(s)

Repurchase for

Unrestricted

S-8

returned to

tax withholdings

Treasury

4/2/2019

New

4,000

Class A

$2.20

No

Thomas P.

Employee

Unrestricted

S-8

issuance

Minichiello

Compensation

4/2/2019

Shares

(1,384)

Class A

$2.20

No

Thomas P.

Repurchase for

Unrestricted

S-8

returned to

Minichiello

tax withholdings

Treasury

4/2/2019

New

3,833

Class A

$2.20

No

Jeniffer L.

Employee

Unrestricted

S-8

issuance

Jaynes

Compensation

4/2/2019

Shares

(1,326)

Class A

$2.20

No

Jeniffer L.

Repurchase for

Unrestricted

S-8

returned to

Jaynes

tax withholdings

Treasury

4/2/2019

New

8,333

Class A

$2.20

No

Jesse

Employee

Unrestricted

S-8

issuance

Swartwood

Compensation

4

Date of

Transaction

Number of

Class of

Value of

Were the

Individual/ Entity

Reason for share

Restricted or

Exemption

Transaction

type (e.g. new

Shares

Securities

shares

shares

Shares were

issuance (e.g. for

Unrestricted

or

issuance,

Issued (or

issued

issued at

issued to

cash or debt

as of this

Registration

cancellation,

cancelled)

($/per

a discount

(entities must

conversion)

filing.

Type.

shares

share) at

to market

have individual

-OR-

returned to

Issuance

price at

with voting /

Nature of

treasury)

(1)

the time

investment

Services

of

control

Provided

issuance?

disclosed).

(Yes/No)

4/2/2019

Shares

(2,883)

Class A

$2.20

No

Jesse

Repurchase for

Unrestricted

S-8

returned to

Swartwood

tax withholdings

Treasury

4/2/2019

New

54,651

Class A

$2.20

No

Employee(s)

Employee

Unrestricted

S-8

issuance

Compensation

4/2/2019

Shares

(18,802)

Class A

$2.20

No

Employee(s)

Repurchase for

Unrestricted

S-8

returned to

tax withholdings

Treasury

4/23/2019

New

16,666

Class A

$2.12

No

Employee(s)

Employee

Unrestricted

S-8

issuance

Compensation

4/23/2019

Shares

(5,766)

Class A

$2.12

No

Employee(s)

Repurchase for

Unrestricted

S-8

returned to

tax withholdings

Treasury

5/1/2019

New

9,375

Class A

$2.14

No

Thomas P.

Employee

Unrestricted

S-8

issuance

Minichiello

Compensation

5/1/2019

Shares

(2,662)

Class A

$2.14

No

Thomas P.

Repurchase for

Unrestricted

S-8

returned to

Minichiello

tax withholdings

Treasury

5/21/2019

New

16,666

Class A

$2.10

No

Alfred S. John

Employee

Unrestricted

S-8

issuance

Compensation

5/21/2019

Shares

(4,733)

Class A

$2.10

No

Alfred S. John

Repurchase for

Unrestricted

S-8

returned to

tax withholdings

Treasury

5/31/2019

New

5,000

Class A

$1.77

No

Alfred S. John

Employee

Unrestricted

S-8

issuance

Compensation

5/31/2019

Shares

(1,420)

Class A

$1.77

No

Alfred S. John

Repurchase for

Unrestricted

S-8

returned to

tax withholdings

Treasury

6/18/2019

New

2,500

Class A

$1.72

No

Timothy L.

Board

Unrestricted

S-8

issuance

Duitsman

Compensation

6/26/2019

New

5,000

Class A

$1.77

No

Employee(s)

Employee

Unrestricted

S-8

issuance

Compensation

6/26/2019

Shares

(1,722)

Class A

$1.77

No

Employee(s)

Repurchase for

Unrestricted

S-8

returned to

tax withholdings

Treasury

7/17/2019

New

2,333

Class A

$1.83

No

Employee(s)

Employee

Unrestricted

S-8

issuance

Compensation

5

Disclaimer

Westell Technologies Inc. published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29,9 M - -
Net income 2021 -2,73 M - -
Net cash 2021 12,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,81x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13,9 M 13,9 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -0,27x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,14x
Nbr of Employees 96
Free-Float -
Chart WESTELL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Westell Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Timothy Duitsman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeniffer L. Jaynes Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Kirk R. Brannock Chairman
Robert C. Penny Independent Director
Robert W. Foskett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTELL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-10.71%14
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-13.41%231 420
ERICSSON16.85%42 214
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-11.60%39 047
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-18.34%37 472
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-4.95%35 666