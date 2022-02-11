Westell Technologies : Financial Disclosure Q3 2022

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines
Westell Technologies, Inc.
750 North Commons Drive
Aurora, IL 60504
_______________________________
898-2500www.westell.com info@westell.com SIC Code: 3661
QuarterlyReport
For the Period Ending: December 31, 2021
(the "Reporting Period")
As of December 31, 2021 (the current reporting period), the number of shares outstanding of our Class A Common Stock was: 7,703,250and the number of shares outstanding of our Class B Common Stock was: 3,484,287.
As of September 30, 2021, (the previous reporting period), the number of shares outstanding of our Class A Common Stock was: 7,679,091and the number of shares outstanding of our Class B Common Stock was: 3,484,287.
As of March 31, 2021, (the most recent completed fiscal year end date), the number of shares outstanding of our Class A Common Stock was: 7,521,271and the number of shares outstanding of our Class B Common Stock was: 3,484,287.
Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
"Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:
Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;
The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;
A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or
The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.
1
Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)
In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.
Westell Technologies, Inc. (Formerly known as Electronic Information Technologies, Inc. Name changed on 10/12/1995.)
The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):
Issuer is a Corporation incorporated in the State of Delaware on 10/29/1980. Current standing: Active.
Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:
None.
List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:
None.
The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:
750 North Commons Drive, Aurora, IL 60504
The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:
Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☒
Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:
None.
2)
Security Information
Trading symbol:
WSTL
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
Class A Common Stock
CUSIP:
957541303
Par or stated value:
par value: $0.01 per share
Total shares authorized:
109,000,000
as of date: December 31, 2021
Total shares outstanding:
7,703,250
as of date: December 31, 2021
Number of shares in the Public Float2:
6,885,987
as of date: December 31, 2021
Total number of shareholders of record:
76for Class A Common Stock as of date: December 31, 2021and
4for Class B Common Stock as of date: December 31, 2021
All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):
The Company does not have any additional classes of publicly traded securities, but we do have the following additional classes of securities that are not publicly traded:
"Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.
2
Trading symbol:
N/A
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
Class B Common Stock(1)
CUSIP:
N/A
Par or stated value:
par value: $0.01 per share
Total shares authorized:
25,000,000
as of date: December 31, 2021
Total shares outstanding:
3,484,287
as of date: December 31, 2021
Class A Common Stock is freely transferable. Class B Common Stock is transferable only to certain transferees but is convertible into Class A Common Stock on a share-for-share basis. Holders of Class A Common Stock have one vote per share and holders of Class B Common Stock have four votes per share.
Trading symbol:
N/A
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
Preferred Stock
CUSIP:
N/A
Par or stated value:
par value: $0.01 per share
Total shares authorized:
1,000,000
as of date: December 31, 2021
Total shares outstanding:
None
as of date: December 31, 2021
Transfer Agent
Name:
Broadridge Corporate Issuer Solutions, Inc.
Phone:
(855) 449-0975
Email:
Shareholder@broadridge.com
Address: 1155 Long Island Avenue, Englewood, NY 11717
Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3
Yes: ☒
No: ☐
Issuance History
The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.
Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.
A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares
Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐
To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.
3
Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent
Fiscal Year End:
Opening Balance
*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.
Date 03/31/2019
Class A Common: 11,909,979
Class B Common: 3,484,287
Preferred: 0
Date of
Transaction
Number of
Class of
Value of
Were the
Individual/ Entity
Reason for share
Restricted or
Exemption
Transaction
type (e.g. new
Shares
Securities
shares
shares
Shares were
issuance (e.g. for
Unrestricted
or
issuance,
Issued (or
issued
issued at
issued to
cash or debt
as of this
Registration
cancellation,
cancelled)
($/per
a discount
(entities must
conversion)
filing.
Type.
shares
share) at
to market
have individual
-OR-
returned to
Issuance
price at
with voting /
Nature of
treasury)
(1)
the time
investment
Services
of
control
Provided
issuance?
disclosed).
(Yes/No)
4/1/2019
New
19,792
Class A
$2.16
No
Thomas P.
Employee
Unrestricted
S-8
issuance
Minichiello
Compensation
4/1/2019
Shares
(6,847)
Class A
$2.16
No
Thomas P.
Repurchase for
Unrestricted
S-8
returned to
Minichiello
tax withholdings
Treasury
4/1/2019
New
3,750
Class A
$2.16
No
Jeniffer L.
Employee
Unrestricted
S-8
issuance
Jaynes
Compensation
4/1/2019
Shares
(1,297)
Class A
$2.16
No
Jeniffer L.
Repurchase for
Unrestricted
S-8
returned to
Jaynes
tax withholdings
Treasury
4/1/2019
New
6,667
Class A
$2.16
No
Jesse
Employee
Unrestricted
S-8
issuance
Swartwood
Compensation
4/1/2019
Shares
(2,306)
Class A
$2.16
No
Jesse
Repurchase for
Unrestricted
S-8
returned to
Swartwood
tax withholdings
Treasury
4/1/2019
New
87,734
Class A
$2.16
No
Employee(s)
Employee
Unrestricted
S-8
issuance
Compensation
4/1/2019
Shares
(29,788)
Class A
$2.16
No
Employee(s)
Repurchase for
Unrestricted
S-8
returned to
tax withholdings
Treasury
4/2/2019
New
4,000
Class A
$2.20
No
Thomas P.
Employee
Unrestricted
S-8
issuance
Minichiello
Compensation
4/2/2019
Shares
(1,384)
Class A
$2.20
No
Thomas P.
Repurchase for
Unrestricted
S-8
returned to
Minichiello
tax withholdings
Treasury
4/2/2019
New
3,833
Class A
$2.20
No
Jeniffer L.
Employee
Unrestricted
S-8
issuance
Jaynes
Compensation
4/2/2019
Shares
(1,326)
Class A
$2.20
No
Jeniffer L.
Repurchase for
Unrestricted
S-8
returned to
Jaynes
tax withholdings
Treasury
4/2/2019
New
8,333
Class A
$2.20
No
Jesse
Employee
Unrestricted
S-8
issuance
Swartwood
Compensation
4
Date of
Transaction
Number of
Class of
Value of
Were the
Individual/ Entity
Reason for share
Restricted or
Exemption
Transaction
type (e.g. new
Shares
Securities
shares
shares
Shares were
issuance (e.g. for
Unrestricted
or
issuance,
Issued (or
issued
issued at
issued to
cash or debt
as of this
Registration
cancellation,
cancelled)
($/per
a discount
(entities must
conversion)
filing.
Type.
shares
share) at
to market
have individual
-OR-
returned to
Issuance
price at
with voting /
Nature of
treasury)
(1)
the time
investment
Services
of
control
Provided
issuance?
disclosed).
(Yes/No)
4/2/2019
Shares
(2,883)
Class A
$2.20
No
Jesse
Repurchase for
Unrestricted
S-8
returned to
Swartwood
tax withholdings
Treasury
4/2/2019
New
54,651
Class A
$2.20
No
Employee(s)
Employee
Unrestricted
S-8
issuance
Compensation
4/2/2019
Shares
(18,802)
Class A
$2.20
No
Employee(s)
Repurchase for
Unrestricted
S-8
returned to
tax withholdings
Treasury
4/23/2019
New
16,666
Class A
$2.12
No
Employee(s)
Employee
Unrestricted
S-8
issuance
Compensation
4/23/2019
Shares
(5,766)
Class A
$2.12
No
Employee(s)
Repurchase for
Unrestricted
S-8
returned to
tax withholdings
Treasury
5/1/2019
New
9,375
Class A
$2.14
No
Thomas P.
Employee
Unrestricted
S-8
issuance
Minichiello
Compensation
5/1/2019
Shares
(2,662)
Class A
$2.14
No
Thomas P.
Repurchase for
Unrestricted
S-8
returned to
Minichiello
tax withholdings
Treasury
5/21/2019
New
16,666
Class A
$2.10
No
Alfred S. John
Employee
Unrestricted
S-8
issuance
Compensation
5/21/2019
Shares
(4,733)
Class A
$2.10
No
Alfred S. John
Repurchase for
Unrestricted
S-8
returned to
tax withholdings
Treasury
5/31/2019
New
5,000
Class A
$1.77
No
Alfred S. John
Employee
Unrestricted
S-8
issuance
Compensation
5/31/2019
Shares
(1,420)
Class A
$1.77
No
Alfred S. John
Repurchase for
Unrestricted
S-8
returned to
tax withholdings
Treasury
6/18/2019
New
2,500
Class A
$1.72
No
Timothy L.
Board
Unrestricted
S-8
issuance
Duitsman
Compensation
6/26/2019
New
5,000
Class A
$1.77
No
Employee(s)
Employee
Unrestricted
S-8
issuance
Compensation
6/26/2019
Shares
(1,722)
Class A
$1.77
No
Employee(s)
Repurchase for
Unrestricted
S-8
returned to
tax withholdings
Treasury
7/17/2019
New
2,333
Class A
$1.83
No
Employee(s)
Employee
Unrestricted
S-8
issuance
Compensation
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Westell Technologies Inc. published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 22:31:03 UTC.