  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Westell Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WSTL   US9575413037

WESTELL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(WSTL)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  09:56:01 2023-04-17 am EDT
1.770 USD   -0.28%
Westell Technologies : and Tilson Network Operations Center (NOC) Partner to Deliver Enhanced 24/7 Intelligent Site Management
PU
02/10Westell Technologies, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022
CI
2022Westell Technologies, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Westell Technologies : and Tilson Network Operations Center (NOC) Partner to Deliver Enhanced 24/7 Intelligent Site Management

04/18/2023 | 01:58pm EDT
Westell and Tilson Network Operations Center (NOC) Partner to Deliver Enhanced 24/7 Intelligent Site Management
April 18, 2023

Westell's Intelligent Site Management provides remote monitoring hardware solutions (Remote Terminal Units / RTU) for access to site intelligence at your network's edge. Tilson's Network Operations Center (NOC) provides industry-leading network monitoring and maintenance to ensure reliable network performance.

Together, our services deliver enhanced 24/7 monitoring and insight into each of your sites, helping you avoid incidents before they happen.

Read the Full Article


Released April 18, 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Westell Technologies Inc. published this content on 18 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2023 17:57:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 38,0 M - -
Net income 2022 3,87 M - -
Net cash 2022 13,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,81x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 20,4 M 20,4 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -0,14x
EV / Sales 2022 0,04x
Nbr of Employees 96
Free-Float 30,6%
Chart WESTELL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Westell Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Timothy Duitsman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeniffer L. Jaynes Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Kirk R. Brannock Chairman
Robert C. Penny Independent Director
Robert W. Foskett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTELL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.41.60%20
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.5.54%205 938
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.109.04%51 761
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.34.67%50 071
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.12.89%48 720
NOKIA OYJ3.49%27 274
