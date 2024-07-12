Item 4.01 Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant.

Auditor Change from Marcum LLP to WWC, P.C.

On July 10, 2024, the Company approved the dismissal of Marcum LLP ("Marcum") as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm and also approved the appointment of WWC, P.C. ("WWC") as the Company's new independent registered public accounting firm. WWC was formally engaged July 10, 2024.

Marcum's reports on the Company's financial statements for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, as previously publicly disclosed, contained no adverse opinions or disclaimers of opinions and were not qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope, or accounting principles.

During the fiscal years ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, and the subsequent period through July 10, 2024, there were (i) no "disagreements" (as that term is defined in Item 304(a)(1)(iv) of Regulation S-K and the related instructions) between the Company and Marcum on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure or auditing scope or procedure, which disagreements, if not resolved to the satisfaction of Marcum, would have caused Marcum to make reference to the subject matter of the disagreement in Marcum's reports on the Company's consolidated financial statements for such years, and (ii) no "reportable events" (as that term is defined in Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K).

The Company provided Marcum with a copy of the disclosures it is making in this Current Report on Form 8-K and requested that Marcum furnish it with a letter addressed to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") stating whether Marcum agrees with the above disclosures and, if not, stating the respects in which Marcum does not agree. A copy of Marcum's letter to the SEC, when received, will be filed as an exhibit to an amendment to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

During the fiscal years ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, and the interim period through July 10, 2024, the Company did not consult with WWC regarding: (i) the application of accounting principles to a specified transaction, either proposed or completed, or the type of audit opinion that might be rendered on the Company's financial statements, and neither a written report nor oral advice was provided to the Company that WWC concluded was an important factor considered by the Company in reaching a decision as to the accounting, auditing or financial reporting issue; or (ii) any matter that was either the subject of a "disagreement" (as that term is defined in Item 304(a)(1)(iv) of Regulation S-K and the related instructions) or a "reportable event" (as that term is defined in Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K).