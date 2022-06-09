Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Western Alaska Minerals Corp.
  News
  Summary
    WAM   CA9575981050

WESTERN ALASKA MINERALS CORP.

(WAM)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  01:34 2022-06-09 pm EDT
1.500 CAD   -7.41%
05/26Western Alaska Minerals Announces Commencement of Drilling at its Waterpump Creek High-Grade Silver-Lead-Zinc Deposit, Increases Land Position
AQ
05/26Western Alaska Minerals Starts Drilling at Its Waterpump Creek High Grade Deposit; Increases Land Position
MT
05/25Western alaska minerals announces the commencement of drilling at its waterpump creek high-grade silver-lead-zinc deposit; increases land position
AQ
Western Alaska Minerals Corp. Exhibiting at Booth 2943, PDAC 2022 Convention in Toronto, June 13-15

06/09/2022 | 02:00pm EDT
Tucson, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2022) - Western Alaska Minerals Corp. (TSXV: WAM) invites you to visit them at Booth #2943 at The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Convention (PDAC) at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) on Monday June 13 to Wednesday June 15, 2022.

About Western Alaska Minerals Corp.

Western Alaska Minerals is focused on advancing its 100% owned "Illinois Creek Mining District" (>55,000 acres) which contains deposits originally discovered by Anaconda Minerals in the 1980s and was consolidated by the WAM management team over the past 10 years. The portfolio of five, high-grade, evolving mineral deposits contain: gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc including a silver-rich Carbonate Replacement Deposit (CRD) and a NI 43-101 oxide gold resource at the Illinois Creek deposit.Our board, management, and technical teams have track records exploring and progressing Tier 1 assets in Alaska including Donlin Creek, Greens Creek, and Bornite.The company's first-pass drill program at the Waterpump Creek ("WPC") CRD target in 2021 intersected 9.1m (true thickness) @ 522 g/t Ag, 22.5% Zn & 14.4% Pb (1,886 g/t AgEq).WAM began trading as a Tier 1 company listed on the TSXV Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) in November 2021, and maintains corporate offices in Alaska and Arizona.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 23,000 attendees in person in 2020, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry. From 2021 it is also offered as an online event.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention/registration.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Western Alaska Minerals Corp.
Vanessa Bogaert
6047217773
vanessa@westernalaskaminerals.com
www.westernalaskaminerals.com


