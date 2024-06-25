Alliance Association Bank today announced that it has expanded its team of experienced bankers serving the HOA and community management sector with the additions of Kenneth Sonner and Anthony Dister.

Alliance Association Bank is a division of Western Alliance Bank that offers deposit, financing, payment and technology solutions designed for community management companies and homeowner associations nationwide.

“We are excited to welcome these two experienced professionals to join the already-strong national leadership team that serves Alliance Association Bank’s growing client roster across the United States,” said Craig Lee Huntington, National Sales Manager and Senior Managing Director for Alliance Association Bank. “Together with Stacy Dyer, Senior Managing Director, East Region; Blair Fox, Managing Director, West Region; and Katherine Young, Managing Director, Sales Operations and Marketing, Alliance Association Bank is on firm footing as we continue to lead the way in banking and payment technology tailored to the unique needs of association management.”

Sonner, the bank’s new Managing Director, HOA Banking, joined Alliance Association Bank with more than three decades of banking and leadership experience. He oversees business development and portfolio management for Alliance Association Bank’s Mid-Atlantic and Southern Central Regions, including Arkansas, Delaware, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Texas. Based in Maryland, Sonner previously held leadership roles at WesBanco, Old Line Bank, EagleBank, Community Bank of Arizona and 1st National Bank of Arizona. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Dickinson College.

Dister joined as Alliance Association Bank’s Managing Director, Midwest Region. Chicago-based Dister leads the business development and portfolio management teams in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Ohio, Tennessee, Wisconsin and Wyoming. With more than two decades of experience in banking, he previously led the HOA loan and sales team at Wintrust Financial Corporation. Dister earned a Bachelor of Science in Finance and previously held his Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA) designation. He is actively involved with the Illinois Chapter of the Community Associations Institute.

“Both Ken and Anthony bring strong banking experience to Alliance Association Bank. Throughout his career, Ken has demonstrated his ability to tailor solutions to meet the needs of the mortgage and association banking sector, leading to the successful growth and expansion of his teams. We’re honored to have him leading our HOA banking effort in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern Central Regions,” Huntington said. “Anthony, a seasoned community association banker, brings significant experience in managing HOA credit, lending, marketing HOA treasury services and team leadership, plus proven experience delivering the white-glove service Alliance Association Bank clients rely on.”

Huntington went on to say “I could not be more excited adding Ken and Tony to an already incredibly strong leadership team. Our people make the difference, and they pride themselves on providing best in class banking integrations, payment technology and service to our customers and the community association industry. Their passion drives our growth and continued success.”

About Alliance Association Bank

Alliance Association Bank, a division of Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, delivers a tailored suite of deposit, financing and technology solutions designed for community management companies and homeowner associations nationwide. The bank’s relationship officers provide a broad spectrum of innovative and customized solutions to help community associations succeed, all with a high level of expertise and responsiveness. Alliance Association Bank is part of Western Alliance Bancorporation, which has more than $70 billion in assets. Major accolades include being ranked as a top U.S. bank in 2023 by American Banker and Bank Director. With significant national capabilities, Alliance Association Bank delivers the reach, resources and deep industry knowledge that make a difference for customers. For more information, visit Alliance Association Bank.

