Western Alliance Bank today announced the appointment of Bret Rathwick and Michael Anthony to the organization’s Commercial and Industrial team. Rathwick assumes the role of Vice President, Relationship Manager at Western Alliance Bank’s Costa Mesa office and Anthony takes on the role of Vice President, Relationship Manager at the organization’s Downtown Los Angeles office.

“Bret and Michael’s addition to the commercial banking team at Western Alliance Bank strengthens our capacity to serve the thriving commercial market in California,” said Julian Parra, head of commercial and industrial banking for California at Western Alliance Bank. “Their expertise aligns seamlessly with our mission to provide practical, effective solutions for middle market companies across Southern California and beyond.”

Rathwick brings more than three decades of industry experience to his role. Prior to joining the Western Alliance Bank team, he served as an Area Manager at Wells Fargo, overseeing a team of commercial loan officers in Orange County. He also held roles at Citibank, Bank of America and Comerica Bank, working in various capacities, from brokerage to commercial loans and relationship management. Rathwick holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from California State University, Fresno.

Anthony brings nearly a decade of experience to the Western Alliance team. Previously, he held Vice President and Relationship Manager roles at Opus Bank, Bank of America and Pacific Premier Bank, where his responsibilities spanned everything from new business development and sales to portfolio management and more. Anthony holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with an emphasis in Finance and a Minor in Leadership from Chapman University.

